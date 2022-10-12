Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Pittsburgh Courier
‘Coach Prime’ fuels an HBCU football feud…’Is it good for the game?’
Alabama State University, head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. (Photo courtesy of Crescent City Sports) While the college football world remains enamored with Jackson State University head coach Deion Sanders, Alabama State University head coach Eddie Robinson Jr., is not a fan. Following Jackson State’s road victory over Alabama State on...
WLBT
The End Zone: The Gators chomp the Titans to increase win streak to 6 games
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Gators dismantled an injury-riddled Ridgeland Titans in a crucial MHSAA 5A Region 2 matchup to highlight week 9 of Mississippi high school football. To see the full list of scores, click here. Vicksburg (6-2) at Ridgeland (5-3) The Gators used a first-half swarm of...
vicksburgnews.com
VDN renames coaching award in honor of Coach Chip
The Vicksburg Daily News is recognizing local native and football coach Eric Chiplin by renaming the Junior High Football Coach of the Year Award in his honor. Since elementary school, Chiplin loved the game of football and played for the Bowmar Bears at the Vicksburg YMCA. He stuck with football throughout his youth and was a person everyone enjoyed being around and brought joy to many.
daytonatimes.com
Jackson State next for Wildcats after Tennessee loss
Mistakes again cost Bethune-Cookman in a 41-17 loss to Tennessee State. B-CU outgained TSU 381-307 in total offense, 196- 138 in passing yards and 185-169 in rushing yards. The Wildcats also held the edge in first downs 19- 18 and time of possession 31:48 to 28:12. Those statistics usually equate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOK-TV
Lake Coach Tate Hanna remembers Travis Jones
LAKE, Miss. (WTOK) - Lake High School head football coach, Tate Hanna, talked Friday afternoon about Travis Jones, the senior who died after being shot Thursday night near old Highway 80 and Johnson Town Road. Head Coach Tate Hannah said Jones was an outstanding player and person, on and off...
Albany Herald
Deion Sanders’s Jackson State Vision Is All Going to Plan
A few seconds remained on the clock. Jackson State was putting the finishing touches on a 66–24 defeat of Grambling State, a typical score for a team that, openly and unabashedly, sets its sights not on merely winning games but on dominating. Devonta Davis, a Jackson State linebacker, whipped a wad of tape off his fingers and fired it toward a garbage can behind the JSU bench.
Lake football player shot, killed in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lake High School football player died in a shooting in Scott County on Thursday. The shooting happened on Johnson Town Road around 3:30 p.m. Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said once deputies arrived, they found 18-year-old Travis Jones had been shot, and his vehicle had crashed into the woods. […]
WLBT
New details emerge in shooting of Lake High School football player
LAKE, Miss. (WLBT) - Tragedy strikes the small town of Lake after one of the high school’s football players is shot and killed. Lake High School Senior Travis Jones was shot and killed near the intersection of Old Highway 80 and Johnson Town Road Thursday night. “We will find...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mississippi Match 5 player wins more than $202,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 was hit for the Tuesday, Oct. 11 drawing by one player. The winning ticket is worth $202,787.29. The numbers drawn were 9-15-22-25-26, and the winning ticket was purchased from Midway Pit Stop on Highway 18 in Raymond. The jackpot […]
WDAM-TV
Tickets go on sale for “Boom Box Battle”
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On the eve of a Southwestern Athletic Conference football showcase between Jackson State University and Southern University, the renowned bands from each institution will square off. The “Boom Box Battle of the Bands” will pit JSU’s “Sonic Boom” against Southern’s “Human Juke Box” at 7...
WLBT
Local church transforming building into sports complex
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One local church is working to provide a safe and fun outlet for young people in South Jackson in hopes of getting them off the streets and cutting down on crime. New Horizon Ministries is working to transform an old, large warehouse into a sports and...
Vicksburg Post
VIDEO: Low Mississippi River affecting commerce, could be long-term for Vicksburg
A lack of significant rain over the Mississippi River Basin has dropped the Mississippi River to levels not seen locally since after the 2011 flood, forcing cruise lines and towing companies to alter their operations on the river. According to the National Weather Service, the river’s level at Vicksburg on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
michiganchronicle.com
Bishop Edgar Vann Leads Initiative That Delivers Semi-Trailer Trucks With Water to Mississippi
Bishop Edgar Vann, senior pastor of Second Ebenezer Church in Detroit, leads the way to help Jackson, Miss. residents get bottled water to a primarily Black population. In response to the severe water crisis in Jackson, Miss., Bishop Edgar Vann, senior pastor of Second Ebenezer Church on Detroit’s east side, led an initiative to collect needed bottled water for Jackson.
vicksburgnews.com
Reception announced for Dr. Edney and Dr. Turner
The Honorable Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. and Project CHAMPIONS will be celebrating the new leadership of the Mississippi State Department of Health and are inviting you to join them for this momentous occasion. Dr. Daniel Edney has been promoted as our new State Health Officer. Dr. Edney served the Vicksburg community for more than 30 thirty years in his private practice before joining the Mississippi State Department of Health. Dr. Edney is one of Vicksburg’s finest and we are so honored to celebrate him. Dr. Justin Turner has been selected as our new Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Turner is the youngest and first African American to hold this position. Dr. Turner is the CEO of Turner Care, LLC, he is the recipient of numerous community awards and is dedicated to a healthier Mississippi. His commitment to service is unparalleled. In the words of Dr. Edney about Dr. Turner, “Service is not just what he does – it’s who he is.”
WLBT
Early rush-hour rollover occurs on I-220 in Ridgeland
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Dexter Johnson of Clinton lost control of his 1996 Chevy on Friday afternoon at about 3:30 p.m. in Ridgeland. The car had been headed north on I-220 when it flipped over and came to rest near these woods. Johnson had to be extricated from the wreck but suffered only non-life-threatening injuries, according to Ridgeland Police Lt. Eddie Adamson.
ourmshome.com
Vicksburg Veteran Grows Locally-Sourced Sauce Company
Gardening can make you feel more relaxed and peaceful. Focusing your attention on the immediate and physical tasks of gardening can reduce negative thoughts and feelings and help keep you in the present moment. Spending time outside around plants or having a variety indoors can ease stress for many people. That is why after a tour in Afghanistan, Marine veteran Al Winschel turned to gardening as a therapeutic way to relax from the stress of post-military service.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Retired Mississippi school teacher arrested for embezzlement
A retired Mississippi school teacher has been arrested for embezzlement. Nancy Butler, of Bogue Chitto, was arrested Friday, Oct. 7, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with felony embezzlement. Butler, 51, is accused of taking money from a school-related activity fund, according to Chief Deputy Johnny Hall. She...
WLBT
Things To Know for Thursday, October 13
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The roar of heavy machinery and the crashing sounds of demolition...
trazeetravel.com
3 Haunted Spots to Visit in Mississippi This Spooky Season
In Natchez, King’s Tavern stands as the oldest remaining structure in the city and as the most-haunted restaurant in the state. There are a few different ghosts who call the tavern home, including a once-upon-a-time waitress killed by the owner’s wife after she found out the waitress was having an affair with the owner. Today, you can’t eat at the tavern, as it’s for sale, but you can swing by and see what ghosts you can spot through the windows.
Comments / 0