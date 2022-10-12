ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickett-Steelers need higher standard, better practice habits

By Jeff Hathhorn
PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – It might seem like a tough or awkward job for a rookie quarterback coming off his first start. Kenny Pickett has no issue calling it like he sees it.

“It’s unacceptable how we played last game,” Pickett said Wednesday. “The standard has to be raised. We have to hold ourselves to a higher standard. It really starts in practice. We need better practice habits that will translate over to a game.”

He didn’t make those comments singling anyone out. He didn’t blame anyone, it was just his natural thought.  Reminiscent of last season at Pitt when he called a players-only meeting after losing to Western Michigan.  He’s taking control of this offense the way he does and isn’t worried if he steps on any toes or only has a game and a half of NFL experience.

“I’m a young guy still, but at the end of the day it’s my job to lead the offense,” Pickett said. “I fully embrace it.”

Wednesday was only his fourth on-field practice as the Steelers starting quarterback. The New Jersey native said he felt a lot better about the first day of practice this week than last. He was sharper with his teammates from a timing standpoint. He also believes others on offense stepped up their games.

“I think the guys really did a good job of studying the game plan and being more focused, something that we have been talking about,” Pickett said. “Having less MAs (missed assignments) and getting guys in the right spots. Really happy with the first day of work.”

Pickett said the solution isn’t one player being better, but all being better together. Looking back at the tape from Sunday in Buffalo saying they were a few inches away. He has faith his teammates will make plays and knows he can be more aggressive in certain areas.

"I liked the efficiency going up & down the field, then we hit the 20 & didn't get in the end zone,” Pickett said of the Bills game. “We looked at it & definitely going to tweak some things to get guys some opportunities, we have to get touchdowns."

They aren’t changing the offense for Pickett, although likely using his feet more. Especially after seeing Falcons QB Marcus Mariota rush seven times for 61 yards against Tampa Bay last week.  Although Pickett says he admits Mariota is faster than him.

Pickett believes the bounce back is there with this team, but it’s not going to come because of what is being said.

“The only thing that is going to fix this is winning,” Pickett said. “There’s not a pep talk, no one is going to give a great speech that’s going to turn this thing around. We have to produce on Sunday. There’s nothing I’m going to tell you here that’s going to fix it.”

“We got to go do it as leaders as men.”

It appears the Steelers got both in their starting quarterback.

