ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

New Browns LB Deion Jones was ‘staying dangerous’; aims to help replace Anthony Walker Jr. and face Patriots

By Mary Kay Cabot, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 Cleveland Browns who could be released this season

If Richard LeCounte isn’t safe, none of these Cleveland Browns are. Andrew Berry once famously said he’ll continue improving the Cleveland Browns all year round. We saw that first hand on Sunday, just hours after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers, Berry traded for injured linebacker Deion Jones.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Berea, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns vs. Patriots: 3 things to watch and game picks

BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns host the Patriots on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium at 1 p.m. Both teams are 2-3 coming into the game and in need of a victory to get to .500. The Browns will be without two of their best defensive players in cornerback Denzel Ward and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, both ruled out on Friday.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Browns#American Football#Pro Bowler#Chargers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Cavaliers waive five players, including Mamadi Diakite; plan to keep 15th roster spot open

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers waived five players on Saturday afternoon, getting their roster below the maximum threshold. Training camp invites Sharife Cooper, Mamadi Diakite, Nate Hinton and Jamorko Pickett were all let go. Combo guard R.J. Nembhard, who originally signed a two-way contract with Cleveland on Oct. 16, 2021 and appeared in 14 games for the Cavaliers last season, was also released. All five players have been placed on waivers, giving other NBA teams up to 48 hours to submit claims.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

DraftKings promo code is must-have for CFB, MLB Saturday action

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With a jam-packed weekend featuring the MLB playoffs and college football, new bettors deserve a DraftKings promo code like this to unlock serious...
GAMBLING
Cleveland.com

What 4-star DB Dijon Johnson’s Florida commitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Dijon Johnson was once a major get as a top-100 defensive back commit in Ohio State football’s 2023 recruiting class. At the time he was viewed more as a quality find by Tim Walton early in the process before the world found out about him. The only problem is that the nation’s No. 96 player and No. 7 safety comes from Florida, and the Buckeyes had a strained history with the state when it comes to highly rated defensive backs. They can get them to commit, but they don’t always make it to Signing Day.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Jarrett Allen isn’t Rudy Gobert, but Donovan Mitchell is trying to replicate pick-and-roll artistry with new center

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The pick and roll is an art form. It’s also the lifeblood of the NBA. During his six years in Utah -- under the guidance of then-coach Quin Snyder and with the help of brooding companion Rudy Gobert -- Donovan Mitchell became a pick-and-roll virtuoso, always ranking in the upper tier of every saliant statistical category which tracks that playtype.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

BetMGM MLB bonus code: bet $1,000 on any postseason game

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. You can activate our BetMGM MLB bonus code for a risk-free bet on any postseason matchup when you click here. This offer allows...
NFL
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy