ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 1

Related
Reason.com

A Federal Judge Rejects New York's Attempt To Defy the SCOTUS Decision Upholding the Right To Bear Arms

Last June in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen, the Supreme Court ruled that it was unconstitutional to require that people who want to carry handguns in public for self-defense demonstrate that they have "proper cause" to do so. New York legislators and Gov. Kathy Hochul responded by eliminating that requirement while simultaneously imposing a raft of new restrictions, including criteria for proving a carry-permit applicant's "good moral character" and bans on firearm possession in a long list of "sensitive locations." Yesterday a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) against enforcing many of those rules, saying they probably violate the Second Amendment.
Fox News

Democrat running for Arizona gov is latest to support no limits on abortion

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs is the latest high-profile Democrat to suggest that women should be free to have an abortion at any time during their pregnancy. Hobbs appeared on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday to discuss her race against GOP nominee Kari Lake, who supports abortions up to 15 weeks of pregnancy. When asked what she thinks about that restriction and whether she favors any specific limit on abortion, Hobbs indicated she supports no limit.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
Minnesota State
protocol.com

The Supreme Court is finally taking up Section 230

Hello and welcome to Protocol Policy! The Supreme Court is doing something I’ve been expecting for years, and I’m as surprised as anyone. Plus, the SEC fines Kim Kardashian, DeSantis is praising Musk’s Starlink after Hurricane Ian, and Tim Cook meets the Pope. its-happening-dot-gif The moment all...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Ruling the US supreme court isn’t enough. The right wants to amend the constitution

In a recent primetime address, President Joe Biden spoke about “the soul of the nation” – calling out rightwing forces for their numerous efforts to undermine, if not overthrow, our democracy. Biden’s speech was prescient, in more ways than one. In addition to many Republicans promoting the “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen and working to fill elected offices with people ready to subvert the will of the people, there is a conservative movement underway to radically rewrite the US constitution.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

Montana AG Knudsen is all hat, no cows

In his recent guest view, Attorney General Austin Knudsen whines that the Montana Supreme Court deprived Montanans of a right to decide election methods. Specifically, electing supreme court justices by district, instead of in statewide, non-partisan elections. Nothing could be further from the truth. The Supreme Court simply determined that placing an unconstitutional measure (House […] The post Montana AG Knudsen is all hat, no cows appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Turley
Person
Drew Wrigley
Washington Examiner

Texas Republicans indicate they may revisit exceptions to abortion law

Several Texas Republicans indicated there may be support for exemptions to the state's restrictive abortion law, which currently prohibits abortions even in cases of rape and incest, with the exception to save the life of the mother. Longtime state Sen. Robert Nichols of Jacksonville said he would support revising the...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinic#Court Orders#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Politics Legislative#The U S Supreme Court
NBC News

Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal

The Supreme Court declined Tuesday to decide whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights in light of its June ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which had legalized abortion nationwide, steering clear for now of another front in America’s culture wars. The justices turned away an appeal...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

A conservative Supreme Court could still surprise us

It is easy to look at the Supreme Court with its conservative supermajority and assume that all of its decisions are foreordained. Indeed, recent Gallup polling shows record-low trust in the court and a higher-than-ever view that it has become too conservative. But even with the court’s current makeup, it is still capable of producing strange bedfellows on some important cases.
CALIFORNIA STATE
defpen

Indiana Supreme Court Temporarily Blocks Statewide Abortion Ban

The Indiana Supreme Court has temporarily prevented the enforcement of a statewide abortion ban. Earlier this year, state legislatures passed a bill that would prohibit abortion at all times during pregnancy. Under the bill, only pregnancies that could potentially result in the death of the mother or were the result of rape or incest would be exempt. In response, the state’s ACLU branch and a group of abortion providers attempted to block enforcement of the ban by filing a lawsuit on August 31. A few weeks later, Special Judge Kelsey B. Hanlon heard arguments regarding the matter and issued an injunction.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Kansas Reflector

In battle against abortion rights, Kansas Supreme Court is the next target

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Amii Castle is a professor at the University of Kansas, where she teaches at the law and business schools.  Kris Kobach says the abortion issue is […] The post In battle against abortion rights, Kansas Supreme Court is the next target appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy