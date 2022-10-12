ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Suns sign one former Pistons guard and waive another

It has been a weird offseason for free agency, and that includes a few former Detroit Pistons. There have been several notable free agents available all offseason, including future Hall-of-Famers like Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, who are still looking for jobs with less than a week to go until the regular season.
DETROIT, MI
Cowboys latest injury update creates interesting trade opportunity

The Cowboys got some good news on the injury front, which could create a desire to move a surprisingly good player from their roster. Dallas Cowboys fans got some really good news regarding Dak Prescott. He’s back as a practice participant for the first time since his thumb injury in Week 1 of the season. According to Mike McCarthy, he won’t be a starter until he is a full participant for at least a week, but we’re getting closer to that happening.
DALLAS, TX
KC Chiefs will elevate Zayne Anderson to active roster

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing up defensive back Zayne Anderson to the active roster for the Buffalo Bills game, per reports. According to NFL reporter Matt Lombardo, the Kansas City Chiefs will be elevating defensive back Zayne Anderson from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 6.
KANSAS CITY, MO
