WCAX
Morning Show announces winner of pet costume contest
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We received more than 100 submissions for our Channel 3 This Morning Costumes Contest for Pets. Now it’s time to reveal the big winner!. Kendra Whittmore sent in several photos of animals on the farm all dressed up, including a chicken named Freckles. She was our favorite and wins the WCAX Swag Bag.
WCAX
What to Do: Saturday, October 15
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday, October 15. Today is Jay Peak’s 13th Annual Bean and Brew Festival! Today from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. you can find locally-roasted coffees alongside New England’s finest beers, ciders, and more. Quench your thirst and come to the Stateside Base Lodge to enjoy live music and lawn games. There will also be a gear sale. Tickets are $30, which gets you 12 sampling tickets and a commemorative glass.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Randy, Stuart, and Gerald
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re searching for three little pigs -- guinea pigs that is -- meet Randy, Stuart, and Gerald. The three are waiting at the Humane Society of Chittenden County to find their forever home. Watch the video to find out more about Randy, Stuart,...
mynbc5.com
Vermont photographer reaches new heights to shoot fall foliage
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — A photographer in Vermont is taking his work to new heights while documenting the state’s famous fall foliage. "It is pretty amazing," said Caleb Kenna of Middlebury, who was photographing autumn leaves in New Haven Wednesday when NECN & NBC10 Boston tagged along with him. "I was sort of blown away by the color and the view."
Addison Independent
Women’s clothing store opens its doors in Midd
MIDDLEBURY — The words “dejected,” “crestfallen” and “disappointed” pretty much described how Lisa Phelps was feeling two years ago when the Mendy’s clothing, jewelry and accessories store closed its doors at 66 Main St. in downtown Middlebury. “I remember watching (Mendy’s) close...
colchestersun.com
Home tour of the week: a $399,000 house on the lake in Colchester with a front deck to take in the view and plenty of storage space
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house by the lake in Colchester has a wood burning fireplace set against a beautiful stone wall in the living room. The house has its own beach on Lake Champlain and a front deck to take in the view. Bedrooms: 2. Bathrooms: 1 full. Price:...
mynbc5.com
The Strand Center being 'stuffed' for a good cause
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — On Friday, the Strand Center for the Arts and Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis teamed up to create "Stuff the Strand," a countywide drive to help local families. The goal of the event was to fill each of the 901 seats in the theater with 2 pounds of food or other essential items.
Colchester Sun
Darren Schibler to leave position as town planner for Town of Essex
TOWN OF ESSEX — Town planner Darren Schibler is leaving the Town of Essex to take a new regional planning role. His last day is Friday, Oct. 21. Schibler was celebrated for his work during the Town’s Conservation and Trails Committee meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Committee members shared their thanks with cake.
WCAX
Peace and Justice Center closing Burlington storefront
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Peace and Justice Center shop in Burlington will be closing their Lake Street storefront at the end of this year. For decades, the store has sold local and fair trade products. It’s also been a meeting spot for activists. Peace and Justice Center leadership says they won’t be completely closing down, just moving to a smaller space to refocus on the organizations original goal.
Addison Independent
Cannabis goes on sale; Midd store cashing in
Business was blooming this past weekend at downtown Middlebury’s FLŌRA, a fully licensed and permitted cannabis retail shop that opened to brisk traffic as Vermont’s cannabis retail law took effect on Oct. 1. As of that date FLŌRA was only one of three such fully licensed and permitted ventures.
Burlington unveils Elmwood Avenue shelter pods
The 30 pods are expected to open by the end of November.
PhillyBite
Vermont's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you're hungry for some tasty international cuisine, you're lucky! There are several all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Vermont. From Barre to Essex Junction, you're sure to find one that will satisfy your taste buds. In addition to Chinese and Italian restaurants, you can also try the Essex Junction Grand Buffet or Sherpa Kitchen.
Colchester Sun
‘Once we're gone, we're gone’ Essex Rescue asks for more funding to continue to operate
ESSEX RESCUE — To continue providing services, Essex Rescue is asking for an increase in funds for its 2024 budget from the five municipalities it serves. Director Colleen Ballard said the per-capita funding request, $207,072 from the Town of Essex and $190,620 from the City of Essex Junction, would go toward supporting the organization through its spike in call volume and drop in volunteers.
WCAX
Route 7 paving set to begin this weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Beginning this weekend, drivers can expect paving crews to be out along Route 7 during the overnight hours. Crews will be paving side roads and driveways starting Sunday night. From Sunday through Thursday, crews will be out between the hours of 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
WCAX
2nd cannabis shop opens in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Opening day for retail cannabis has finally come for a company that worked for more than five years to make this a reality. “We’ve worked so hard and have an incredible team that have put together a really cool experience for customers. We’re growing our own cannabis right here in the building. We’ve got all the equipment to help you grow it if you want to. And finally, we can sell it to our customers,” Green State Dispensary’s Kelsy Raap.
Stowe Mountain parking passes sell out, but backlash remains
The resort announced a new parking plan in April that will put a dent in skiers' pockets -- while promising them nothing.
The Valley Reporter
Blue Sage opening in Waitsfield offering retail cannabis
Blue Sage, a retail cannabis store, will be opening next month in the Village Square Shopping Center. Business owners Kevin Kennedy and Per Arneberg will be located in the former Infinite Sports location. The business will be vertically integrated, and they will be cultivating cannabis, manufacturing cannabis products and offering retail sales. They are doing some very basic construction work at the new shop and expect to open in mid to late November.
colchestersun.com
Hannaford donates $100,000 to Age Well in support of healthy meal delivery program for older adults
Hannaford Supermarkets and the Hannaford Charitable Foundation announced a $100,000 donation to Age Well to support its healthy meal delivery program, which prioritizes wholesome, fresh and nutritious foods as part of a comprehensive health care plan for older adults with chronic health conditions. The donation is one component of a...
Adirondack Health announces plans to close part-time emergency room
An analysis of the first half of 202 found that just 2% of ER visits were true emergencies.
WCAX
Super Senior: Bruce Spaulding
SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saint Mary’s Cemetery is the final resting place for many souls in Swanton. It’s also where Bruce Spaulding spends much of his time cleaning the gravesites of veterans. “I like to clean ‘em, because I like them to be recognized,” Spaulding said. For the...
