Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had high praise for the Browns -- including two players in particular

NFL quarterback power rankings after Week 5: Baker Mayfield hits rock bottom
It doesn’t seem long ago that Baker Mayfield was considered one of the top young quarterbacks in the NFL. After all, he helped guide the Browns to their first playoff win in 25 years. But as they always say, the NFL is all about “what have you done for...
Photos Show Tom Brady, Patriots Players At Robert Kraft’s Wedding
While you were sleeping, Robert Kraft was getting married — and partying with Tom Brady. The New England Patriots owner married Dana Blumberg on Friday night in New York. Kraft and Blumberg first began dating a few years ago and became engaged earlier this year. Page Six apparently showed...
WATCH: Cleveland Browns Player Filmed Getting Stopped By Tackling Dummy in Embarrassing Video
Cleveland Browns receiver Anthony Schwartz is no behemoth — standing at 6-foot-0 and weighing in… The post WATCH: Cleveland Browns Player Filmed Getting Stopped By Tackling Dummy in Embarrassing Video appeared first on Outsider.
3 Cleveland Browns who could be released this season
If Richard LeCounte isn’t safe, none of these Cleveland Browns are. Andrew Berry once famously said he’ll continue improving the Cleveland Browns all year round. We saw that first hand on Sunday, just hours after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers, Berry traded for injured linebacker Deion Jones.
Matthew Judon Makes Bold Claim Regarding Start To Patriots Tenure
FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Judon has been a hit in his first year-plus with the New England Patriots, but he thinks things could be a lot better. In 23 games with the Patriots, Judon has compiled 18.5 sacks, 37 QB hits, 18 tackles for loss and 80 total tackles. The 30-year-old has been playing his best football as of late, becoming the first player in Patriots history to record a sack in each of the team’s first five games — passing the previous record of four straight set by Andre Tippett in 1986. The game in which he accomplished that feat may have been his best as a Patriot, as he recorded two sacks and forced a fumble that was scooped up by Kyle Dugger and returned for a touchdown. For his effort, Judon was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week.
‘It’s unexplainable’: Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Burrow returning to Superdome is more than a homecoming
CINCINNATI, Ohio - January 13, 2020, is a day that will forever be etched in the minds of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. On that day, they became national champions inside of the Caesars Superdome (then-named the Mercedes-Benz Superdome) in New Orleans. Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy, and Chase, who won the Fred Biletnikoff Award, became household names. Their stock as potential top-ranked NFL draft picks soared.
Watch Jacoby Brissett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns discuss facing the Patriots
BEREA, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Jacoby Brissett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper, Greg Newsome II and other Browns discuss their rematch with the Patriots Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Both teams are 2-3, and both are expected to run the ball a lot. The Browns lost 45-7 to the...
Browns vs. Patriots: 3 things to watch and game picks
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns host the Patriots on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium at 1 p.m. Both teams are 2-3 coming into the game and in need of a victory to get to .500. The Browns will be without two of their best defensive players in cornerback Denzel Ward and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, both ruled out on Friday.
NFL responds to I-Team regarding new Deshaun Watson lawsuit
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned yet another woman has filed a civil lawsuit against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson claiming he pressured her into a sex act when she met him to give him a massage.
Browns Star Reveals He's Out For 'Revenge' This Weekend
The Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots will face off this weekend, 11 months after their last meeting. That game, a 45-7 Patriots win in Foxboro on November 14, 2021, is one many Browns would like to forget. Not Greg Newsome II. Newsome told reporters today that the Browns "need...
How we’re coping this fall with late Guardians, Browns, Buckeyes and elections stories: Letter from the Editor
The poohbahs of Major League Baseball smiled upon our newsroom when they scheduled the games for the Guardians Wild Card series with Tampa Bay, with starting times early enough for us to publish multiple stories and photos in the next day’s editions of The Plain Dealer. With plenty of...
Jonah Williams shows ‘encouraging’ progress, Tee Higgins questionable: Bengals vs. Saints injury updates
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati’s final injury report of the week is a lot less cluttered than the one the Saints put out on Friday afternoon. The Bengals listed wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle), tight end Hayden Hurst (groin) and left tackle Jonah Williams (knee) as questionable. Coach Zac...
Bengals will use indoor practice facility for the first time Friday
CINCINNATI, Ohio — For the first time this season, the Bengals are headed indoors — for practice. The team will use the Integrity Express Logistics Indoor Facility, located nearby to Paycor Stadium, on Friday morning. “We want to go indoors and simulate being indoors, so it works out...
