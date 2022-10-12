ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

Sheriff: Drunken Fort Lauderdale man goes 45 mph over the limit in stolen Jeep, flees deputies

KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man was behind bars in the Florida Keys Friday after Monroe County deputies said he sped off in a stolen Jeep while intoxicated. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, deputies spotted the Jeep, driven by Elvis James Nader, 25, speeding down the Sadowski Causeway in Key Colony Beach at around 11 p.m. Thursday.
Monroe corrections deputy accused of insurance fraud, lying about car crash

A high-ranking corrections deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Wednesday on felony insurance fraud and misdemeanor hit-and-run charges after a car crash last month. Lt. Patrick Livingston Major, 49, was also placed on unpaid leave by the sheriff’s office pending an Internal Affairs investigation. As of...
Florida Keys ‘liveaboard’ arrested after flashing Coast Guard family on shore, police say

After Hurricane Ian whirled past the Florida Keys late last month, it left flooding and more than 100 displaced boats in its wake. Some of those boats are used as homes by people known locally as “liveaboards.” They often have a contentious relationship with state wildlife police and the U.S. Coast Guard, who scrutinize them for marine violations that include polluting nearshore waters and creating hazards to navigation.
