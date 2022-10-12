Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Thirteen COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 13 COVID-19-related deaths Friday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,470, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 78-year-old woman from Raleigh County. an...
wv.gov
COVID-19 Daily Update 10-14-2022
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 14, 2022, there are currently 903 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 13 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,470 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a...
WVNT-TV
What Amendment Three means for churches in the Mountain State
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — There are multiple amendments on the West Virginia ballot this cycle. Amendment Three would affect the way churches in the state operate. At its base, it would allow the incorporation of churches. While Amendments One, Two, and Four come with a bit of controversy, lawmakers...
wchstv.com
Two COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; little movement in active case total
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Thursday in West Virginia as the state’s active case total continued to remain under 1,000. The death of a 61-year-old woman from Kanawha County and a 77-year-old woman from Raleigh County pushed the state’s death toll from the virus to 7,457, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
wvpublic.org
Attracting Remote Workers to W.Va. And Board Of Ed Braces For Policy Changes, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, Amendment 4 on the Nov. 8 ballot will give the West Virginia Legislature authority to review all rules and policies set by the state Board of Education. Randy Yohe spoke with two West Virginia teachers who both hold positions of power and have very different views on the amendment.
WTRF
Monster trout coming to West Virginia waterways
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s new fall Monster Trout stocking program is launching on Monday, Gov. Jim Justice announced in a press release Friday, and it comes with a contest that rewards anglers who catch a monster trout. The program will span the weeks of Oct. 17...
Lane closure on US 250 in Marion County, West Virginia planned for next week
There will be a lane closure on US 250 northbound at the White Hall/South Fairmont exit of Interstate 79, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced in a press release on Friday.
WSAZ
Hometown Hero | Teenager named first-ever West Virginia National Youth Ambassador
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At just 16 years old, one West Virginian has been chosen as one of eight National Youth Ambassadors in the country. This is just one of many accomplishments of Hillary Gore and doesn’t even begin to describe the journey she’s taken. We first met...
KIDS・
West Virginia senior citizens react to inflation and increased benefits
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Among the people being hit hardest by continuing high inflation, are senior citizens. Every day, Kanawha Valley Senior Services provides more that 650 meals to those in need at nine locations across the county. They also deliver hot meals. Many seniors say they are struggling like everyone else with the high […]
West Virginia gets over $680K for 13 community projects
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State is receiving more than $680,000 for rural development projects throughout West Virginia. According to U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D) and Shelley Moore Capito (R), the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program is giving the state $680,700 for 13 projects across the state to support upgrading local infrastructure, […]
West Virginia’s serial killers and how they were caught
Four different serial killers have been born in West Virginia, murderers who are responsible for killings from the 1920s to as recently as 2018. Their actions and the stories of their victims are described below.
West Virginia jail being investigated by federal officials
BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — Federal officials are investigating complaints about conditions at a West Virginia jail, according to a published report. The Register-Herald reports the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security denied its request to tour the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County citing a federal probe of the facility. “The federal government is in the […]
Kanawha County Republican Party “A Vote for the 4 Amendments is a Vote 4 Freedom”
Kanawha County Republican Executive Committee has examined all four constitutional amendments and wholeheartedly supports all four. The four amendments are each a step toward more freedom. Amendment 1 – Freedom from Court Overreach. Amendment 2 – Freedom from Over-Taxation. Amendment 3 – Freedom of Churches from Government Interference...
Local groups hold public forum to argue against passage of Amendments 2 and 4
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A public forum was held tonight by several groups to argue against the passage of Amendments 2 and 4 to the West Virginia constitution. The Ohio County Education Association, the Ohio County School Service Personnel Association, as well as the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy were on hand. […]
West Virginia Trick-or-Treat times 2022
These are the trick-or-treating dates and times in north central West Virginia that have already been announced.
Attorney General warns of ‘computer repair’ phone scam in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office is warning West Virginians to be wary of a computer repair scam going around the state. According to WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, the scammer calls consumers claiming they are from a major technology or computer company and demands the consumer pay for antivirus software […]
West Virginia says political signs are not allowed on state rights-of-way
With the November general election quickly approaching, the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) would like to remind the public that West Virginia law prohibits campaign signs on all state rights-of-way. WVDOT workers around the state have been instructed to remove any campaign signs found on state rights-of-way pursuant to state law. Confiscated signs will […]
cardinalnews.org
Gilbert and West Virginia counterpart announce push for small nuclear reactors in rural areas
The House speakers in Virginia and West Virginia announced today they are working together to bring advanced nuclear-powered energy sources – including small, modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) – to the rural and economically challenged regions of their states. Nine days after Virginia’s governor announced he wants to put...
Metro News
Legislative leaders suggest governor’s car tax idea is a non-starter
Legislative leaders are pushing back against the governor’s counterproposal on car taxes, saying the idea would cause hassle. Gov. Jim Justice introduced the proposal this week and called it the “Car and All Vehicle Tax and Elimination and Protection of Local Government Act.” The governor did not describe a timetable for the Legislature to consider such a policy, but his administration did distribute a draft bill.
West Virginia man allegedly shoots neighbor’s dog, tosses over hill, has warrant for arrest
Officials say the owners of Poppy, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, only 1 1/2 years old, went missing on Sept. 29.
