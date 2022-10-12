Monterey County outpacing other local providers in COVID vaccines provided to children

Read full article on original website
Related
KSBW.com
San Benito County could get a second high school as student population grows
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Over the past 127 years, Hollister's only high school has grown past its max capacity, becoming one of the largest 9-12th grade schools in California. Now the city has its sights set on building a second high school. Covering 70 acres of land, Hollister High School...
Students push UCSC for response on burning of Mexican flag; school investigating incident
Amid a Thursday protest march and plans for a healing circle Friday in the wake of what student groups are calling a "hate crime," UC Santa Cruz administrators assured the campus the incident was being taken seriously.
Watsonville Community Hospital invites public to ceremony celebrating local ownership
The Pajaro Valley Health Care District successfully purchased the Watsonville Community Hospital out of bankruptcy in August, ending two decades of for-profit ownership. The hospital is inviting the public to celebrate the individuals and organizations that helped make it happen and continue to help in its transition.
sanbenito.com
Letter: Measure Q bad for services, jobs, farmers
Measure Q will be devastating to San Benito County, with huge negative impacts that will last for years, as Q’s restrictions would go until 2050. Why? Let’s look at some basic county facts and the consequences of Measure Q:. Revenue: We are a very poor county in terms...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
About 'money, revenge': Dutra, supporters fire back against what they say are 'false, untrue accusations'
Watsonville City Council member and 4th District Santa Cruz County Supervisor candidate Jimmy Dutra says a civil lawsuit claiming he molested a 12-year-old when he was 30 is related to a six-year estate battle he recently finalized with his late father's "disgruntled girlfriend."
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz city service workers plan to strike after rejecting contract agreement
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — More than 400 Santa Cruz city service workers plan to move forward with their strike next week. The announcement comes after Service Employees International Union 521 and the city came to an agreement just hours before a work stoppage was scheduled on Oct. 3. The...
benitolink.com
Civil Grand Jury Report criticizes Hollister police staffing levels
Hollister Police Officers Wells (left) and Pimentel (right). Photo by Hollister Police Sergeant Bo Leland. Editor’s note: This is the third article on the 2021-22 Civil Grand Jury report. The first article can be found here. The second article on Behavioral Health can be found here. The 2021-22 Civil...
KSBW.com
Another Monterey County Sheriff’s employee placed on administrative leave
SALINAS, Calif. — For the second time in a week, an employee at the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office has been escorted out of the department and had an investigation launched against them. The employee in question this time is Detective Sgt. Bryan Hoskins, a department veteran with roughly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How one Santa Cruz teacher teaches U.S. history and how she sees her role as a history teacher today
At Lookout, we're starting a series about how local teachers confront everyday challenges in their classrooms and how they teach their curriculum. For the first installment, Lookout spoke with Kirby School history teacher Eva Schewe about the challenges of teaching U.S. history at a time when states across the country are making attempts to limit how it is being taught.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Annual awards honor leaders in Salinas Valley agriculture
SOLEDAD — Leaders in the local agriculture industry were honored last Saturday at the 16th Annual Valley of the World Awards, presented by the National Steinbeck Center. The Oct. 1 ceremony took place at the Braga Family Farm in Soledad, featuring a dinner by Salinas City BBQ paired with a selection of Monterey County wines followed by the awards presentation.
Prescribed burn planned for Wednesday and Thursday east of Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE BEU said they plan on carrying out a prescribed burn on private property in the Gabilan Range east of Salinas on Wednesday and Thursday. The purpose is to reduce hazardous fire fuels to enhance fire safety. Another purpose is to increase habitat corridors and forage for the tule elk population The post Prescribed burn planned for Wednesday and Thursday east of Salinas appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
Monterey Bay Rare Fruit Growers’ apple tasting reveals a fruit that contains multitudes.
Freddy Menge knows a lot about apples. To be fair, he’s been learning about this widely cultivated fruit ever since he was a kid—that’s when he remembers finding old, abandoned apple trees growing in the forest near his home by La Selva Beach. “They were weird, they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A new senior home may come to Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Hollister could possibly receive a new home for seniors. In a special meeting last night, the City Council talked to developers for a new senior living project, Five Star Senior Living. If approved, the project would be built on Buena Vista road next to Monterey Street. Once completed, it The post A new senior home may come to Hollister appeared first on KION546.
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Closures startle Aptos, SLV; Uncie Ro’s opens in Watsonville; a PSL for the haters
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Happy Friday and welcome to Eaters Digest. This...
Castroville community reacts to allegations against former high school teacher
CASTROVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- North Monterey County High School is still trying to process the recent allegations against former teacher Sergio Munoz Marquez. Marquez was arrested on numerous sexual assault charges after Monterey County Sheriffs got word from a former high school student. Marquez is accused of sexually assaulting the victim on school property 20 years The post Castroville community reacts to allegations against former high school teacher appeared first on KION546.
Bomb threats at two Gilroy high schools Thursday unfounded
GILROY, Calif. (BCN) — Gilroy school officials grappled with terror threats at two high schools Thursday, but both went unfounded. At about 9:30 a.m., Gilroy police school resource officers were informed of a possible bomb threat that had been circulated through electronic messaging at Gilroy High School. The threat was not specific to the school […]
An empowering move: Gilroy hospital will get energy storage system to help avoid outages
Santa Clara County is moving forward on a 10-year contract to establish an energy storage system at St. Louise Regional Hospital in Gilroy, in order to help the hospital remain with power in the event of outages in the area. The agreement with ForeFront Power, approved last month by the...
Juror in Kristin Smart trial excused after talking to his priest. What happens now?
A fellow juror wrote a note alerting the judge.
Juror excused in Kristin Smart murder trial: 'Peoples' lives are at stake'
A juror for Ruben Flores’ case in the Kristin Smart murder trial was excused Thursday after saying he told his priest he needed blessings and spiritual guidance due to the stress of the case.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Santa Cruz (Santa Cruz, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident in Santa Cruz on Sunday. The officials stated that the crash happened at around 3 a.m. west of [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
LocalNewsMatters.org
Oakland, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.http://www.baycitynews.com/
Comments / 3