LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Grand Island real estate agent is going above and beyond to support a fallen Grand Island police officer’s family. Jimmy Reed, a sales associate for Berkshire Hathaway Home Services’ Da-Ly Realty, said on Facebook that he’s trying to raise $20,000 for the family of Chris Marcello.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO