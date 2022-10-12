Read full article on original website
Perkins restaurant announces they are shutting their doors
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - If you enjoy a good breakfast in downtown Great Falls, you will soon have to scratch Perkins Restaurant and Bakery off your options of places to eat. The Great Falls location for Perkins announced their last day to serve people will be October 31st, with nothing changing in terms of hours and availability in the meantime.
Whoa. The Largest 24 Hour Temperature Change Happened In Montana
Montana is known for many things including our insane weather. Turning on your heater in the morning and air conditioning in the afternoon is common. But did you know that the Big Sky state holds the record in America for the largest temperature change in a 24-hour period?. In the...
What was that loud noise in Great Falls on Wednesday morning?
An incident at the Calumet refinery on Wednesday got the attention of many Great Falls and Black Eagle residents.
Snow touches down in central Montana
MONARCH, Mont. - Snow has touched down in the area of the Little Belt Mountains and throughout central Montana Tuesday morning. A Facebook post from the US National Weather Service Great Falls said snow fell overnight at Showdown Montana, and the Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook snow fell overnight at Monarch Canyon US 89.
GFPD continues to investigate shootings around town
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Recent incidents of spontaneous and sporadic gunfire have been keeping law enforcement busy and the community on alert. Since last weekend, it appears a shooting is occurring almost daily without a lot of reasoning behind the gunfire. As the investigations continue, the Great Falls Police Department...
1 person in custody after dispute leads to gunfire in Great Falls
Police were called to a residence along the 2300 block of Second Avenue North at about 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
Great Falls, October 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Commercial marijuana businesses allowed in industrial zones in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Following a ruling allowing marijuana businesses within Great Falls, the City shared that recreational/medical marijuana businesses will be allowed within the city limits in certain zones. The ruling triggered Ordinance 3249, which outlines the zoning for commercial marijuana business activities. In a September meeting, the City...
Candidate Alden Tonkay censured by county Republicans
Tonkay filed on January 13 to run for HD 82, the opening day candidates could file. He is running against Democrat Mary Caferro.
1 person dead in crash on the east side of Great Falls
Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash near the intersection of 57th Street South and 3rd Avenue South.
Man charged with arson for multiple downtown dumpster fires
Wayne Oscar has been charged with arson for a string of downtown fires. Great Falls Fire Rescue and Great Falls Police responded to reports of a dumpster fire near the Perkins restaurant downtown on Oct. 8. Shortly thereafter, they learned of another dumpster fire nearby. The first fire was a...
Adult-use marijuana sales now legal in Great Falls city limits following judge’s ruling
Great Falls must now allow adult-use marijuana sales within city limits, a district court judge ruled earlier this week. In June, owners of Green Creek Dispensary sued the city, arguing Great Falls contradicted new measures passed by the Legislature in 2021 by not processing a certificate the business needed to operate and claiming it went […] The post Adult-use marijuana sales now legal in Great Falls city limits following judge’s ruling appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Housing Authority terminates city management contract
The Great Falls Housing Authority board has opted not to renew their management agreement with the city. The housing board voted in August to discontinue the agreement and the transition of management will be effective Dec. 1. The housing authority paid a $40,020 management fee to the city for services...
