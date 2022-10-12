ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Florida Man Fights Off Black Bear That Came Crashing Onto His Porch, Chasing His Dog

By Jacob Dillon
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gkv6t_0iWMajjQ00

It doesn’t get any crazier than this.

We’ve seen black bears do some pretty crazy shit… they just seem to be to smart for their own good.

They can break into cars, garages, garbage bins and just about anything that has a single crumb of food left out. All they really care about is getting fattened up for the winter and will eat just about anything that they would consider edible.

Although they aren’t particularly known for their hunting abilities, they still are very good at it when they need to be.

Black bears generally aren’t as dangerous as their larger grizzly and polar bear cousins, and if you’ve taken any sort of bear aware course, you were probably given the advice to square up with a black bear if it attacks.

There’s a couple reasons for this: 1) If a black bear attacks they are probably trying to kill you, so fight for your life. 2) Due to their comparable size on average to humans, you’d had a fighting chance against one.

Like Walt here…

Walt Hickox, a Daytona Beach, Florida, resident, was out on his porch with his three dogs when a black bear came barreling up over the gate meant to keep them on the porch.

Quick thinking, without any regard for his own safety, Walt lunged at the bear to rescue his Dachshund pup. The bear turned its attention to Walt, clawing at his back, but Walt managed to shove the bear down the stairs, hurl a bucket at it, and push a bench in front of the entryway before the bear could come back for more.

According to WFTV, the dogs were unharmed and Walt left the scrap with only some minor scratches:

“Not a lot went through my head at the moment, other than what’s going to happen if he gets past me and into the house where the rest of my dogs and my wife was at.”

Walt is planning on installing a screen door as well as buying some bear spray after the attack.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are looking to capture the bear, however this is the second black bear attack in Central Florida in the past week. A DeBary woman was attacked in her driveway last Thursday.

Nothing like wrestling a bear to get the adrenaline pumping, but my favorite part of the video is when Walt goes back into the house and yells:

“OH MY GOD… I just got attacked by a fucking bear.”

Obviously it’s the most obvious thing to say when you’re attacked by a bear, but he almost sounds excited… like, you’re never gonna believe this honey, but I just fought a bear off.

Good on you, Walt.

Crazy circumstances call for crazy measures… like, fighting a black bear.

This is one of those stories that would almost be hard to believe unless it was on video.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Florida man dies after trying to clear debris from Ian off roof

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County residents in the Pine Hills community said they are saddened by the news that a 75-year-old man died while cleaning up debris left when Hurricane Ian passed over Florida last month. According to the Orange County Medical Examiner, Theodore Sims died after falling off a...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Daytona Beach, FL
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Daytona Beach, FL
Pets & Animals
fox35orlando.com

Good Samaritan reunited with father, toddler he pulled from wreckage

PALM COAST, Fla. - "I never knew how exciting it was to stand. It’s a blessing, for real," said Eddie Rivera is recovering from a crash that briefly left him in a coma. Three months ago, Rivera and his young son, Leo, and others were inside a vehicle that rolled several times as they were on the way to Flagler Beach for the Fourth of July.
PALM COAST, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Black Bear#Bear Attacks#Bear Spray
CBS Miami

Toddler left behind in locked rental car at Daytona Beach airport

DAYTONA BEACH - A toddler was left behind accidentally in a locked rental car when it was returned by her grandfather to a Florida airport, and she wasn't discovered by an employee until 45 minutes later. The girl, who is less than 2 years old, was found in a car in the return lot by a Hertz employee at Daytona Beach International Airport Monday evening, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. "The child was scared and hot, but thankfully in good health when checked by paramedics," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "Deputies arrived to find the employee carrying the child, whose face was warm and streaked with dried tears, but was breathing normally." Not long after the girl was discovered, her mother called to say that her father had left her daughter accidentally in the rental car while babysitting her and that she was on her way to be reunited with her daughter, the sheriff's office said. The grandfather was charged with one count of child neglect. The grandfather "was remorseful and cooperative with deputies," the sheriff's office said.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police identify man shot while pointing gun at officer, security guard at Cocoa apartment complex

COCOA, Fla. — A 51-year-old man was injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting at a Cocoa apartment complex, the Cocoa Police Department said. Investigators said a security guard requested a police officer to respond to the Village Green apartments on Dixon Boulevard near Clearlake Road shortly after 3 p.m. to assist a tow-truck driver preparing to tow a vehicle.
COCOA, FL
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

210K+
Followers
12K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy