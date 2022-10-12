ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanly County, NC

Stanly News & Press

Stanly Health Foundation offers new drawing with cash calendars

The Cash Calendar Fundraiser, a joint venture of Stanly Health Foundation and the John P. Murray Community Care Clinic, has excited local participants over the past couple of years. It is a way to support the work of these local healthcare organizations that serve the healthcare needs of folks in...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville farmer celebrates second HempStock Festival to benefit children

Greg Atkinson of Atkinson Acres Hemp Farm will be hosting HempStock, a fall festival, on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. The festival will be held at 399 Lookout Dam Road, Statesville. Proceeds from the event will benefit “The Magic of the Outdoors for Kids,” which introduces children to the joys of sustainable farming and being in nature.
STATESVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Apple Festival returns with 50th anniversary celebration

LINCOLNTON – After a two-year Covid-related hiatus, the Lincoln County Apple Festival returns Saturday, Oct. 15, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the county’s largest annual gathering. The festival that now draws more than 80,000 visitors to downtown Lincolnton each year got its start with roughly 300 attendees...
LINCOLNTON, NC
County
Stanly County, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

QR code accesses Mooresville birthday bash plans

MOORESVILLE – The mystery is solved quickly with a smartphone – the whole point of the large QR code banner that debuted last week on Main Street and will be traveling all across town in the days, weeks and months to come. The initial display of the hard-to-overlook...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Governor Cooper visits Concord High School

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - From Cabarrus County Schools: North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper visited Concord High School on Thursday, Oct. 13th, to celebrate Jump Start Jobs Week -- a community-wide event to connect local employers with high school students in the Jobs for North Carolina’s Graduates (JNCG) program. Governor...
CONCORD, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man with Down syndrome who was fired from local Wendy’s gets national support

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The community and country are coming together to show their support for a man whose family says was fired from a local Wendy’s restaurant. It’s been one week since Channel 9 first introduced Dennis Peek. He has Down syndrome and his family advocated for him after finding out he was suddenly fired from a Wendy’s in Stanley after almost 22 years, right before he was about to retire.
STANLEY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Iredell County church prepares for expansion with ‘The Bridge’

This month, Watermark Church is celebrating some big anniversaries… our fifth in our church home and our 15th since our very first service! A lot has changed in our world since our church started, and even since we moved into our beautiful home, but one thing that has not changed is Watermark’s unswerving commitment to Jesus’ Great Commandment and Great Commission! (Matthew 22:37-40; 28:18-20)
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
#Volunteers#Nutrition#Charity#School Of Dance#West Stanly Players#Congregate Meals#Uwharrie Senior Games
WBTV

Election 2022 in Cabarrus - Important dates to know

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - November 8 is just a few weeks away, but there are plenty of other dates to be aware of leading up to Election Day 2022. Early (or One-Stop) voting begins on Thursday, Oct. 20, at three county locations:. Cabarrus County Board of Elections, 369 Church...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Mooresville fall happenings include fun for good causes and music

MOORESVILLE – The first weekend that felt like fall in Mooresville was filled with festive and meaningful activities. On Friday, Oct. 7, at what became – due to Hurricane Ian rescheduling – the penultimate event in the Mooresville Performing Arts Summer Concert Series, an overflow crowd surrounded the Liberty Park amphitheater for a show by The Stranger, a Billy Joel tribute band.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

City of Kannapolis announces Christmas activities

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Kannapolis Christmas will officially kick off at Village Park with the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Celebration of Lights at 6 p.m., Saturday, November 19. The Celebration of Lights will then run thru December 30. The Kannapolis Christmas Parade returns on December 10. The Celebration...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WXII 12

Guilford County to revisit mask policy

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Schools Board of Education Policy Committee is asking the public to comment on a revised mask policy. Watch more headlines in the video above. The proposed policy (voted forward on Thursday) would make wearing a face covering optional for students and staff...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 10

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 30 to Oct. 6:. Skybrook Golf Clubhouse, 14720 Northgreen Drive – 97.5. Cornelius. Jack’s Corner Tap, 8301 Magnolia Estates Drive – 97 Tenders, 18341 Statesville Road – 92 Circle...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

2022 Carolina BalloonFest: Parking Information

During the weekend, FREE parking for all patrons is located at the Park & Ride, at the Iredell County Fairgrounds, located at 630 N. Main St, Troutman, NC 28166. FREE, rotating Charter Bus shuttle services to BalloonFest all weekend. ​FRIDAY October 15 ♦ opens from 2 PM until The End...
TROUTMAN, NC

