KPLC TV
‘Just devastating’: Neighbors shocked after police shoot man, find couple dead on 7th St.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three people were found dead inside a Lake Charles home, and neighbors remain shocked. “It was just devasting, we just have to get ourselves together,” neighbor Vergie Savoy said. Two people were found dead inside their 7th Street residence, 60-year-old Sandra and 62-year-old Lee...
Orange Leader
Police identify man with Orange ties killed this week in vehicle/bicycle collision
PORT NECHES — The driver of a vehicle who struck and killed a bicyclist Wednesday night did not appear to be impaired or speeding, Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said. The motorist, a 62-year-old man from Mid County driving a 2015 Nissan Altima, stopped after the collision and...
LSP investigating death of two people, suspect at large
The coroner said the two people had died several days before Thursday's incident, when a Lake Charles officer fired his gun at a suspect.
fox4beaumont.com
Murder suspect captured in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR — A murder suspect has been captured in Port Arthur. The scene of the crime was Harris County. Port Arthur police teaming up with the Harris County Task Force to capture a fugitive of justice around 2 p.m. Thursday on Savannah Avenue near 19th street. Investigators say...
Police: Victim in deadly Port Neches triple shooting was pregnant when she died
PORT NECHES, Texas — A woman who was killed by a man in a triple shooting in Port Neches was pregnant at the time of her death. Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine told 12News Laurie Frederick is believed to have been in her first trimester of pregnancy when she was shot and killed in October. She was 29 when she died.
Port Arthur News
Officer who helped solve woman’s homicide escorts victim’s sister in Homecoming Ceremony
WEST ORANGE — Aamiyah Gradnigo walked onto the field in a sparkling pink and silver dress arm in arm with Officer Jason Laughlin during West Orange-Stark’s recent Homecoming Ceremony. Laughlin held Gradnigo’s large bouquet of blue roses, which were probably too heavy for the high school student to...
KPLC TV
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office has confirmed that three people are dead at a home on 7th Street, where the Lake Charles Police Department and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident this morning. Authorities say one of those people was shot...
Good Samaritan held down suspect accused of hitting female clerk during Dollar General robbery
WARREN, Texas — A man is facing a felony charge after a clerk at a Dollar General in Warren was injured during a robbery. It happened on October 10, 2022. Deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff's Office responded to the Dollar General shortly before 8:30 a.m., after learning about a man who was hitting a female clerk.
Jury finds Beaumont man guilty of murder after deadly 2019 shooting at Avery Trace Apartments
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Jefferson County grand jury found a 24-year-old Beaumont man guilty of murder after a deadly 2019 shooting in Port Arthur. Kylan Deion Bazile was found guilty of murder in connection with the death of 23-year-old DeShandric Clayton. Clayton died after a shooting at the Avery Trace Apartments.
kalb.com
BPSO investigating multiple forced-entry burglaries
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of multiple daytime forced-entry burglaries in the East Beauregard community on October 13. BPSO said two Black males were witnessed inside a victim’s residence, committing a burglary. The suspects are believed to be traveling in an...
57-year-old man dies in explosion, house fire Thursday morning in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 57-year-old Beaumont man is dead following an explosion and fire early Thursday morning at a home in Beaumont. City of Beaumont firefighters responded at about 4 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 2100 block of Rusk St. according to dispatch records. An explosion and...
KPLC TV
Grand jury declines murder charges in M Bar shooting
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A grand jury in state district court declined a murder charge in a February shooting at the M Bar on Kirkman Street. Germain Marcus McGruder, 35, of Orange, Texas, was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Feb. 20. Noah Richards, 31, was...
Port Arthur News
Man denies allegations that he forged JP’s signature on fake documents
A Beaumont man is denying allegations he forged the signature of a Jefferson County Justice of the Peace following his indictment Wednesday. “I deny the allegations,” Isiah Dishawn Hebert Tyson said by phone. “Most of these allegations were made by a former neighbor. For the past two years I’ve moved three times and cut off all contact to avoid (her).”
Port Arthur News
Indictment: Man who stole tip jar arrested after running from police
A 35-year-old transient who reportedly stole a tip jar from a Beaumont business in June was indicted last week for allegedly running from responding officers after the crime. Police were called June 21 to Hartz Chicken on 11th Street in reference to the theft of a tip jar. The caller gave a physical description of the man who was located moments later walking south on 11th Street a few blocks away from Hartz, according to court documents.
Port Arthur News
Drug charges, burglary lowlight this week’s Jefferson County indictments
Burglary and theft charges top the list of indictments issued by a Jefferson County grand jury this week. Effrin J. Allison, 41, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred June 15. Jereem Ajani Cunningham, 21, of Beaumont was indicted for...
Port Arthur News
DOCUMENTS: Man sent text threatening to burn woman’s house down before it was found in flames
A 39-year-old Jefferson County man who reportedly told his estranged wife he would burn their house down has been indicted on a felony count of arson by a Jefferson County grand jury. According to court documents, Jacob Owen Graves sent texts and calls to his estranged wife threatening to burn...
Port Arthur News
Charge lowered against Port Arthur woman accused in fatal stabbing
A Port Arthur woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with the January killing of her on-again, off-again boyfriend. Phyllis Gipson, 62, is charged with criminally negligent homicide in the Jan. 12 stabbing death of Lawrence Ozane, 53, according to Port Arthur police. Bond is set at $200,000, according to information...
Port Arthur News
Man indicted on intoxication manslaughter after wreck that killed local deputy on lawnmower
A Beaumont man who allegedly killed a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy while he was cutting his grass was indicted Wednesday by a Jefferson County grand jury. Michael David Miller, 38, was charged with intoxication manslaughter on July 9 immediately following the deputy’s death. According to court documents, at...
kjas.com
Citation for burn ban violation written in Jasper
Jasper Fire Marshal Brandon Duckworth said Friday that a citation was issued in Jasper for a violation during the current burn ban. Duckworth said a person who lives in the area of South Peachtree Street near Springhill Street had a burn pile going late Friday afternoon. The Jasper Fire Department had to respond to put out the fire.
