Alaska State

Ben Stevens, former Alaska Senate president, dies at age 63

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Ben Stevens, a former Alaska Senate president and a son of the late U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens, has died. He was 63. The Alaska State Troopers said they responded to a report Thursday evening of a hiker having a medical emergency on the Lost Lake Trail near Seward. The hiker was later identified as Stevens, the troopers said. The troopers' statement said a medical service reached the scene around 6:40 p.m. and that lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.
University of Iowa hospitals settle lawsuit with employees

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics employees who say that overtime and other payments were improperly paid will receive $15 million as part of a class-action suit that was filed in 2019, according to documents filed Friday. The healthcare system and about 11,000 workers...
Eviction filings, judgments rising in large Arizona county

PHOENIX (AP) — Officials say eviction filings are continuing to rise in Arizona's largest county, with the average judgment against tenants nearly doubling from four years ago. Maricopa County Justice Courts spokesman Scott Davis said this week that September was the third month in a row in which the...
Smoky air again affecting PNW amid fires, red flag warnings

SEATTLE (AP) — Most of the Puget Sound region in Washington state was experiencing degraded air quality Saturday because of smoke from wildfires amid windy, dry, unseasonably warm weather. The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency said the region had air quality ratings ranging from unhealthy to unhealthy for sensitive...
Volunteers clear central Florida trails of hurricane debris

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Not all heroes wear capes. Some wield chainsaws, loppers or heavy-duty push mowers — tools needed to help local trails recover after Hurricane Ian. Members of the Florida Trail Association, SORBA Orlando and other Central Florida volunteers quickly got to work clearing any sections of trail they could, though many paths remain flooded as waterways have reached historic levels.
Delaware collectibles store to expand again

MILFORD, Del. (AP) — At Red Bandana, the sprawling collection of comic books, figurines, video games, Pokemon cards and more nearly touches the ceiling in places. That’s how the Milford shop’s co-owners Katie and Brandon Coenan know it’s time once again to expand. “We always know...
Modern DNA test yields arrest in 1989 Vermont double murder

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — A drop of blood that was subjected to modern DNA testing enabled Vermont State Police detectives to make an arrest in the 1989 murder of a Danby couple found stabbed to death in their home, police said. Michael Anthony Louise, 79, was arrested Thursday in...
