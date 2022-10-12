Read full article on original website
Stanly News & Press
Stanly Health Foundation offers new drawing with cash calendars
The Cash Calendar Fundraiser, a joint venture of Stanly Health Foundation and the John P. Murray Community Care Clinic, has excited local participants over the past couple of years. It is a way to support the work of these local healthcare organizations that serve the healthcare needs of folks in...
Stanly News & Press
Greater Oakboro Business Association will host candidate forum
The Greater Oakboro Business Association will host the Oakboro candidates forum at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Oakboro in the fellowship hall. Candidates will answer questions previously submitted from the community.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville farmer celebrates second HempStock Festival to benefit children
Greg Atkinson of Atkinson Acres Hemp Farm will be hosting HempStock, a fall festival, on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. The festival will be held at 399 Lookout Dam Road, Statesville. Proceeds from the event will benefit “The Magic of the Outdoors for Kids,” which introduces children to the joys of sustainable farming and being in nature.
lakenormanpublications.com
Apple Festival returns with 50th anniversary celebration
LINCOLNTON – After a two-year Covid-related hiatus, the Lincoln County Apple Festival returns Saturday, Oct. 15, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the county’s largest annual gathering. The festival that now draws more than 80,000 visitors to downtown Lincolnton each year got its start with roughly 300 attendees...
lakenormanpublications.com
QR code accesses Mooresville birthday bash plans
MOORESVILLE – The mystery is solved quickly with a smartphone – the whole point of the large QR code banner that debuted last week on Main Street and will be traveling all across town in the days, weeks and months to come. The initial display of the hard-to-overlook...
WBTV
Governor Cooper visits Concord High School
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - From Cabarrus County Schools: North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper visited Concord High School on Thursday, Oct. 13th, to celebrate Jump Start Jobs Week -- a community-wide event to connect local employers with high school students in the Jobs for North Carolina’s Graduates (JNCG) program. Governor...
Man with Down syndrome who was fired from local Wendy’s gets national support
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The community and country are coming together to show their support for a man whose family says was fired from a local Wendy’s restaurant. It’s been one week since Channel 9 first introduced Dennis Peek. He has Down syndrome and his family advocated for him after finding out he was suddenly fired from a Wendy’s in Stanley after almost 22 years, right before he was about to retire.
lakenormanpublications.com
Iredell County church prepares for expansion with ‘The Bridge’
This month, Watermark Church is celebrating some big anniversaries… our fifth in our church home and our 15th since our very first service! A lot has changed in our world since our church started, and even since we moved into our beautiful home, but one thing that has not changed is Watermark’s unswerving commitment to Jesus’ Great Commandment and Great Commission! (Matthew 22:37-40; 28:18-20)
Iredell-Statesville Schools consider furry costume ban
“We’re trying to address it before it becomes a major problem,” said District 1 Board Member Bryan Shoemaker.
WBTV
Election 2022 in Cabarrus - Important dates to know
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - November 8 is just a few weeks away, but there are plenty of other dates to be aware of leading up to Election Day 2022. Early (or One-Stop) voting begins on Thursday, Oct. 20, at three county locations:. Cabarrus County Board of Elections, 369 Church...
WBTV
Economic development announcement a ‘big win’ for Kannapolis, Rowan County
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis City Council and Fortius Capital Partners celebrated the groundbreaking of Lakeshore Corporate Park on Thursday. The corporate park will be located on a 55-acre site at Lane Street near the Interstate 85 Exit 63 interchange and has excellent access to Charlotte and Greensboro. The...
lakenormanpublications.com
Mooresville fall happenings include fun for good causes and music
MOORESVILLE – The first weekend that felt like fall in Mooresville was filled with festive and meaningful activities. On Friday, Oct. 7, at what became – due to Hurricane Ian rescheduling – the penultimate event in the Mooresville Performing Arts Summer Concert Series, an overflow crowd surrounded the Liberty Park amphitheater for a show by The Stranger, a Billy Joel tribute band.
WBTV
City of Kannapolis announces Christmas activities
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Kannapolis Christmas will officially kick off at Village Park with the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Celebration of Lights at 6 p.m., Saturday, November 19. The Celebration of Lights will then run thru December 30. The Kannapolis Christmas Parade returns on December 10. The Celebration...
wccbcharlotte.com
Video Of Dog Not Being Adopted In Gaston County Goes Viral
GASTONIA, N.C. — A video of dog not getting adopted or even acknowledged at an adoption event in Gaston County is now viral. Video of the dog “Smoky” sitting in a cage as he watches other dogs get attention has been viewed more than four million times.
WXII 12
Guilford County to revisit mask policy
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Schools Board of Education Policy Committee is asking the public to comment on a revised mask policy. Watch more headlines in the video above. The proposed policy (voted forward on Thursday) would make wearing a face covering optional for students and staff...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 10
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 30 to Oct. 6:. Skybrook Golf Clubhouse, 14720 Northgreen Drive – 97.5. Cornelius. Jack’s Corner Tap, 8301 Magnolia Estates Drive – 97 Tenders, 18341 Statesville Road – 92 Circle...
Novant doctors say RSV cases are on the rise in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Doctors say they’ve seen an increase in RSV cases. The virus usually attacks in the winter, but in 2021 there was a high number of cases in the summer, and this fall there are already more children going to the hospital with the virus. “The problem with RSV is […]
Stanly News & Press
STANLY MAGAZINE: A sense of family has been what’s connected Rusco Fixtures over the years
For many decades, Stanly Fixtures and Rusco Fixture Company, located only a few miles from each other in Aquadale and Oakboro, were friendly competitors, trying to gain an upper hand in the competitive market of retail fixture manufacturing while also helping out whenever possible. “We bid against each other, we...
iredellfreenews.com
2022 Carolina BalloonFest: Parking Information
During the weekend, FREE parking for all patrons is located at the Park & Ride, at the Iredell County Fairgrounds, located at 630 N. Main St, Troutman, NC 28166. FREE, rotating Charter Bus shuttle services to BalloonFest all weekend. FRIDAY October 15 ♦ opens from 2 PM until The End...
