San Diego, CA

Endorsement: Akilah Weber, insightful and informed, is the clear choice for Assembly District 79

By The San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Akilah Weber (U-T)

The editorial board operates independently from the U-T newsroom but holds itself to similar ethical standards. We base our editorials and endorsements on reporting, interviews and rigorous debate, and strive for accuracy, fairness and civility in our section. Disagree? Let us know .

When influential Assemblymember Shirley Weber, D-San Diego, was nominated by Gov. Gavin Newsom to be California’s secretary of state in December 2020 and sworn in a month later, five candidates emerged seeking to be her successor in the 79th Assembly District that includes parts of east and south San Diego and cities just to its east. Voters chose La Mesa Councilmember Akilah Weber, an obstetrician-gynecologist lauded for her leadership at both Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego and UC San Diego Health who also happens to be Shirley Weber’s daughter. As her mother did, Dr. Weber offered sharp, thorough, well-reasoned arguments in support of reforming law enforcement and education. She also showed she understood the weaknesses and needs of the public health system, an acutely important attribute during a pandemic. She won the special election because of her approach and accomplishments, not because of nepotism.

This Nov. 8, the Democrat is seeking a full term, and she is a clearer choice than ever. Her Republican opponent, Corbin Sabol — a project manager and Navy veteran — shows no command of local issues, offers unscientific, uninformed views on the climate emergency and depicts vaccine rules as part of a “dystopian pathway” to an authoritarian future.

In contrast, Weber’s responses at campaign forums and in Q&As were insightful — and at times at odds with Democratic orthodoxy. She said housing policy should focus as much on containing construction costs as on adding subsidized units; opposed efforts to raise taxes when so many businesses and individuals still suffer from the worst of the pandemic; and called college affordability and access the single issue most deserving of more attention.

In reflecting on the state’s response to the pandemic, Weber lamented the fate of her bill to specifically direct resources to help the lowest of low-achieving students hurt most by learning loss. After overwhelming initial support, it was abruptly shelved in the waning days of the summer legislative session. The parallels with the school fights her mom had with and lost to fellow Democrats are obvious. She sees problems and tries to fix them. The San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board endorses Akilah Weber in the 79th Assembly District.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 1

 

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
61K+
Followers
98K+
Post
31M+
Views
The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego's largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

Comments / 0

