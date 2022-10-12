ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 1

Related
cleveland19.com

Euclid woman victim of hit and run, suspect remains unknown

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - An unknown vehicle struck a woman outside of her car on I-90 Wednesday night, according to Euclid police. Around 10 p.m., police said they received a 911 call reporting an accident near exit 184. Police said the car that struck the woman is completely unknown, with...
EUCLID, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

22-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: Abigail Bias has been located. Cleveland Police asked the community on Oct. 13 to help find missing 22-year-old Abigail Bias. Bias was described by police as 5′4″ tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. If you see her or know where...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Shoplifter flees Walmart, leaving behind 3-year-old child: South Euclid Police Blotter

A woman ran from loss prevention at Walmart Oct. 6 after she was approached about a theft, valued at $112. In doing so, she left behind her 3-year-old child. The child was taken to the loss prevention office and his grandmother soon arrived. She explained that she had been shopping with her daughter, but was not aware that her daughter had failed to scan all of her items at the self-checkout.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Police#Bike
cleveland19.com

Akron police: Have you seen this endangered missing man?

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are looking for a missing, endangered man who was last seen Friday around 10:00 p.m. leaving his home in the 1900 block of Northgate Circle. James Bell, 73, left his home on foot, according to police, and has not returned. APD and the Bell...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

15-year-old boy shot in late-night incident on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives investigated a late-night shooting involving a teen victim on the city of Cleveland’s East side. The shooting was first reported at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night near the intersection of East 55th Street and Perkins Court near Cleveland’s Asiatown neighborhood. According to...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Cleveland.com

Resident leaves keys in car, believing thieves don’t enter city: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

An officer at 7:50 a.m. Oct. 6 went to a location where a car was reported stolen. The owner was not there, but the officer spoke to his brother. The brother said he had a few tools that were inside the car when it was stolen. He also said he was the primary driver of the car. It is in his brother’s name due to his own driver’s license being suspended.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Officer arrests DoorDash driver, delivers food

A Streetsboro police officer is being saluted for going above and beyond the call of duty. Patrolman Matthew Colvin pulled over a car and discovered that the driver was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, and that his driver's license was suspended. The driver, 21-year-old Bryson Nobles, told the officer that he was a DoorDash driver on his way to make two deliveries. After placing Bryson Nobles under arrest, Officer Colvin decided to finish the DoorDash deliveries while another officer took Nobles to jail.
STREETSBORO, OH
WKYC

Elyria man arrested after fatally stabbing roommate's dog

ELYRIA, Ohio — An Elyria man was arrested and charged after allegedly stabbing his roommate's dog. According to the Elyria Police Department, officers responded to 247 16th Street on Monday, Oct. 10 for an animal complaint. Upon arrival, the complainant told officers that a roommate who was later identified as 24-year-old Andre Williams, had attacked their dog after Williams learned that the dog may have bit his son.
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Shaker Heights man dies after crashing pick-up truck into Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has now identified the driver who died Tuesday after crashing his pick-up truck into Lake Ere. The victim is George Brandon, 79, of Shaker Heights. First responders were called out to the E. 55th Street Marina around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday after...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy