news3lv.com
DMV, other Nevada government websites down due to fiber connection failure
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — All websites for Nevada state government agencies remained down Friday after suffering a fiber connection failure in the northern part of the state Thursday. The Nevada Department of Administration said it was working with vendors and providers on restoring access. The outage was blamed on...
news3lv.com
Fundraiser planned to support family of fallen Las Vegas police officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fundraiser is planned for Monday to support the family of fallen Las Vegas Police Officer Truong Thai. The Injured Police Officers Fund will host the fundraiser at Nevada Coin Mart, located at 4065 S. Jones Blvd. Official IPOF merchandise will be for sale, and...
news3lv.com
Reflections and tributes for fallen Las Vegas officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The community continues to reflect and organize tributes for a Metro Police officer shot and killed in the line of duty. Some using social media platforms to reflect on Officer Truong Thai, 49, and his 23 years of service with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, while others highlight what he did off the clock.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas community remembers fallen officer ahead of planned vigil
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — People who live in this area near Flamingo and University Center Drive say crime is frequent. “The areas in a high crime area so I was used to the shots 'cause I hear it now and then, but most of the time there’s a lot of crime over there,” said Christopher Perrah who lives in the community with his young family.
news3lv.com
Annual first responders relay returns to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The second annual First Responders Relay returns to Las Vegas this weekend. First responder personnel from around the country will come together to compete in a 48-mile relay race on Saturday, Oct. 15. The run will start at the Hilton at Lake Las Vegas and...
news3lv.com
SNHD now offering updated COVID boosters
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Updated COVID-19 boosters for children six years of age and older are available at Southern Nevada Health District clinics beginning Friday, Oct. 14. SNHD expects to receive the updated COVID-19 booster authorized for children five years of age and older early next week. “It’s important...
news3lv.com
City of North Las Vegas hosts free breakfast for Fire Prevention Week
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fire Prevention Week kicks off this weekend with a free breakfast at the City of North Las Vegas. The City of North Las Vegas Fire Department is providing fire safety demonstrations at their free pancake event on Saturday, October 15. Guests can butter up with...
news3lv.com
Family of motorcyclist killed in crash holds candlelight vigil
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ruben Cuevas was riding his motorcycle last Friday near the intersection of Charleston and Lamb when he was hit by a drunk driver. Tonight, his family and friends have returned to the scene to remember him with a candlelight vigil. "My dad was so fun...
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas police seek man reported missing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police need help finding a 54-year-old man who went missing in North Las Vegas. Timothy Patterson was last on Wednesday, October 12, in the morning when he left his home near the 3500 block of Mavis Lane. His home is located near Elkhorn Road & North Aliante Parkway.
news3lv.com
Veteran Las Vegas police officer shot and killed near Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An officer was shot and killed in the line of duty near the Las Vegas Strip early Thursday morning, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo announced. The shooting took place near the 800 block of E. Flamingo Road, a few blocks east of Las Vegas Boulevard, Lombardo.
news3lv.com
Police arrest suspect in east Las Vegas valley barricade
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police responded to a barricade situation that developed near Vegas Valley and Nellis Boulevard Thursday. Officers reported to the scene around 3:20 p.m on Thursday near the 2700 block of S. Nellis Boulevard. A suspect was arrested. Police advise avoiding the area of S. Nellis...
news3lv.com
Free smoke detectors for Boulder City residents
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community is giving back during Fire Prevention Week. Volunteers will install more than 100 free smoke alarms for Boulder City residents in need this Saturday. It's courtesy of the Rotary Club and the local American Red Cross chapter. MORE ON NEWS 3...
news3lv.com
Mystic Mona hosts Night of the Witches benefiting HELP of Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Night of the Witches, hosted by Mystic Mona, is back. The sixth annual event benefiting HELP of Southern Nevada, a non-profit dedicated to assisting the local underserved community, will be held from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Grape Street Café in Downtown Summerlin.
news3lv.com
COVID remains a “battle" as early flu season concerns rise in southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Concerns from public health officials about another winter with Covid while anticipating a “severe” flu season when compared to the past two years. The Southern Nevada Health District started monitoring influenza on October 2. No data reported on the website yet but Dr. Cort Lohff, Chief Medical Officer of the Southern Nevada Health District continues to monitor the situation.
news3lv.com
Human Nature talks new residency at South Point Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The last October show for Human Nature is Thursday night at South Point. They joined us to talk about performing at the South Point Showroom and when they will be back for some holiday cheer.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police locate missing 11-year-old boy
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE, 9:15 AM | Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say Ernest Dickerson has been located. No other details were provided. ORIGINAL | Authorities are asking for the public's help to find an 11-year-old boy reported missing from a Las Vegas neighborhood. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say...
news3lv.com
911 calls from mass stabbing on Las Vegas Strip released
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Those on the Las Vegas Strip were in horror as a man violently stabs eight people, killing two of them. We listen to the 911 calls made by witnesses at the scene. The first caller Anna Westby was in pure shock as she calls for...
news3lv.com
Nye County Animal Shelter's longest resident still looking for forever home
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Nye County Animal Shelter continues to look for a loving home for its oldest resident, who will mark one year at the shelter on Halloween. According to the shelter, Scooby is a high-energy dog but has been living primarily in a kennel for almost a year.
news3lv.com
Latest report shows Las Vegas apartment rents starting to dip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new report indicates the rent prices for apartments around Las Vegas are starting to dip, suggesting the market is continuing to stabilize after prices skyrocketed last year. The Nevada State Apartment Association said Thursday that asking rents averaged $1,451 in the third quarter. That's...
news3lv.com
First BrewDog Las Vegas location to open on rooftop near MGM Grand
Las Vegas (KSNV) — International beer brand, BrewDog, is bringing its brews to Las Vegas in a unique fashion this winter. The city will welcome the brand's first location on Friday, December 2, on the roof of the Showcase Mall on Las Vegas Blvd, offering guests 360-degree views of The Strip.
