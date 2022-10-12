Police Investigate 'Suspicious Death' Of 39-Year-Old Bolton Man

890 Boston Turnpike in Bolton Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspicious death investigation is underway after a 39-year-old Connecticut man was found suffering from life-threatening injuries before he died at the hospital.

Police responded to a report of a disturbance in in Tolland County in the town of Bolton at about 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 890 Boston Turnpike, Connecticut State Police said.

A man, later identified as Travis Terry, of Bolton, was found suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said.

He was taken to Manchester Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

"Based upon the initial investigation, this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public," police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Tolland and receive free news updates.