ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Pet owner loses beloved dog, then memorializes him in tattoo using ink with his ashes

By Douglas Jones
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JFuih_0iWMeK0D00

Robyn Moscrop tragically lost her beloved dog in 2019 unexpectedly, and it traumatized her so much that she went looking for ways to get over the pain, including taking in a new dog through an adoption process.

If I didn’t have my new dog, I’d find it really hard to speak about him,” she said. “But since I’ve got Alabama, she’s kind of filled that hole that he’s left and made it a lot easier to heal because it is awful losing your dog.”

Moscrop, 27, wanted to find a way to memorialize her beloved Bronson, who died at just three years old last year.

After having Bronson cremated, she decided to get a tattoo of his portrait with one twist. She had some of her dog's ashes mixed in with the tattoo ink.

“Having his ashes on me means that he’s always going to be with me, no matter what,” said Moscrop. “It’s not something I could lose or misplace. It’s always there. Seeing it when it was done was really emotional. I did have a cry,” the New York Post reported.

Moscrop was able to find a tattoo artist to take on the request in Birmingham, West Midlands, in the UK, where she lives.

“It sounds silly really, but sometimes when we’re at places and say I’m just wearing a t-shirt, I just think, ‘oh, he’s here with me and seeing all this too,” she told South West News Service.

“He was a crazy dog. He made such an impression on everyone because he had such a personality,” she remembers. “He just kept me really busy, and I’d see other people with their really well-behaved dogs, and I’d be thinking, ‘oh my god, why can my dog not be like that?'”

“But I still absolutely loved him. He was spoilt rotten. He had his own social calendar," she said.

Moscrop decided on the idea after having Bronson cremated. The person who ran the cremation business suggested it.

And that tattoo artist she happened to find who would perform the unique tattoo job? It was her boyfriend, who happened to be a tattoo artist.

Moscrop sat for eight hours getting the tattoo finished.

“The portrait I had of him is from my favorite photo of him — you can see on his expression that he’s so happy, and his eyes are sparkling,” she said. “My boyfriend was like, ‘This is serious pressure. I need to make sure I get it right,’ but as you can see, he’s done an absolutely fantastic job.”

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Alabama pet owner welcomes rare green puppy

All puppies are cute. But a green one? Now that’s really something. A French bulldog owned by an Alabama dog owner recently gave birth to a green puppy. Mark Ruffin, of Helena, the dog’s owner and owner of Big Rajah Bullies, told WBRC the mother dog was supposed to have a C-section but instead gave birth naturally. There were two puppies, and one was green.
HELENA, AL
Iowa Capital Dispatch

A ‘horrible sight’: Nursing home resident suffocates while suspended upside down

An Iowa nursing home where a resident suffocated after becoming wedged between a bed and a safety device has been cited by the state. State records indicate the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center in Wright County was cited for placing its residents in immediate jeopardy. The citation covered the period between the date of a […] The post A ‘horrible sight’: Nursing home resident suffocates while suspended upside down appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WRIGHT COUNTY, IA
Ingram Atkinson

Man releases thousands of 'lady bugs' but it turns out they weren't ladybugs, but something much worse

"They've committed ecological warfare by releasing thousands of what they think are ladybugs..." According to The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, non-native plants, animals, and microorganisms are referred to as invasive species because they have the potential to quickly expand and threaten the environment, the economy, and/or human health after being introduced to a new area. The release of invasive species by pet and aquarium owners is one method of introduction.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Litter of labrador puppies found skinny, terrified and mange-ridden when they were abandoned in roadside crate are nursed back to health and set to start training as prison sniffer dogs

A litter of labrador puppies which were found abandoned in a roadside crate have been nursed back to health as they prepare to begin new lives as prisoner sniffer dogs. The six adorable puppies were just ten to 12 weeks old when they were discovered skinny, terrified and mange-ridden after being 'discarded like rubbish'.
ohmymag.co.uk

Heartbroken ‘new mum’ dog was taken away from her puppies and dumped in the park

A 5-year-old brindle terrier cross named by the RSPCA Florence was struggling to breathe when a couple came across her in Hull, England. Thankfully, they were just in time to save the abandoned animal’s life. A new mum who had her puppies taken away from her, Florence was in extreme distress. But to her rescuers' relief, the resilient pooch found happiness again in her new forever home.
msn.com

Woman finds her daughter hiding behind shower curtain while sitting on toilet seat

This hilarious video begins with Jaclyn Thompson suspiciously entering her bathroom while holding a camera. There, she catches her daughter sitting on the toilet seat and hiding herself with the shower curtain. "Toddlers are weird creatures," said Jaclyn. "This toddler was hiding on the toilet by wrapping herself up with the shower curtain." This ludicrous moment was caught on camera on July 23, 2022. Location: Broken Arrow, OK, USA Filmed on: 2022-07-23 WooGlobe Ref : WGA962834.
Daily Mail

'I don’t want him to die': Florida resident uses DUCT TAPE and ZIP TIES to secure her paralyzed husband to bed as hurricane Ian hits her home

A Florida woman had to use duct tape and zip ties to secure her paralyzed husband to his bed as Hurricane Ian hit her home in Punta Gorda. Renee Smith detailed the horrific measures that she had to take to ensure her cancer-stricken husband, Christopher, stayed safe as the hurricane wrecked havoc across the state earlier this week.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Tracey Folly

Homeowner refuses to allow 5 of 6 family members to use the only bathtub in the house

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My maternal grandparents and their four children lived in a house owned by my uncle. As the oldest of my grandparents' children, he had already saved enough money to buy a house before his three younger sisters were out of school. It didn't hurt that the purchase price was just $2,800 back then.
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy