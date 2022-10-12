New Browns LB Deion Jones was ‘staying dangerous’; aims to help replace Anthony Walker Jr. and face Patriots

Read full article on original website
How Deion Jones can help the Browns’ struggling run defense: Film Review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns defensive front seven has struggled to stop the run game the last two weeks. Though some of the issues are physical, many deal with alignment and communication concerns. This lack cohesiveness can be linked to the season-ending quad tendon injury of starting linebacker Anthony...
Browns vs. Patriots: 3 things to watch and game picks
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns host the Patriots on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium at 1 p.m. Both teams are 2-3 coming into the game and in need of a victory to get to .500. The Browns will be without two of their best defensive players in cornerback Denzel Ward and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, both ruled out on Friday.
Watch Jacoby Brissett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns discuss facing the Patriots
BEREA, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Jacoby Brissett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper, Greg Newsome II and other Browns discuss their rematch with the Patriots Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Both teams are 2-3, and both are expected to run the ball a lot. The Browns lost 45-7 to the...
Browns will have to find a way to win without Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns will be without two of their best defensive players on Sunday when they welcome the Patriots to FirstEnergy Stadium for a matchup between a pair of 2-3 teams in need of a victory. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Denzel Ward will both miss the...
How we’re coping this fall with late Guardians, Browns, Buckeyes and elections stories: Letter from the Editor
The poohbahs of Major League Baseball smiled upon our newsroom when they scheduled the games for the Guardians Wild Card series with Tampa Bay, with starting times early enough for us to publish multiple stories and photos in the next day’s editions of The Plain Dealer. With plenty of...
Jonah Williams shows ‘encouraging’ progress, Tee Higgins questionable: Bengals vs. Saints injury updates
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati’s final injury report of the week is a lot less cluttered than the one the Saints put out on Friday afternoon. The Bengals listed wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle), tight end Hayden Hurst (groin) and left tackle Jonah Williams (knee) as questionable. Coach Zac...
Browns rookie kicker Cade York focused on shutting out noise, sticking with process ahead of Patriots game
BEREA, Ohio -- Cade York is in somewhat uncharted territory, but is sticking to the process he knows. In the Browns’ 30-28 loss to the Chargers last week, York missed two field goals, including a 54-yard attempt with 16 seconds remaining that would have likely decided the game. This...
What 4-star DB Dijon Johnson’s Florida commitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Dijon Johnson was once a major get as a top-100 defensive back commit in Ohio State football’s 2023 recruiting class. At the time he was viewed more as a quality find by Tim Walton early in the process before the world found out about him. The only problem is that the nation’s No. 96 player and No. 7 safety comes from Florida, and the Buckeyes had a strained history with the state when it comes to highly rated defensive backs. They can get them to commit, but they don’t always make it to Signing Day.
Bengals will use indoor practice facility for the first time Friday
CINCINNATI, Ohio — For the first time this season, the Bengals are headed indoors — for practice. The team will use the Integrity Express Logistics Indoor Facility, located nearby to Paycor Stadium, on Friday morning. “We want to go indoors and simulate being indoors, so it works out...
Fans furious over controversial flag in Alabama vs. Tennessee game
For a second there, it looked like Tennessee had Alabama's number on third and goal and was about to force a field goal attempt. That's when the officials stepped in. Bryce Young was being chased out of the pocket by a group of Tennessee defensive players and launched the ball long and high towards ...
Jarrett Allen isn’t Rudy Gobert, but Donovan Mitchell is trying to replicate pick-and-roll artistry with new center
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The pick and roll is an art form. It’s also the lifeblood of the NBA. During his six years in Utah -- under the guidance of then-coach Quin Snyder and with the help of brooding companion Rudy Gobert -- Donovan Mitchell became a pick-and-roll virtuoso, always ranking in the upper tier of every saliant statistical category which tracks that playtype.
