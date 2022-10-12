ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

yukonprogressnews.com

Development planned on Yukon ballfield property

Plans call for property that now houses a youth ballfield to be developed into four office/warehouse buildings. The Yukon Planning Commission, at its Oct. 10th meeting, recommended approval of a planned unit development (PUD) and preliminary plat at 301 S Yukon Parkway. Applicant Shane Swearingen, of Yukon, is seeking City...
YUKON, OK
okcfox.com

'So many potholes, cracks, uneven lanes': OKC street conditions a concern among residents

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Many Oklahoma City drivers say they've had enough of the potholes and bumps around town. That's according to a new survey from the ETC Institute. "It definitely could be better," OKC resident Katie Ritter said. "I don't love [the street conditions]. I grew up out of state, so the quality of our streets where I previously lived were significantly better."
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Crews respond to several overnight fires in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews were busy overnight as the Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to multiple fires. Oklahoma City fire crews responded to an apartment fire, a house fire and several grass fires. They first responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Southwest 74th Street and Blackwelder...
KOCO

Police respond to shooting in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are responding to a shooting in Oklahoma City. On Saturday, officers responded to a scene at the 6800 block of Northwest 10th Street where one person had been shot. Officers said the person is being transported to a hospital but their condition is unknown. According...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma oil rig worker killed on job in McClain County

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Another Oklahoma oil rig worker was killed on the job in McClain County. KOCO 5 spoke with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and they said in 2021, they reported the percentage of worker fatalities in the oil industry was 13%. For this year, it has increased.
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma Lawmaker Using E-Bike Addresses Infrastructure Issues

An Oklahoma lawmaker ditched four wheels for two. And in doing so, he's gained a new perspective about Oklahoma City's infrastructure. Rep. Forrest Bennett has been a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives since 2016, representing midtown, downtown and southside OKC in the 92nd district. Bennett said he's been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Felon gets four years for Yukon storage theft

A felon has been sentenced to four years in prison stemming from an investigation into a string of Yukon-area storage complex thefts this summer. Oklahoma City’s Ashley Lea Faulkner, 38, pleaded guilty Sept. 30 to second-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit a felony. “On June 23, 2022, I cut...
YUKON, OK
poncacitynow.com

Stitt Looks to Build New Governor’s Mansion

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to KFOR, an affiliate of News Channel 8’s in Oklahoma City, Governor Kevin Stitt has plans to build a new governor’s mansion on the grounds of the capitol complex, saying the current governor’s mansion has fallen into disrepair. Stitt’s office said...
KOCO

Police release name of suspect sought in connection with OKC motel homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Police Department officials released the name of a suspect sought in connection with a deadly shooting at a motel. Around 8:45 a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of shots being fired at the Plaza Inn near Southeast 29th Street and Interstate 35. Officers arrived and found a 41-year-old man shot to death.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

