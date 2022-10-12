Read full article on original website
West Virginia Governor Justice visits Point Pleasant to speak against Amendment 2
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice visited Point Pleasant Friday to discuss Amendment 2 in a community conversation style event. As has often been the case with his visits to other locations across the state, he was joined by West Virginia Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy. The amendment will be on the ballot in November.
West Virginia Auditor JB McCuskey: New law will help clean up communities
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The State Auditor’s Office maintains that its new role in selling delinquent tax properties will aid communities plagued with vacant, dilapidated structures. Previously, counties conducted their own sale of properties that had gone delinquent from property tax nonpayment. Those who had allowed their properties to...
Progress on W.Va. federally funded broadband projects ongoing
CHARLESTON – West Virginia is making progress on broadband projects funded by federal COVID-19 and infrastructure dollars according to state economic development officials Thursday. The West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council received an update on various projects Thursday morning in a virtual monthly meeting.
Accused of flirting, juror dismissed from Whitmer plot trial
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a young woman from the jury hearing the trial of three men in connection with a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after attorneys accused her of flirting with one of the defendants. Judge Thomas Wilson announced Friday that...
Biden's pot pardons could boost states' legalization drive
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — There are few surprises expected on Election Day in solidly Republican Arkansas, where Donald Trump's former press secretary is heavily favored in the race for governor and other GOP candidates are considered locks. But one big exception is the campaign to make Arkansas the...
Parkland shooter's life sentence could bring changes to law
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — It wasn't long ago that Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz would have been looking at a near-certain death sentence for murdering 17 people in Parkland, even if his jury could not unanimously agree on his fate. Until 2016, Florida law allowed trial judges to...
Delaware collectibles store to expand again
MILFORD, Del. (AP) — At Red Bandana, the sprawling collection of comic books, figurines, video games, Pokemon cards and more nearly touches the ceiling in places. That’s how the Milford shop’s co-owners Katie and Brandon Coenan know it’s time once again to expand.
