Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

DMV, other Nevada government websites down due to fiber connection failure

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — All websites for Nevada state government agencies remained down Friday after suffering a fiber connection failure in the northern part of the state Thursday. The Nevada Department of Administration said it was working with vendors and providers on restoring access. The outage was blamed on...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Reflections and tributes for fallen Las Vegas officer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The community continues to reflect and organize tributes for a Metro Police officer shot and killed in the line of duty. Some using social media platforms to reflect on Officer Truong Thai, 49, and his 23 years of service with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, while others highlight what he did off the clock.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas community remembers fallen officer ahead of planned vigil

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — People who live in this area near Flamingo and University Center Drive say crime is frequent. “The areas in a high crime area so I was used to the shots 'cause I hear it now and then, but most of the time there’s a lot of crime over there,” said Christopher Perrah who lives in the community with his young family.
LAS VEGAS, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Traffic
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Traffic
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
news3lv.com

Annual first responders relay returns to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The second annual First Responders Relay returns to Las Vegas this weekend. First responder personnel from around the country will come together to compete in a 48-mile relay race on Saturday, Oct. 15. The run will start at the Hilton at Lake Las Vegas and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

SNHD now offering updated COVID boosters

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Updated COVID-19 boosters for children six years of age and older are available at Southern Nevada Health District clinics beginning Friday, Oct. 14. SNHD expects to receive the updated COVID-19 booster authorized for children five years of age and older early next week. “It’s important...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Family of motorcyclist killed in crash holds candlelight vigil

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ruben Cuevas was riding his motorcycle last Friday near the intersection of Charleston and Lamb when he was hit by a drunk driver. Tonight, his family and friends have returned to the scene to remember him with a candlelight vigil. "My dad was so fun...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Person
Dean Martin
news3lv.com

North Las Vegas police seek man reported missing

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police need help finding a 54-year-old man who went missing in North Las Vegas. Timothy Patterson was last on Wednesday, October 12, in the morning when he left his home near the 3500 block of Mavis Lane. His home is located near Elkhorn Road & North Aliante Parkway.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Veteran Las Vegas police officer shot and killed near Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An officer was shot and killed in the line of duty near the Las Vegas Strip early Thursday morning, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo announced. The shooting took place near the 800 block of E. Flamingo Road, a few blocks east of Las Vegas Boulevard, Lombardo.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police arrest suspect in east Las Vegas valley barricade

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police responded to a barricade situation that developed near Vegas Valley and Nellis Boulevard Thursday. Officers reported to the scene around 3:20 p.m on Thursday near the 2700 block of S. Nellis Boulevard. A suspect was arrested. Police advise avoiding the area of S. Nellis...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Free smoke detectors for Boulder City residents

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community is giving back during Fire Prevention Week. Volunteers will install more than 100 free smoke alarms for Boulder City residents in need this Saturday. It's courtesy of the Rotary Club and the local American Red Cross chapter. MORE ON NEWS 3...
BOULDER CITY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Southern Nevada#Construction Maintenance#Ndot
news3lv.com

Mystic Mona hosts Night of the Witches benefiting HELP of Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Night of the Witches, hosted by Mystic Mona, is back. The sixth annual event benefiting HELP of Southern Nevada, a non-profit dedicated to assisting the local underserved community, will be held from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Grape Street Café in Downtown Summerlin.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

COVID remains a “battle" as early flu season concerns rise in southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Concerns from public health officials about another winter with Covid while anticipating a “severe” flu season when compared to the past two years. The Southern Nevada Health District started monitoring influenza on October 2. No data reported on the website yet but Dr. Cort Lohff, Chief Medical Officer of the Southern Nevada Health District continues to monitor the situation.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police locate missing 11-year-old boy

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE, 9:15 AM | Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say Ernest Dickerson has been located. No other details were provided. ORIGINAL | Authorities are asking for the public's help to find an 11-year-old boy reported missing from a Las Vegas neighborhood. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
news3lv.com

911 calls from mass stabbing on Las Vegas Strip released

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Those on the Las Vegas Strip were in horror as a man violently stabs eight people, killing two of them. We listen to the 911 calls made by witnesses at the scene. The first caller Anna Westby was in pure shock as she calls for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Latest report shows Las Vegas apartment rents starting to dip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new report indicates the rent prices for apartments around Las Vegas are starting to dip, suggesting the market is continuing to stabilize after prices skyrocketed last year. The Nevada State Apartment Association said Thursday that asking rents averaged $1,451 in the third quarter. That's...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

First BrewDog Las Vegas location to open on rooftop near MGM Grand

Las Vegas (KSNV) — International beer brand, BrewDog, is bringing its brews to Las Vegas in a unique fashion this winter. The city will welcome the brand's first location on Friday, December 2, on the roof of the Showcase Mall on Las Vegas Blvd, offering guests 360-degree views of The Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV

