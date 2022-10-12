ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placerville, CA

CBS Sacramento

Mother speaks out after suspect arrested

SACRAMENTO — After a two-year-long investigation, a Sacramento man is facing charges for the deadly shooting of a teenage girl. Sarayah Redmond was shot and killed just over two years ago in an apartment complex in Natomas. Since then, Jenifer Redmond, the victim's mother, has been on a mission to find the killers and bring them to justice."I have been through hell for the past few years," Redmond said. "She was the glue to our family. She was the centerpiece of that puzzle." In the months following Sarayah's death, Jenifer, joined by family and friends, marched outside where she was...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Amador County sheriff candidate fired from office after failing to report tasing incident

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — A former Amador County Sheriff’s sergeant, who was placed on administrative leave for accidentally tasing a child while on duty, has been fired, according to termination documents. The former sergeant chose not to report the incident to his supervisors because he was “scared” and because of an “upcoming election," which he is currently a candidate in.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
Placerville, CA
El Dorado County, CA
Placerville, CA
El Dorado County, CA
crimevoice.com

Marysville PD: After Arrest, Attempted Burglary Suspect Implicated in Separate Incident

A Marysville man was arrested in connection to an attempted burglary at a local gas station, and was implicated in a separate incident shortly after being booked, police said. Police responded around 1 AM on October 6 to the Circle K gas station on B Street to investigate a report of a burglary in progress. The suspect was described as having been armed with a knife and attempting to pry open a drive-thru window, police said.
MARYSVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Stanislaus County sheriff deputy accused of domestic violence in Roseville on leave

A Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy is on paid administrative leave after an alleged domestic violence incident Oct. 1 in Roseville. After learning of the incident, Stanislaus County Sheriff Jeff Dirkse “immediately” placed him on paid administrative leave “pending an internal investigation,” according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s press release.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

3 injured in 2 overnight shootings in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people received non-life-threatening injuries in overnight shootings in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, Around 9:18 p.m. on Wednesday a man, 25, and a woman, 21, were shot while sitting in their vehicle on Fox Sparrow Court. Police also said that a man was walking near South […]
STOCKTON, CA
NBC Bay Area

Death of Missing California Teen Kiely Rodni Ruled Accidental

There was no foul play in the death of a 16-year-old whose disappearance sparked a weeks-long search effort before her body was found in her car submerged in a Northern California reservoir, authorities said Thursday. The body of Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was found Aug. 23 by a volunteer dive...
TRUCKEE, CA
mymotherlode.com

Deceased Identified In Officer Involved Shooting in Calaveras County

Jenny Lind, CA – The name of the shooter and new details have been released surrounding Sunday’s officer-involved shooting in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County. The deceased is 54-year-old David Arnold of Valley Springs. He was pronounced dead at the scene after a standoff with law enforcement where he exited a garage armed with a high-powered assault rifle and fired at deputies, according to Calaveras Sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Greg Stark. He added, “The suspect was struck by at least one round.”
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
crimevoice.com

Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest for Possession of Burglary Tools and Stun Gun

Originally Published By: Placer County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page. “On September 22nd at 4:04 a.m., a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on Athens Avenue, in unincorporated Lincoln. A search of driver’s vehicle revealed a black stun gun to the right of the driver’s seat, an air wedge window opening tool, and bolt cutters. A search of the truck bed revealed a clear bag containing numerous documents addressed to various individuals.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man hospitalized after stabbing in Yuba City, suspect at large

YUBA CITY, Calif. - A 38-year-old man who was stabbed multiple times was taken to the hospital with serious injuries on Thursday in Yuba City, police said. The man was stabbed around 10:30 a.m. at the Circle K parking lot on the 1400 block of Colusa Highway. Police said the...
YUBA CITY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville Animal Control is part of the Police Department

Roseville, Calif.- Did you know Animal Control is part of the Roseville Police Department? Animal Control officers make every effort to keep the public safe, protect animals, and educate the community on how to be responsible pet owners. As part of their duties, Animal Control officers enforce animal laws and...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Sheriff’s office says man shot, killed in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a man died following a shooting on Madison Avenue.  According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Madison Avenue, between Polk and Jackson streets, around 9:30 p.m.  When they arrived, deputies said they found a man injured, lying on the […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

