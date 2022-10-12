Climate Pledge Arena announces new concession items for Kraken season

The Climate Pledge Arena has announced new concession items for the start of the Seattle Kraken’s first home game on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The food and beverage program at Climate Pledge Arena looks to bring flavors of the Pacific Northwest with their “innovative and sustainable Climate Collective.”

At the Bristol Bay Wild Market (Section 21), new items include:

Salmon Chowder Sourdough Bowl with sweet corn, braised shallots, jalapeno and lemon-scented thyme.

At the Impossible Test Kitchen (Section 108):

Impossible Philly Cheesesteak, made with plant-based Impossible Beef, in-house “cheese whiz,” grilled peppers and grilled onions.

Impossible Chili Cheese Dog, made with plant-based Impossible Sausage Link, plant-based chili, Tillamook cheddar and diced onions.

Impossible Mac & Jack Bratwurst, marinated in Mac & Jack’s Brewing Company’s African Amber, HERO Giardiniera and Emerald City sauerkraut.

At the Impossible Market (Section 11):

Impossible Korean BBQ Beef Bowl, made with jasmine rice, Impossible Beef, pickled carrots and spicy cucumber.

Impossible Meatball Submarine, made with plant-based Impossible Meatballs, Mama Lil’s hot peppers, melted provolone and parmesan cheese.

At the Mercer Street Mac & BBQ (Sections 107 & 24):

Brisket Sandwich, made with in-house brisket, pickles and Richard’s Too Good Seattle BBQ Sauce.

At Molly D Burgers (Section 9):

Royal Single, made with 1/4-pound Royal Ranch beef patty, Darigold Cheddar, pickles, onion and secret sauce.

Royal Double Deluxe, made with 1/2-pound Royal Ranch beef patty, Darigold Cheddar, pickles, onion, Hills bacon and secret sauce.

Peanut Butter & Jelly Corn Dog, made with a beef dog, peanut butter and strawberry jam.

At the Uptown Grille (Section 4):

Italian Beef Sandwich, made with Royal Ranch Beef round, hero giardiniera, peppers, onions and spicy garlic jus.

Kim-cheese Loaded Fries, made with kimchi, scallions and cilantro crème.

In addition to the new food items, the arena announced two new value beers: a 16 oz. Miller High Life or Miller Lite for $9.99, and a 16 oz. rotating craft beer for $9.99.

