Effective: 2022-10-15 14:21:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-15 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * WHERE...Fort Peck Lake. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.

GARFIELD COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO