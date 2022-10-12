ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Project CommUNITY: Marleny's Pupuseria brings Salvadoran cooking to Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. — Marleny’s Pupuseria is tucked into a small strip mall steps away from Downtown Salinas. Marleny Rivas opened her restaurant on Monterey Street in 2016 because she wanted to bring a taste of her home country to the Central Coast. For seven years, Rivas has been serving authentic Salvadoran food, including pupusas.
SALINAS, CA
Watsonville unveils Velas, Portugal, as 7th sister city

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The city of Watsonville announced a sister city partnership agreement with Velas, Portugal. To mark the partnership, a delegation from Velas traveled to Watsonville on Tuesday. While in Watsonville, the delegation toured both city buildings and local small businesses. Sister city programs aim to share cultures...
WATSONVILLE, CA
Monterey County First Tee awarded USGA grant

Monterey County First Tee has been awarded a grant from the United States Golf Association to advance the game in underserved communities on the Central Coast. The USGA has presented the IDEA Grant to 25 different First Tee chapters around the country. The grants total up to $25,000 with the goal of expanding and diversifying the game of golf.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Santa Cruz police announce Halloween safety enhancement zones

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Police Department developed a safety enhancement zone in the downtown corridor this Halloween. According to Santa Cruz police, the safety enhancement zone will start on Oct.28. at 8 a.m. and will run through Nov. 1 at 8 a.m. Police say fees will...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
22,000 e-bikes recalled because of battery explosion risk

SALINAS, Calif. — The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall of 22,000 e-bikes because of an explosion risk. The e-bikes are distributed by outdoor activities company Ancheer and are at risk of bursting into flames because of their lithium-ion batteries. Ancheer received six reports of their model AM001907...
SALINAS, CA
New information on Hartnell's ransomware attack

SALINAS, Calif. — Hartnell College says they could have their network fixed and up and running as early as next week after aransomware attack disrupted their systems on Oct. 2nd. The incident prompted a manual network shutdown while third-party forensic incident response specialists and federal law enforcement agents investigated...
SALINAS, CA
40% of people in Monterey County face food insecurity, new report says

SALINAS, Calif. — In the report out by the Monterey County Health Needs Collaborative, the study found over 40% of community members in Monterey County are determined food insecure. Those who considered themselves food insecure say they have run out of food in the past year, or have been worried of running out of food. This number is higher than the national average of 34%.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Salinas Fire Department brings new CPR technology to the community

SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas Fire Department will be bringing new CPR technology to the community. According to the department, they will unveil the Lucas device, which is a backpacked-sized CPR technology that is designed to increase life-saving chances for patients. "This device allows CPR to be conducted in...
SALINAS, CA
Northbound Highway 101 near Red Barn reopens after crash

AROMAS, Calif. — Northbound Highway 101 near the Red Barn reopened after a crash caused traffic to back up for miles Friday night, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash involving a tractor-trailer happened near San Juan Road, not far from the Monterey-San Benito County line. The highway patrol said the trailer detached from the cab and overturned into one of the lanes near the Red Barn.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA

