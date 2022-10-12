Read full article on original website
Lancaster man wanted for wine country killing arrested in Santa Cruz
A man wanted in connection to a murder in Southern California wine country was arrested this week in Santa Cruz County. Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris, 26, was arrested Tuesday in connection to the killing of 72-year-old Terry Wilson. He was taken into custody in Santa Cruz after the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office received a tip […]
Santa Barbara County to pay $28 million to settle lawsuit with Department of Justice
Santa Barbara County on Tuesday announced that it will pay $28 million to settle a lawsuit with the U.S. Department of Justice for reimbursement of specialty mental health services through the state's Medi-Cal program. The post Santa Barbara County to pay $28 million to settle lawsuit with Department of Justice appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Court Filings Indicate Alleged Santa Ynez Homicide Was Worse Than Reported
Noozhawk turns 15 years old this weekend, a remarkable run for a cockamamie idea to provide professionally reported and edited local news exclusively online. Our fledgling start-up covering Santa Barbara and Goleta launched on Oct. 16, 2007, and has grown into a countywide news source that locals like YOU rely on for independent, objective and trustworthy journalism every single day — and often several times a day.
Santa Barbara County Public Health Department embarks on data collection in Santa Maria to better understand community health needs
The Santa Barabara County Public Health Department, Cottage Health, and Dignity Health will embark on a three-day-long effort of data collection from the Santa Maria community to better understand health needs. The post Santa Barbara County Public Health Department embarks on data collection in Santa Maria to better understand community health needs appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
"Santa Barbara County Inferno"
It was a massive inferno which started in a mountain range northwest of Santa Barbara, and propelled by 70-mile-an-hour winds, burned a half dozen miles downhill to the Pacific Ocean. The Alisal wildfire charred some 17,000 acres of land, cosed the main coastal highway from Los Angeles to San Francisco...
Santa Barbara Independent
Dems Bring the Case for Prop. 30 to Santa Barbara
If Prop. 30 were to pass, electric-vehicle charging stations would become as common as gas pumps, said Bill Baker, who manages Local 413 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. And California will need them. In August, the state required that by 2035 all new light cars and trucks sold in California be zero-emission ones, and, if Prop. 30 passes on November 8, it would raise $3 billion or more annually for the next 20 years to help residents pay for new zero-emission vehicles and to help fund the building of charging stations at apartment buildings, homes, and public places. The other proviso in Prop. 30 is that $700 million-$1 billion of the money raised per year would go to fight wildfires.
kclu.org
"Santa Barbara County's Back-To-Back Disasters"
Santa Barbara County was hit by a pair of back-to-back emergencies during a two week period in October of 2021. On October 11th, a massive wildfire started in the mountains northwest of Santa Barbara. 70-mile-an-hour winds quickly pushed the blaze downhill for a dozen miles, burning all the way to the Pacific Ocean, and closing the main coastal highway from Los Angeles to San Francisco. The highway was closed for three days, with hundreds evacuated and 12 homes destroyed.
Santa Barbara Independent
Arroyo Quemada Neighbors Complain the Dump Smells Foul
Living down-canyon from the county dump is bound to result in odor issues, but residents along Arroyo Quemada Lane noticed an unbearable uptick in the odors carried by the offshore winds from the Tajiguas facility during the past year. “There’s a new piece of equipment, the anaerobic digester,” said Bruce...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What were the changes in real estate prices in Santa Barbara the week of Oct. 2?
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Barbara decreased in the past week to $968. That’s $519 more than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Barbara was $1,114. In the last...
Project in Goleta converts hotel into permanent housing for members experiencing homelessness
One project in Goleta is working to address homelessness. The post Project in Goleta converts hotel into permanent housing for members experiencing homelessness appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Crumbl Cookies opens in Santa Maria
Crumbl Cookies is the newest franchise to open up shop in the Enos Ranch West business center. The national cookie bakery chain opened Friday in the center located on Betteravia Road in Santa Maria. The franchise is owned and operated by Kristi Seligman, Katie Bertilacchi, Ted Marsella and Julie Van...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the nine most expensive homes that sold in Santa Barbara the week of Oct. 2?
A house in Santa Barbara that sold for $2.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Barbara in the last week. In total, 9 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1.3 million. The average price per square foot was $971.
thechannels.org
New housing plans in Santa Barbara to destroy ‘Funk Zone’
This summer, a new plan to develop the most vibrant and characteristic block of the Funk Zone was brought to the Architectural Board of Review. The project, “SOMOFunk” would demolish current buildings and add 155 residential units to the block cornered by East Yanonali Street, Santa Barbara Street, East Mason Street, and Gray Avenue. Many community members know and love this block as the home of the Dart Coffee garden, various art studios and galleries, locally-owned shops, historic landmarks, and a gathering space for markets and events.
Santa Barbara Independent
Holiday Lights Festival at Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. This year, for the first time ever, the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden is excited to be hosting the ‘Enchanted Garden Holiday Lights Festival’, an immersive light experience here in the Santa Ynez Valley. This event will take place at the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden at River View Park in Buellton, and will help with support of local native plants and wildlife.
Noozhawk
Housing Proposal Prompts Concerns Among Santa Maria Council Members
A preliminary proposal to allow duplexes and senior apartments, instead of lower-density housing, near a key intersection has drawn mostly unfavorable reaction from the Santa Maria City Council amid traffic and other concerns. Coastal Community Builders has proposed a General Plan land-use designation and zone change for 15.23 acres at...
UPDATE: Santa Maria police locate missing child
The Santa Maria Police department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old.
Santa Barbara Independent
How Santa Barbara’s Planned Parenthood Prepared for a Post-‘Roe’ Reality
Well before Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, Planned Parenthood saw the writing on the wall. “We have been preparing for this for several years,” said Jenna Tosh, CEO of the organization’s California Central Coast chapter. “We’ve been hearing from anti-abortion policy makers for decades that this was their goal. And of course, with the Supreme Court makeup and a hostile president, we very much believed we were on this path.”
Santa Barbara Independent
Dogs, Cats, Guinea Pigs All Need a Home
To prep for some rooftop construction that needs to get underway while the weather is good, the Santa Barbara County animal shelters are temporarily waiving adoption and reclaiming fees for all the creatures in the shelters in Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, and Lompoc. “We have old dogs, young dogs, big...
pacbiztimes.com
Opinion: New parking area will help Port of Hueneme thrive
The Port of Hueneme ranks as one of the top six ports in the United States for automobile trade, supporting an industry that touches nearly every American. Passenger vehicles account for a quarter of all imports and exports at the Port of Hueneme, and last year totaled $5 billion for imports and $228.07 million for exports.
Santa Barbara Independent
Bernie and Georgia
Bernie is looking for a forever home. He loves people. He is friendly with dogs of all sizes, and he’s currently in a foster home with a medium-size dog. He is not reactive to small animals, does not have any resource guarding, is house-trained, and sleeps through the night.
