yukonprogressnews.com
Development planned on Yukon ballfield property
Plans call for property that now houses a youth ballfield to be developed into four office/warehouse buildings. The Yukon Planning Commission, at its Oct. 10th meeting, recommended approval of a planned unit development (PUD) and preliminary plat at 301 S Yukon Parkway. Applicant Shane Swearingen, of Yukon, is seeking City...
New city ordinance with stiffer penalties for ‘street takeovers’ in effect
A new city ordinance is now in place as of Friday to stop people from taking over city roads to do burnouts and doughnuts with their vehicles.
okcfox.com
'So many potholes, cracks, uneven lanes': OKC street conditions a concern among residents
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Many Oklahoma City drivers say they've had enough of the potholes and bumps around town. That's according to a new survey from the ETC Institute. "It definitely could be better," OKC resident Katie Ritter said. "I don't love [the street conditions]. I grew up out of state, so the quality of our streets where I previously lived were significantly better."
Multiple Agencies Contain Large Logan County Grass Fire
A large grass fire caused the response of multiple fire departments around the Oklahoma City metro. The fire was reported Friday afternoon on Hiwassee Road, approximately one mile north of Northeast 234th Street. Authorities said the Edmond Police Department has joined in the effort of extinguishing the fire alongside the...
KOCO
Crews respond to several overnight fires in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews were busy overnight as the Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to multiple fires. Oklahoma City fire crews responded to an apartment fire, a house fire and several grass fires. They first responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Southwest 74th Street and Blackwelder...
Police: Shooting near NW 10th Street
Police have responded to a shooting near Northwest 10th Street in Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.
KOCO
Police respond to shooting in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are responding to a shooting in Oklahoma City. On Saturday, officers responded to a scene at the 6800 block of Northwest 10th Street where one person had been shot. Officers said the person is being transported to a hospital but their condition is unknown. According...
Sign swaying in the wind causes concern for Edmond residents
A massive sign swaying heavily in the wind made a dangerous situation for Edmond residents.
OK AG investigating former metro pool construction owner for allegedly conning then-clients out of $1000s
A former metro pool construction owner is now being investigated after several then-clients came forward saying they lost tens of thousands of dollars to an unfinished pool project.
Edmond Firefighters Respond To House Ablaze
Firefighters responded to a home in Edmond near Northwest 164th Street and North Council Road. Fire officials said the fire was contained to a single bedroom, and was put out quickly. According to the Edmond Fire Department, no one was injured.
KTUL
Bureau of narcotics executes search warrants for illegal marijuana farms in 8 counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is investigating criminal marijuana cultivation businesses in Oklahoma. For the past two weeks, the bureau has served search warrants at ten marijuana businesses and one residential location in Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc and Seminole counties. “For over...
KOCO
Oklahoma oil rig worker killed on job in McClain County
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Another Oklahoma oil rig worker was killed on the job in McClain County. KOCO 5 spoke with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and they said in 2021, they reported the percentage of worker fatalities in the oil industry was 13%. For this year, it has increased.
news9.com
Oklahoma Lawmaker Using E-Bike Addresses Infrastructure Issues
An Oklahoma lawmaker ditched four wheels for two. And in doing so, he's gained a new perspective about Oklahoma City's infrastructure. Rep. Forrest Bennett has been a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives since 2016, representing midtown, downtown and southside OKC in the 92nd district. Bennett said he's been...
yukonprogressnews.com
Felon gets four years for Yukon storage theft
A felon has been sentenced to four years in prison stemming from an investigation into a string of Yukon-area storage complex thefts this summer. Oklahoma City’s Ashley Lea Faulkner, 38, pleaded guilty Sept. 30 to second-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit a felony. “On June 23, 2022, I cut...
Pott. Co. sheriffs investigating body found in minivan
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s office is investigating if a dead body found in the back of an abandoned minivan in Grady County has ties to a missing Shawnee man.
KOCO
Person in custody after barricading themselves inside Cleveland County home
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Law enforcement took a person into custody after they barricaded themselves inside a home in Cleveland County. The incident was first reported around 8 a.m. Friday at a home near Noble. The person was later taken into custody. Authorities did not say why the person...
poncacitynow.com
Stitt Looks to Build New Governor’s Mansion
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to KFOR, an affiliate of News Channel 8’s in Oklahoma City, Governor Kevin Stitt has plans to build a new governor’s mansion on the grounds of the capitol complex, saying the current governor’s mansion has fallen into disrepair. Stitt’s office said...
KOCO
Police release name of suspect sought in connection with OKC motel homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Police Department officials released the name of a suspect sought in connection with a deadly shooting at a motel. Around 8:45 a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of shots being fired at the Plaza Inn near Southeast 29th Street and Interstate 35. Officers arrived and found a 41-year-old man shot to death.
Man allegedly randomly attacks person with window down stopped at red light in Southeast Oklahoma City
What appears to be a random, unprovoked knife attack in Southeast Oklahoma City has sent one man to the hospital.
