Mother speaks out after suspect arrested
SACRAMENTO — After a two-year-long investigation, a Sacramento man is facing charges for the deadly shooting of a teenage girl. Sarayah Redmond was shot and killed just over two years ago in an apartment complex in Natomas. Since then, Jenifer Redmond, the victim's mother, has been on a mission to find the killers and bring them to justice."I have been through hell for the past few years," Redmond said. "She was the glue to our family. She was the centerpiece of that puzzle." In the months following Sarayah's death, Jenifer, joined by family and friends, marched outside where she was...
KCRA.com
Parents arrested for assaulting Yuba County high school principal on campus, sheriff says
OLIVEHURST, Calif. — Two parents have been arrested in Yuba County accused of attacking a principal of a high school after their student was injured in a fight. The violent incidents happened two weeks ago on and near Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst and, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office, one incident led to another.
KCRA.com
Amador County sheriff candidate fired from office after failing to report tasing incident
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — A former Amador County Sheriff’s sergeant, who was placed on administrative leave for accidentally tasing a child while on duty, has been fired, according to termination documents. The former sergeant chose not to report the incident to his supervisors because he was “scared” and because of an “upcoming election," which he is currently a candidate in.
Yuba County parents arrested after attack on Lindhurst High principal, deputies say
OLIVEHURST, Calif. — Two Yuba County parents are now facing several felony charges after one of them allegedly attacked a high school principal last month. According to a news release, deputies were called to Lindhurst High School around 1 p.m. Sept. 28 for a fight. During the fight, a teen received injuries that required treatment at a hospital.
crimevoice.com
Marysville PD: After Arrest, Attempted Burglary Suspect Implicated in Separate Incident
A Marysville man was arrested in connection to an attempted burglary at a local gas station, and was implicated in a separate incident shortly after being booked, police said. Police responded around 1 AM on October 6 to the Circle K gas station on B Street to investigate a report of a burglary in progress. The suspect was described as having been armed with a knife and attempting to pry open a drive-thru window, police said.
goldcountrymedia.com
Stanislaus County sheriff deputy accused of domestic violence in Roseville on leave
A Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy is on paid administrative leave after an alleged domestic violence incident Oct. 1 in Roseville. After learning of the incident, Stanislaus County Sheriff Jeff Dirkse “immediately” placed him on paid administrative leave “pending an internal investigation,” according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s press release.
3 injured in 2 overnight shootings in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people received non-life-threatening injuries in overnight shootings in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, Around 9:18 p.m. on Wednesday a man, 25, and a woman, 21, were shot while sitting in their vehicle on Fox Sparrow Court. Police also said that a man was walking near South […]
NBC Bay Area
Death of Missing California Teen Kiely Rodni Ruled Accidental
There was no foul play in the death of a 16-year-old whose disappearance sparked a weeks-long search effort before her body was found in her car submerged in a Northern California reservoir, authorities said Thursday. The body of Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was found Aug. 23 by a volunteer dive...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies: Parents of student in fight bring gun to Yuba County high school
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Two felons were arrested for bringing a gun to a Yuba County high school last month, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to Lindhurst High School on Sept. 28 for a report of students fighting. One student was taken to the hospital after the fight.
Video released of deputy shooting man who was wielding a machete
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office released video of the day a deputy fatally shot a man, whose family says only ever posed a danger to himself. On Sept. 28, Jaime Naranjo, 55, was killed at his home in South Sacramento. Lisa Naranjo, Jaime’s wife, told FOX40 she called 911 after her […]
mymotherlode.com
Deceased Identified In Officer Involved Shooting in Calaveras County
Jenny Lind, CA – The name of the shooter and new details have been released surrounding Sunday’s officer-involved shooting in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County. The deceased is 54-year-old David Arnold of Valley Springs. He was pronounced dead at the scene after a standoff with law enforcement where he exited a garage armed with a high-powered assault rifle and fired at deputies, according to Calaveras Sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Greg Stark. He added, “The suspect was struck by at least one round.”
Calaveras Enterprise
Deceased suspect ID'd in Jenny Lind shootout; video footage shows suspect firing at deputies
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deceased suspect in the Oct. 9 officer-involved shooting as David Christopher Arnold, 54, of Valley Springs. Arnold was prohibited from owning firearms, according to the sheriff's office.
crimevoice.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest for Possession of Burglary Tools and Stun Gun
Originally Published By: Placer County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page. “On September 22nd at 4:04 a.m., a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on Athens Avenue, in unincorporated Lincoln. A search of driver’s vehicle revealed a black stun gun to the right of the driver’s seat, an air wedge window opening tool, and bolt cutters. A search of the truck bed revealed a clear bag containing numerous documents addressed to various individuals.
actionnewsnow.com
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Yuba City, suspect at large
YUBA CITY, Calif. - A 38-year-old man who was stabbed multiple times was taken to the hospital with serious injuries on Thursday in Yuba City, police said. The man was stabbed around 10:30 a.m. at the Circle K parking lot on the 1400 block of Colusa Highway. Police said the...
Coroner says death of Northern California teen Kiely Rodni was an accident
The death of Kiely Rodni, a California teen who went missing in August, was declared accidental by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Coroner.
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville Animal Control is part of the Police Department
Roseville, Calif.- Did you know Animal Control is part of the Roseville Police Department? Animal Control officers make every effort to keep the public safe, protect animals, and educate the community on how to be responsible pet owners. As part of their duties, Animal Control officers enforce animal laws and...
Stockton Serial Killings: What we know and don’t know about the unsolved shootings
Police in the Northern California city launched an investigation into potentially connected killings after detectives said they noticed patterns in some unsolved shootings.
Sheriff’s office says man shot, killed in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a man died following a shooting on Madison Avenue. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Madison Avenue, between Polk and Jackson streets, around 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, deputies said they found a man injured, lying on the […]
CBS News
Teen arrested in connection with shooting that left another teen dead in Stockton
STOCKTON - A teen has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident earlier this year that left one person dead and two others injured. On February 23, 2022, just before 5 p.m., one person died and two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting along Santa Paula Way.
KCRA.com
Sacramento sheriff seeks help locating at-risk 17-year-old
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a 17-year-old who was last seen walking away from his home and who is believed to be at risk due to having autism. Tristan Hanson, who identifies as Enrique Condress,...
