A Texas teen who disappeared with his mother was found in Nebraska—with the body of a woman in his car trunk.Tyler Roenz, 17, was free on $10,000 bond on a charge of attempted sexual assault when he and his mother went missing. They were last seen in Humble, Texas, on Thursday morning, and police issued an alert for a black 2011 Mazda .On Friday, the car was spotted near Aurora, Nebraska—some 800 miles away—and Roenz allegedly sped away from cops at 110 mph before colliding with a truck.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the teen was seriously injured and hospitalized.The woman found in the car has not been identified, and the fate of Tyler’s mother, Michelle Bainter-Roenz, 49, was not confirmed.Social media posts show Bainter-Roenz is a married mom of two teenagers who is active in the animal-fostering community. Tyler Roenz runs track in high school.Details of the sex-crimes case against him were not available on the court portal.Read more at The Daily Beast.

HUMBLE, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO