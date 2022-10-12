Read full article on original website
blackchronicle.com
Florida DUI driver had blood alcohol level over 5 times the legal limit, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested on a DUI cost Friday after deputies discovered that he had a blood alcohol level over 5 times the legal restrict, in line with a launch. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office mentioned members of the U.S. Navy discovered Joseph Roland...
Click10.com
Sheriff: Drunken Fort Lauderdale man goes 45 mph over the limit in stolen Jeep, flees deputies
KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man was behind bars in the Florida Keys Friday after Monroe County deputies said he sped off in a stolen Jeep while intoxicated. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, deputies spotted the Jeep, driven by Elvis James Nader, 25, speeding down the Sadowski Causeway in Key Colony Beach at around 11 p.m. Thursday.
flkeysnews.com
Monroe corrections deputy accused of insurance fraud, lying about car crash
A high-ranking corrections deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Wednesday on felony insurance fraud and misdemeanor hit-and-run charges after a car crash last month. Lt. Patrick Livingston Major, 49, was also placed on unpaid leave by the sheriff’s office pending an Internal Affairs investigation. As of...
Click10.com
Florida Keys man accused of punching driver he thought was ‘careless’
KEY LARGO, Fla. – A Key Largo man tried to take traffic enforcement into his own hands—literally—but wound up being the one in trouble with the law, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Michael Todd Tillman, 52, jumped in front of a Ford...
flkeysnews.com
Florida Keys ‘liveaboard’ arrested after flashing Coast Guard family on shore, police say
After Hurricane Ian whirled past the Florida Keys late last month, it left flooding and more than 100 displaced boats in its wake. Some of those boats are used as homes by people known locally as “liveaboards.” They often have a contentious relationship with state wildlife police and the U.S. Coast Guard, who scrutinize them for marine violations that include polluting nearshore waters and creating hazards to navigation.
