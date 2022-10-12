ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

WSAW

Everest Metro to host community Halloween party on Oct. 23

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Everest Metro Police Department will host a Halloween party on Sunday, Oct. 23. The event is for elementary to middle school-age kids in the community. For the last 20 years, the event has provided a safe alternative to trick or treating. There are games, raffle...
WESTON, WI
WSAW

Wausau man on a mission trading a penny for a house

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Anthony Iverson-Lloyd is trying to barter his way up from one penny to a house he can donate to a family in need. He was inspired by a now-famous red-paperclip influencer who started the movement. A couple of months ago, Iverson-Lloyd saw a trash problem along...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Weston Aldi store to open Oct. 27

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - A new Aldi store located at 3311 Schofield Avenue in Weston will open Oct. 27. The location is on the corner of Schofield Avenue and Birch Street. The lot was previously a wooded area with two structures. The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag...
WESTON, WI
WSAW

Tickets still available for Lonestar performance at Grand Theater

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets are still available to see Lonestar at the Grand Theater. The show is Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. Lonestar has won many of music’s top honors, including Academy of Country Music awards for New Vocal Group in 1996, and Single and Song Of The Year in 2000, along with Humanitarian Of The Year in 2002. They also won Country Music Association’s Vocal Group of the Year and International Artist Achievement awards in 2001. All told, Lonestar has sold more than 10.5 million records.
WAUSAU, WI
Wausau, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Wausau, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Wausau, WI
WSAW

St. Vincent de Paul of Wausau helps graduates break poverty cycle

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new program by Saint Vincent de Paul of Wausau is helping people out of poverty and find stability in their lives. Thursday, the program “Getting Ahead,” held its first graduation at Wausau on Water. Over 19 weeks, members completed courses that taught them...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

NTC to offer babysitting certification class

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A class to help prepare tweens and teens to babysit younger siblings or other children has a number of offerings this fall and winter. Andrea Reede is a Red Cross Babysitting Instructor. She said anyone 10 years and up should consider taking the class. She said the class also teaches life skills.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

DNR to host open house on Nov. 3 regarding Rib Mountain State Park master plan

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will host an open house meeting to seek feedback on the Rib Mountain State Park Draft Master Plan. The open house is from 4-7 p.m. on Nov. 3 at the Northcentral Technical College Center for Health Sciences Building (Room 1004A/B), 1000 W. Campus Drive in Wausau.
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Connecting the dots: the fire towers of Wisconsin

Odds are you’ve seen a fire tower while driving around Northern Wisconsin. Maybe you’ve wondered about their history, what does it look like from up there, are they still used?. Wisconsin once had a vast fire tower lookout network, mostly in the forested and most fire prone regions...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Wausau teen last seen on Sept. 19 found safe

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 17-year-old girl reported missing on Sept. 19 was found safe in Wausau Tuesday night. Morgan Torrens was located in the city of Wausau. The Sheriff’s Department thanks everyone for their help.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Wausau man sentenced for selling meth

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Lucas Ellwart, 28, of Wausau was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison Thursday for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Ellwart pleaded guilty to the charge in July. Ellwart was the subject of an investigation during which he sold the drug to a confidential...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Flakes winding down, staying cool this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - At least the first trace of snowfall was recorded in Wausau on Friday as light snow and snow showers affected much of the area. For Wausau, the average date for the first 0.1″ of snow is November 4th, while the first trace of snowfall has varied over the past few years from mid-October to mid-November. The flakes will taper off Friday evening. It will be a chilly night to spend at high school football games. Temps during the evening are in the 30s. Mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

UPDATED: Blaze at Schofield wood plant under control

Crews from at least six fire departments were called Friday to a report of a fire at American Wood Fibers in Schofield. The blaze was reported at about 11:20 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at the wood processing plant, 349 Alderson St. An initial report indicated visible flames were seen coming from a pipe at the facility.
SCHOFIELD, WI
tomahawkleader.com

Medford Cooperative acquires Tomahawk Ace Hardware

TOMAHAWK – Medford Cooperative announced on Wednesday, Oct. 5 that it had acquired Tomahawk Ace Hardware, 986 N. 4th St., Tomahawk. A release from Medford Cooperative said the acquisition of Tomahawk Ace Hardware will “enable Medford Cooperative to provide increased service to members while expanding the benefits of Medford Cooperative membership to the Tomahawk community.”
TOMAHAWK, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Pigs die in overnight barn fire in Shawano County

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews spent the overnight hours battling a barn fire in Shawano County. The fire chief says there were pigs inside the barn at the time. At about 1 A.M., crews were called to the scene on Green Valley Rd. in the town of Angelica. The...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Street Closure in Marshfield Starting Tuesday

Beginning Tuesday, October 18th, E. 4th Street between Peach Avenue and Palmetto Avenue in Marshfield will be closed to all traffic. This closure is for the replacement of a sewer and water service lateral. The closure is expected to last one week. The detour for this closure will utilize Peach Avenue, E. 3rd Street and Palmetto Avenue.
MARSHFIELD, WI

