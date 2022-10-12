Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSAW
Everest Metro to host community Halloween party on Oct. 23
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Everest Metro Police Department will host a Halloween party on Sunday, Oct. 23. The event is for elementary to middle school-age kids in the community. For the last 20 years, the event has provided a safe alternative to trick or treating. There are games, raffle...
WSAW
Wausau man on a mission trading a penny for a house
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Anthony Iverson-Lloyd is trying to barter his way up from one penny to a house he can donate to a family in need. He was inspired by a now-famous red-paperclip influencer who started the movement. A couple of months ago, Iverson-Lloyd saw a trash problem along...
WSAW
Weston Aldi store to open Oct. 27
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - A new Aldi store located at 3311 Schofield Avenue in Weston will open Oct. 27. The location is on the corner of Schofield Avenue and Birch Street. The lot was previously a wooded area with two structures. The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag...
WSAW
Tickets still available for Lonestar performance at Grand Theater
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets are still available to see Lonestar at the Grand Theater. The show is Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. Lonestar has won many of music’s top honors, including Academy of Country Music awards for New Vocal Group in 1996, and Single and Song Of The Year in 2000, along with Humanitarian Of The Year in 2002. They also won Country Music Association’s Vocal Group of the Year and International Artist Achievement awards in 2001. All told, Lonestar has sold more than 10.5 million records.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAW
Stevens Point Warming Center opens early because of freezing temps
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - As cold weather creeps across the area, warming shelters are opening up. The warming center at Frame Memorial Presbyterian Church in Stevens Point is already opening its doors because of the colder temps. It’s the first time in the last 6 seasons that staff has...
WSAW
St. Vincent de Paul of Wausau helps graduates break poverty cycle
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new program by Saint Vincent de Paul of Wausau is helping people out of poverty and find stability in their lives. Thursday, the program “Getting Ahead,” held its first graduation at Wausau on Water. Over 19 weeks, members completed courses that taught them...
WSAW
NTC to offer babysitting certification class
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A class to help prepare tweens and teens to babysit younger siblings or other children has a number of offerings this fall and winter. Andrea Reede is a Red Cross Babysitting Instructor. She said anyone 10 years and up should consider taking the class. She said the class also teaches life skills.
WSAW
DNR to host open house on Nov. 3 regarding Rib Mountain State Park master plan
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will host an open house meeting to seek feedback on the Rib Mountain State Park Draft Master Plan. The open house is from 4-7 p.m. on Nov. 3 at the Northcentral Technical College Center for Health Sciences Building (Room 1004A/B), 1000 W. Campus Drive in Wausau.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJFW-TV
Connecting the dots: the fire towers of Wisconsin
Odds are you’ve seen a fire tower while driving around Northern Wisconsin. Maybe you’ve wondered about their history, what does it look like from up there, are they still used?. Wisconsin once had a vast fire tower lookout network, mostly in the forested and most fire prone regions...
WSAW
Wausau teen last seen on Sept. 19 found safe
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 17-year-old girl reported missing on Sept. 19 was found safe in Wausau Tuesday night. Morgan Torrens was located in the city of Wausau. The Sheriff’s Department thanks everyone for their help.
WSAW
Wausau man sentenced for selling meth
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Lucas Ellwart, 28, of Wausau was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison Thursday for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Ellwart pleaded guilty to the charge in July. Ellwart was the subject of an investigation during which he sold the drug to a confidential...
WSAW
Hilight Zone Week 9: Auburndale knocks of Colby in our Game of the Week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Auburndale beat Colby to claim a share of the Marawood title in our Game of the Week, Amherst beat Stratford in an emotional victory and the Valley Football Association ends the season in a three-way tie for the third straight year. Game of the Week. Entering...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WEAU-TV 13
Debris burning cited as cause of Wisconsin Rapids area house fire
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) -- Two homes were destroyed as a result of a fire early Wednesday morning near Wisconsin Rapids. The fire was reported around 1 a.m. The fire started at a home on the corner of County Highway F and County Highway HH in the town of Sigel.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Flakes winding down, staying cool this weekend
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - At least the first trace of snowfall was recorded in Wausau on Friday as light snow and snow showers affected much of the area. For Wausau, the average date for the first 0.1″ of snow is November 4th, while the first trace of snowfall has varied over the past few years from mid-October to mid-November. The flakes will taper off Friday evening. It will be a chilly night to spend at high school football games. Temps during the evening are in the 30s. Mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.
UPDATED: Blaze at Schofield wood plant under control
Crews from at least six fire departments were called Friday to a report of a fire at American Wood Fibers in Schofield. The blaze was reported at about 11:20 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at the wood processing plant, 349 Alderson St. An initial report indicated visible flames were seen coming from a pipe at the facility.
tomahawkleader.com
Medford Cooperative acquires Tomahawk Ace Hardware
TOMAHAWK – Medford Cooperative announced on Wednesday, Oct. 5 that it had acquired Tomahawk Ace Hardware, 986 N. 4th St., Tomahawk. A release from Medford Cooperative said the acquisition of Tomahawk Ace Hardware will “enable Medford Cooperative to provide increased service to members while expanding the benefits of Medford Cooperative membership to the Tomahawk community.”
UPDATE: Missing Wausau-area teen found safe
A 17-year-old Wausau-area girl reported missing has been found and is safe, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department. Morgan Torrens was found at a home in Wausau on Tuesday. No additional details have been released.
WBAY Green Bay
Pigs die in overnight barn fire in Shawano County
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews spent the overnight hours battling a barn fire in Shawano County. The fire chief says there were pigs inside the barn at the time. At about 1 A.M., crews were called to the scene on Green Valley Rd. in the town of Angelica. The...
cwbradio.com
Street Closure in Marshfield Starting Tuesday
Beginning Tuesday, October 18th, E. 4th Street between Peach Avenue and Palmetto Avenue in Marshfield will be closed to all traffic. This closure is for the replacement of a sewer and water service lateral. The closure is expected to last one week. The detour for this closure will utilize Peach Avenue, E. 3rd Street and Palmetto Avenue.
cwbradio.com
Authorities Investigating Fire that Damaged Homes Near Wisconsin Rapids
Authorities are investigating a fire that damaged two homes near Wisconsin Rapids. The fire occurred around 1am Wednesday in the Town of Siegel. The fire started at a home on the corner of County Highway F and County Highway HH and quickly spread to a home in proximity. No one was injured in the fire.
Comments / 0