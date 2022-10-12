Read full article on original website
Drunk woman causes vehicle crash, injuries; drunk man urinates in restaurant parking lot: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Operating a vehicle under the influence: Ohio 237. An intoxicated Grafton woman, 52, was arrested at about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 4 after she caused a vehicle crash on 237 at Sheldon Road. The woman was driving southbound on 237 when her Jeep Patriot rear-ended a...
911 Call: Good Samaritans help woman in hit-and-run on interstate
Euclid police are asking for the public's help in finding the driver who it appears hit a woman on a local interstate and kept going.
Euclid woman victim of hit and run, suspect remains unknown
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - An unknown vehicle struck a woman outside of her car on I-90 Wednesday night, according to Euclid police. Around 10 p.m., police said they received a 911 call reporting an accident near exit 184. Police said the car that struck the woman is completely unknown, with...
17-year-old girl to be tried as adult in fatal stabbing at Stark County park
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A teen girl accused of stabbing and killing a 22-year-old Alliance man at a Louisville park will be tried as an adult, according to a ruling from Stark County Family Court Judge David Nist. The judge ruled that Marissa Smith met the criteria to be...
22-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: Abigail Bias has been located. Cleveland Police asked the community on Oct. 13 to help find missing 22-year-old Abigail Bias. Bias was described by police as 5′4″ tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. If you see her or know where...
Akron Police looking for missing 73-year-old man, concerned for his safety
Akron Police are looking for James Bell. He was last seen Oct. 14 at 10:00 P.M. leaving his residence on Northgate Circle. He suffers from memory issues and authorities are concerned for his safety.
Woman says brother assaulted her while trying to get the keys to their mother’s car: University Heights Police Blotter
At 8:05 a.m. Oct. 4, officers were dispatched to a home where a woman, 36, reported that she had been assaulted by her brother, 31, a Cleveland resident. The man had come to the home in an attempt to get keys to a car parked at the residence. The woman...
Shoplifter flees Walmart, leaving behind 3-year-old child: South Euclid Police Blotter
A woman ran from loss prevention at Walmart Oct. 6 after she was approached about a theft, valued at $112. In doing so, she left behind her 3-year-old child. The child was taken to the loss prevention office and his grandmother soon arrived. She explained that she had been shopping with her daughter, but was not aware that her daughter had failed to scan all of her items at the self-checkout.
Akron police: Have you seen this endangered missing man?
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are looking for a missing, endangered man who was last seen Friday around 10:00 p.m. leaving his home in the 1900 block of Northgate Circle. James Bell, 73, left his home on foot, according to police, and has not returned. APD and the Bell...
15-year-old boy shot in late-night incident on Cleveland’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives investigated a late-night shooting involving a teen victim on the city of Cleveland’s East side. The shooting was first reported at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night near the intersection of East 55th Street and Perkins Court near Cleveland’s Asiatown neighborhood. According to...
Lots of drunk drivers on the roads: Fairview Park Police Blotter
At 3:17 a.m. Oct. 8, an officer on patrol saw a car traveling west on Lorain Road with no headlights. The driver was stopped near West 217th Street. Signs of alcohol intoxication were observed as police talked with the driver. After performing field sobriety tests, the 22-year-old Fairview Park man was arrested.
Man sentenced to life in Slavic Village killings
A man was sentenced to life in prison for killing a woman, two children and another man in Cleveland’s Slavic Village in 2019.
Resident leaves keys in car, believing thieves don’t enter city: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
An officer at 7:50 a.m. Oct. 6 went to a location where a car was reported stolen. The owner was not there, but the officer spoke to his brother. The brother said he had a few tools that were inside the car when it was stolen. He also said he was the primary driver of the car. It is in his brother’s name due to his own driver’s license being suspended.
Contract worker punches coworker for dropping jumper cables at NASA Glenn Research Center in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A 54-year-old Cleveland man, working for an outside contractor, faces criminal charges after he attacked a coworker at about 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at NASA Glenn Research Center, 21000 Brookpark Road. The coworker called police and said the Cleveland man had assaulted him at about...
Dine-and-dash suspect starts fight with server: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
At 2:40 p.m. Oct. 9, police were called to Buffalo Wild Wings, 12459 Cedar Road, on a report from management that a man and woman, in their late teens or early twenties, had left the eatery without fully paying their bill. At the scene, police learned that the couple had...
Officer arrests DoorDash driver, delivers food
A Streetsboro police officer is being saluted for going above and beyond the call of duty. Patrolman Matthew Colvin pulled over a car and discovered that the driver was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, and that his driver's license was suspended. The driver, 21-year-old Bryson Nobles, told the officer that he was a DoorDash driver on his way to make two deliveries. After placing Bryson Nobles under arrest, Officer Colvin decided to finish the DoorDash deliveries while another officer took Nobles to jail.
Elyria man arrested after fatally stabbing roommate's dog
ELYRIA, Ohio — An Elyria man was arrested and charged after allegedly stabbing his roommate's dog. According to the Elyria Police Department, officers responded to 247 16th Street on Monday, Oct. 10 for an animal complaint. Upon arrival, the complainant told officers that a roommate who was later identified as 24-year-old Andre Williams, had attacked their dog after Williams learned that the dog may have bit his son.
Shaker Heights man dies after crashing pick-up truck into Lake Erie
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has now identified the driver who died Tuesday after crashing his pick-up truck into Lake Ere. The victim is George Brandon, 79, of Shaker Heights. First responders were called out to the E. 55th Street Marina around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday after...
Garfield Heights police investigate murder/suicide of 2 elderly men
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a murder/suicide involving two elderly men from this past weekend. Both men died on Sunday, Oct. 9 in the 13600 block of Christine Ave. According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, the cause of death for Morris Ramsey, 89, was homicide and...
Cleveland Heights man admits to role in car-boosting ring that swapped stolen Dodge Hellcats with crew in Detroit
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A Cleveland Heights man on Thursday admitted to being part of a crew that stole high-end cars and swapped them with people from Detroit. Hakim Benjamin, 21, pleaded guilty in federal court in Akron to one count of conspiring to steal cars and one count of possessing a stolen car.
