SALINAS, Calif. — In the report out by the Monterey County Health Needs Collaborative, the study found over 40% of community members in Monterey County are determined food insecure. Those who considered themselves food insecure say they have run out of food in the past year, or have been worried of running out of food. This number is higher than the national average of 34%.

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO