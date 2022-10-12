Read full article on original website
A Sandy Hook Harasser Desecrated A Child's Grave. Another Threatened To Dig It Up.
Testimony from the parents of 7-year-old Daniel Barden revealed the damage Alex Jones' lies had on the child's family.
Alex Jones claims Sandy Hook families won't get his money, but they could start seizing his assets, attorney says
A jury on Wednesday ordered the Infowars host to pay nearly $1 billion in compensatory damages to the families of Sandy Hook victims.
Father at centre of Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook hoax lies tells trial he felt like he ‘failed’ his slain daughter
The grieving father at the centre of Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook hoax lies has revealed how the far-right conspiracy theorist left him feeling like he “failed” his murdered daughter.Robbie Parker returned to the witness stand on Thursday to testify in Mr Jones’ defamation trial, as jurors weigh how much he must pay to the families of victims of the 2012 mass shooting for the harassment they suffered because of his lies.Choking back tears, he told jurors how he believed he was “failing” six-year-old Emilie’s memory as Mr Jones lies continued to spread lies about her.“I already felt like I...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Tweets in Support Alex Jones After He Is Fined $965 Million for Sandy Hook Comments
She defends his "freedom to speak words" Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On October 12, the jury in the trial against broadcaster Alex Jones found him guilty of defamation and awarded nearly $1 billion in damages to 15 plaintiffs. Jones had called the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax staged by actors following a script written by the government to build support for gun control.
A judge called out Alex Jones' lawyer for 'highly improper' personal attacks against the Sandy Hook attorneys in his closing arguments
Alex Jones' lawyer Norm Pattis was reprimanded for telling the jury that his opposing counsel would "attack" him in their rebuttal.
EW.com
M.I.A. equates 'every celebrity pushing vaccines' to Alex Jones lying about Sandy Hook
M.I.A. has slammed celebrities "for lying" by promoting coronavirus vaccines in the wake of a Connecticut jury ordering Infowars host Alex Jones to pay nearly $1 billion to Sandy Hook victims' families after he claimed that the deadly 2012 mass shooting was a hoax. The "Bad Girls" and "Paper Planes"...
Alex Jones Mocks Jury Verdict On Live Stream, Claims ‘Ain’t No Money’ To Pay Sandy Hook Victims' Families
InfoWars founder Alex Jones mocked and laughed off the $965 million verdict awarded to the Sandy Hook victims’ families — claiming that he “ain’t no money,” on a live stream for his show, RadarOnline.com has learned. Jones referred to the lawsuit as a “show trial” and regarded the legal proceeding as “fraud" after he was ordered to pay almost one billion dollars.The broadcaster also claimed that the victims’ parents were being “used,” as he live-streamed the verdict from the comfort of his studio, absolving himself of the responsibility to face the families in court as it was read aloud....
NME
M.I.A. says she’s “not really” an anti-vaxxer after Sandy Hook comments
M.I.A. has clarified her stance on COVID vaccines, saying she’s “not really” an anti-vaxxer after she was criticised earlier this week. Yesterday (October 13), the singer faced a backlash for a tweet which compared alt-right figure Alex Jones’ falsehoods about the Sandy Hook shooting to celebrities “pushing” vaccines.
What next for Alex Jones after Connecticut jury awards $965m to Sandy Hook families?
Alex Jones has suffered his second costly court defeat after a six-person jury in Connecticut awarded damages of $965m to 15 family members of Sandy Hook victims and an FBI agent.The four-week trial in Waterbury, 20 miles from the site of the 2012 school massacre in Newport, heard of the devastating toll that the Infowars founder’s lies took on the parents who lost children.On 14 December 2012, Adam Lanza shot and killed 26 people, including 20 children at Sandy Hook Elementary School.Mr Jones’ followers mounted a years-long campaign of harassment and intimidation against the families of the victims, convinced...
Alex Jones' conspiracy empire hangs in the balance after jury's nearly $1 billion award to Sandy Hook families
Judgment Day arrived on Wednesday for Alex Jones — and he said that it felt like he landed in Hell.
Sandy hook families warn against ‘wannabes’ following Alex Jones in ‘lies and deceit’ after record payout
The families of Sandy Hook victims reacted emotionally outside a Connecticut court to the $965m ruling a jury made against right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. The Infowars host has now had more than $1bn in verdicts made against him in two trials by family members who have suffered almost a decade of abuse and harassment because of his lies about the mass shooting.Jones, who was previously ordered by a Texas jury to pay a victim’s family more than $49m, was not in the courtroom on Wednesday afternoon as the jury returned their unanimous verdict against him.“There will be more...
Jury decides conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay nearly $1 billion in damages to Sandy Hook families for his lies about the school massacre
Far-right talk show host Alex Jones should pay eight families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims and one first responder $965 million in compensatory damages, a Connecticut jury decided Wednesday, capping a wrenching weeks-long trial that put on display the serious harm inflicted by the conspiracy theorist's lies.
Alex Jones will be forced to pay more than $1bn for his Sandy Hook lies
Alex Jones has been ordered to pay $965m to the families of victims of the Sandy Hook massacre who have suffered almost a decade of abuse and harassment because of the right-wing extremist’s lies about their murdered loved ones.Jurors in Connecticut reached the verdict on Wednesday afternoon after deliberating for more than three days in the Infowars host’s second of three defamation trials over his targeted attacks on families torn apart by the 2012 mass shooting.Mr Jones, who was previously ordered to pay a victim’s family more than $49m, was not in the courtroom as the jury returned their...
Alex Jones Ordered to Pay Sandy Hook Families Nearly $1 Billion for Lies that School Shooting Was Hoax
Alex Jones spread lies about the 2012 elementary school shooting, leading to harassment and death threats for the victims' families A jury in Connecticut has ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and the parent company of Infowars to pay $965 million to eight families who lost loved ones in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, as well as an FBI agent who was at the scene, for repeatedly lying that the massacre was hoax. On Wednesday, a jury in Waterbury found Jones liable for defamation after saying the shooting was "manufactured" and that the parents who...
