Webster County, NE

NSAA state softball 2022: Day one scores and highlights from Hastings

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) –Nebraska’s three-day state softball tournament is officially here as day one started Wednesday at the Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings. Gretna (35-0) vs. Lincoln East (31-7) starts at 7 p.m. Papillion-La Vista (22-8) vs. Omaha Marian (30-2) starts at 7 p.m. Class B Scores.
HASTINGS, NE

