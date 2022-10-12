ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Judge rules New York State concealed carry gun laws will remain in effect amid appeal

By Hailie Higgins, James Battaglia
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TBMLb_0iWMbOUu00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State’s new concealed carry gun law will remain in effect, as state leaders appeal a federal ruling that restricted some aspects of the law.

The Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA) was introduced on September 1. It strengthens requirements for permits, expands the list of prohibited locations for concealed carry, requires individuals to seek consent before concealed carrying on privately-owned property, enhances storage requirements, requires social media review ahead of certain purchases, and requires a background check before ammunition can be bought.

In an October 6 ruling, U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby out of Syracuse determined some of the law’s restrictions went too far. He specifically named the law’s requirement that permit applicants disclose social media information as potentially unconstitutional, and questioned the reasoning behind some of the locations where guns are banned under the law.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the state would push back against the ruling on October 7 . Attorney General Letitia James filed a motion to restore the law in its entirety on October 10 .

The law will now remain in effect until a three-judge panel issues a decision on the motion.

“I am pleased that the full Concealed Carry Improvement Act will stay in effect and continue to protect communities as the appeals process moves forward,” James said in a statement issued Wednesday. “My office will continue our efforts to protect the safety of everyday New Yorkers and defend our common-sense gun laws.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Whale 99.1 FM

New York Gun Buyback Comes to Binghamton

New York’s gun buyback program is coming to Binghamton this weekend. Attorney General Letitia James’ office says a community gun buyback with the Binghamton Police Department is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 16 at Saint Mary’s Recreation Center at 152 to 156 Hawley Street.
BINGHAMTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Concealed Carry#Gun Laws#Carrying On#Politics State#Politics Legislative
spectrumlocalnews.com

Sheriffs question New York's concealed carry law

Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Smith says he’s never handled a gun-related crime with a legal firearm owner. For him, the state’s new concealed carry law raises too many questions. "I just think they’ve gone too far," he said. "They go too far, they go to the extreme and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York Changes Over 20 Year Rule To Give Residents More Money

New York State just made a big change to a two-decade-old rule that will give Empire State residents more money to help them "focus on healing." On Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that victims and survivors of crime whose essential personal property were stolen, damaged, or destroyed during the incident may now receive up to $2,500 to replace items deemed necessary for their health, safety or welfare.
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

These 8 Small New York State Towns Are The Among Worst In America

Let's be honest, there are quite a few "worst" places to live in New York State. To be fair, that's true in every single state. It really just depends on what you're looking for in life that makes you happy. But, with that said, these 8 small towns in New York State made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. The rankings are based on 43 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty. The lower the percentile, the better the town, and vice versa, according to WalletHub.
TRAVEL
wwnytv.com

Businesses post signs, welcoming guns in their stores

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Under New York’s new gun regulations that took effect over the summer, firearms are effectively banned at private businesses unless clearly marked by a sign. At Big Apple Music in Watertown, it’s hard to miss the sign that owner Bobby Ferris put up.
WATERTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WETM 18 News

Last day for voter registration in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–October 14th is the voter registration deadline. If you plan on casting a ballot on November 8th and you’re not registered to vote here in New York State, time is running out for you to do so. “You can register in person at your local board of elections, you can register online if […]
ELECTIONS
Lite 98.7

HEAP For Your Water Bill? How Eligible Central New York Can Get Assistance

Similar to the Home Heating Assistance Program (HEAP) for New Yorkers struggling to pay winter heating bills, there is a program to assist with water bills. The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is a program that is run through states, including New York, using federal money to assist those having difficulty making ends meet.
POLITICS
CBS New York

1 month to go: New York governor's race picks up intensity

NEW YORK -- In a little less than a month, voters will decide the New York governor's race, which is taking on a new intensity as Democrat Kathy Hochul and Republican Lee Zeldin race toward the finish line.Some might call it a "Rose Garden strategy," but Hochul calls it being governor. She was able to take full advantage of the powers of incumbency by taking action on an issue that is central to her election campaign, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported."This is the next stop on the journey to let the nation know that this is the state of New York...
POLITICS
Power 93.7 WBLK

Good News For People With Student Loan Debt In New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul just announced some good news for student loan borrowers in New York State today, October 13, 2022. If your loans are in default and have been sent to collections, Gov. Hochul just gave you a big break. The Gov. just signed legislation (S.7862B/A.10261) that puts an end the high fees debt collectors can charge you when collecting on loans from New York State for educational expenses.
EDUCATION
WETM 18 News

Advocates push for strong climate action plan

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Outside of Governor Kathy Hochul’s Office, advocates were calling on the New York State Climate Action Council to include in its plan a requirement for all new buildings to be electric. “We’ve seen all these extreme weather events in New York, throughout the country so we need to play a part to […]
ENVIRONMENT
WIBX 950

‘Historic Change’ Made To New York State License

A "historic change" was made to the New York State driver's license. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced a change to the New York State license. Empire State residents now have the option of not selecting a gender. New York residents who don't want to choose a gender can...
POLITICS
WETM 18 News

Rainbow Fentanyl: What it looks like & what you should do to protect kids

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Multi-colored fentanyl pills, nicknamed “rainbow fentanyl,” have seen an increasing seizure in New York state and across the country.  On Oct. 12th, New York announced a significant seizure of fentanyl, approximately 300,000 rainbow fentanyl pills in white and blue powder form. Oneida County Opioid Task Force as well as the Center […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State to Officially End Columbus Day?

Is Columbus Day going to be officially off of the calendar in 2023? Are we overdue to change the longtime-standing Columbus Day to something else? New York is in the process of approving a bill to green-light the change. The first recorded celebration of Columbus Day in the United States...
POLITICS
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy