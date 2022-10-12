Read full article on original website
Joy Blackmon
2d ago
Did anyone else read that Rivera was let out on bond after THIS incident (not surprising...it is Houston)? He was then re-arrested for another shooting incident for which he is still awaiting trial. Stop letting serious offenders out on bond!!
Mike Douglas
2d ago
If he stalked and fired a rifle at strangers including children over a traffic dispute, he is irredeemable.
Bystanders stop driver involved in deadly crash on Westheimer, police say
HOUSTON — A woman was killed in an attempted hit-and-run while she and another pedestrian were trying to cross the road, according to Houston police. It happened Saturday around 2:30 a.m. on Westheimer Road near Winrock Boulevard. We're told two women were trying to cross Westheimer when a truck...
Sister of elderly man shot, killed in SE Houston said she received a mysterious call moments before
Bessie Osborn, said that the caller's voice was unfamiliar and that he asked for $200 cash, coincidentally the same day her brother was paid.
Baytown mom shot 5 times talks only to ABC13 about surviving shooting rampage that killed 4 people
A woman speaks only to ABC13 about the night her life almost ended in what ultimately turned into a shooting rampage that claimed four lives in Baytown.
Texas Teen Who Vanished With Mom Found With Body in Trunk
A Texas teen who disappeared with his mother was found in Nebraska—with the body of a woman in his car trunk.Tyler Roenz, 17, was free on $10,000 bond on a charge of attempted sexual assault when he and his mother went missing. They were last seen in Humble, Texas, on Thursday morning, and police issued an alert for a black 2011 Mazda .On Friday, the car was spotted near Aurora, Nebraska—some 800 miles away—and Roenz allegedly sped away from cops at 110 mph before colliding with a truck.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the teen was seriously injured and hospitalized.The woman found in the car has not been identified, and the fate of Tyler’s mother, Michelle Bainter-Roenz, 49, was not confirmed.Social media posts show Bainter-Roenz is a married mom of two teenagers who is active in the animal-fostering community. Tyler Roenz runs track in high school.Details of the sex-crimes case against him were not available on the court portal.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Couple ambushed, attacked by armed robbers in Tanglewood community, police say
HOUSTON — A Houston community is on alert after their neighbors were allegedly robbed at gunpoint while taking out the trash and then attacked. This happened Wednesday at about 10:30 p.m. in the Tanglewood area. The community's HOA sent out a message saying three armed suspects ambushed a man...
Woman found dead after shooting at SE Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead outside of her apartment. It happened around 11 p.m. Friday at the Almeda Park Apartments on Tanner Park Court near Gulf Freeway and Kingspoint Road. Police said they were responding to a call of gunfire in...
A search for answers: Who killed Devian Dunbar?
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for the person responsible for the murder of a young man who was gunned down at the beginning of the year. On Jan. 9, 2022, Devian Dunbar and another person were sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 2200 block of Westcreek Ln.
SW Houston shooting wounds 15-year-old girl in the face, police say
Houston police tweeted that the girl is hospitalized in critical condition, but Eyewitness News has learned she was wounded in the face.
Police make arrest in Sept. 23 L’Auberge Boulevard homicide
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Humble, Texas, man has been arrested in connection with a Sept. 23 homicide at the intersection of Sam’s Way and L’Auberge Boulevard. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responding to the intersection on the afternoon of Sept. 23 found a vehicle crashed into a tree. The vehicle was occupied by one person, who officers found was suffering from a gunshot wound.
HPD: 15-year-old female shot in face by teen she knows
HOUSTON - Investigators with the Houston Police Department are now looking into a shooting in southwest Houston after a 15-year-old female was shot in the face and chest by someone the police says she knows. Police say the shooter is a female teen believed to be around the same age.
Missing Humble mom's body was in car involved in chase with son driving, source tells ABC13
Authorities haven't confirmed whether an Humble mom who disappeared Thursday is the body found three states away where her son was involved in a chase.
Woman accused of dragging a Waller County deputy by her car during a hit-and-run arrested
Authorities were able to catch up a 25-year-old driver whom officers say ignored commands and dragged a deputy several feet.
HPD: Biker dies after being pinned in hit-and-run crash on Allen Parkway
HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck after the driver hit and killed a motorcyclist near Fourth Ward. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Saturday on Allen Parkway near Taft Street. Police were responding to the crash and discovered a truck that left...
Man arrested in connection to 2021 deadly shooting on East Freeway, HPD says
HOUSTON – A second suspect wanted in the deadly 2021 shooting on the East Freeway has been arrested, according to the Houston Police Department. Israel Perez, 31, has since been charged with murder. Previously, another suspect, 31-year-old Josie Torres was also charged with murder. Both are accused of shooting Baldemar Flores to death.
24-year-old Cypress man sentenced to life in prison for deadly 2016 robbery at Chinatown restaurant
HOUSTON – A Cypress man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole for killing a Good Samaritan in 2016 on New Year’s Day at a restaurant in Chinatown, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Thursday. “He was a ring leader who sent masked gunmen into...
Human trafficking investigators at home in Fort Bend County
Only ABC13 was in the Fort Bend County neighborhood where multiple law enforcement officers with long guns were seen fixed on one home.
Humble mother and son missing: Pair last seen late Thursday morning, deputies say
The pair, who were last seen late Thursday morning, are believed to pose a "credible threat to their own health and safety," a DPS alert stated.
15-year-old mother in critical condition after shooting in southwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old mother in critical condition Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 7200 block of Kings Gate around 4:20 p.m. According to HPD Lt. Crowson, the girl got into an argument or some sort...
Man and woman posing as a fake business scams newly-relocated retired couple out of thousands
The couple said it's because of genuine Texas hospitality that two people were able to con them out of $3,000 worth of kitchen upgrades that would never be installed.
13 Investigates: Hundreds of gun cases tossed in dope testing battle
Our investigation found 1,100 times in the last three years where police charged suspects with unlawfully carrying a weapon, but a judge tossed the case.
