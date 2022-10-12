ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

wchstv.com

Thirteen COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 13 COVID-19-related deaths Friday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,470, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 78-year-old woman from Raleigh County. an...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wv.gov

COVID-19 Daily Update 10-14-2022

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 14, 2022, there are currently 903 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 13 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,470 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNT-TV

What Amendment Three means for churches in the Mountain State

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — There are multiple amendments on the West Virginia ballot this cycle. Amendment Three would affect the way churches in the state operate. At its base, it would allow the incorporation of churches. While Amendments One, Two, and Four come with a bit of controversy, lawmakers...
RELIGION
wchstv.com

Two COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; little movement in active case total

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Thursday in West Virginia as the state’s active case total continued to remain under 1,000. The death of a 61-year-old woman from Kanawha County and a 77-year-old woman from Raleigh County pushed the state’s death toll from the virus to 7,457, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Monster trout coming to West Virginia waterways

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s new fall Monster Trout stocking program is launching on Monday, Gov. Jim Justice announced in a press release Friday, and it comes with a contest that rewards anglers who catch a monster trout. The program will span the weeks of Oct. 17...
HOBBIES
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia gets over $680K for 13 community projects

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State is receiving more than $680,000 for rural development projects throughout West Virginia. According to U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D) and Shelley Moore Capito (R), the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program is giving the state $680,700 for 13 projects across the state to support upgrading local infrastructure, […]
AGRICULTURE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia jail being investigated by federal officials

BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — Federal officials are investigating complaints about conditions at a West Virginia jail, according to a published report. The Register-Herald reports the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security denied its request to tour the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County citing a federal probe of the facility. “The federal government is in the […]
BEAVER, WV
News Break
Politics
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia says political signs are not allowed on state rights-of-way

With the November general election quickly approaching, the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) would like to remind the public that West Virginia law prohibits campaign signs on all state rights-of-way.  WVDOT workers around the state have been instructed to remove any campaign signs found on state rights-of-way pursuant to state law. Confiscated signs will […]
POLITICS
Metro News

Legislative leaders suggest governor’s car tax idea is a non-starter

Legislative leaders are pushing back against the governor’s counterproposal on car taxes, saying the idea would cause hassle. Gov. Jim Justice introduced the proposal this week and called it the “Car and All Vehicle Tax and Elimination and Protection of Local Government Act.” The governor did not describe a timetable for the Legislature to consider such a policy, but his administration did distribute a draft bill.
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

