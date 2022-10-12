Read full article on original website
Mechatronics program expands with the help of an $800,000 grant
Workforce Solutions began building the mechatronics Level 1 pathway in 2019. Students who complete Level 1 earn seven certifications through five classes, and are well-rounded technicians able to efficiently operate manufacturing equipment. With their level of training, they are able to ensure that the systems are running at maximum capacity, and can identify malfunctions and make minor repairs.
Selling a house: 3 strategies to increase your social media visibility
Whether selling your house on your own or with the help of a real estate broker, you may sell more quickly if you increase your visibility on social media. Here are three winning strategies. 1. Perfect your image. Eye-catching photos draw interest on social media. Take good quality images to...
Warren Coalition’s “We See You, Warren County” charges into second year, prepares for “No Tricks, Only Treats” Halloween
With 175 engaged members promoting community throughout Warren County, and nearly 1,000 members on the We See You, Warren County Facebook group, Warren Coalition charged into the second year of the We See You, Warren County campaign with renewed vigor. After inspiring members with a theme of “Change takes courage”...
Warren County Grand Jury of October 2022 indictments
COUNT ONE: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Anthony Edward Rosario did unlawfully and feloniously sell, attempt to sell or possess with intent to sell or distribute stolen property with an aggregate value of $1000.00 or more, where the accused knew or should have known that the property was stolen, in violation of §18.2-108.01(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2303-F5.
Fresh Florida Citrus Band Fruit Fundraiser is back!
The Warren County High School Band is currently running their pre-order Fruit Campaign. If you know a band student, you may simply order from them, but if not, ordering has never been easier to do. You may enter the following link or copy and paste the link into your browser and see the wide variety of fruit available. You can order on the site and pay on the site and pick up the delivery in December when it arrives at the school. You may even choose to have it delivered to your house! There are delivery fees attached with home delivery.
Lucky Woodbridge auto mechanic wins $100,000 in Virginia Lottery scratcher
Valentin Zarco, of Woodbridge, doesn't play Virginia Lottery scratcher games all that often, but, when he does, he apparently wins big.
Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An era has come to an end. Bob Grebe said his goodbye’s Friday evening, and is off to a new career and new adventures. Bob started at WHSV in 2015, and served as the Daybreak co-anchor and anchor/producer of the News at Noon. More recently, he began serving as the Evening news co-anchor while maintaining his position as anchor/producer of the News at Noon.
United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley celebrates 5 year anniversary of flagship program: Valley Assistance Network and goes mobile
October marks the 5th anniversary of Valley Assistance Network, flagship program of United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley. Through its VAN program, UWNSV offers essential support to families in crisis. Over the past five years, this program has provided a hand up to more than 8,800 working families across the valley.
All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
Shenandoah University to host esports event in honor of Veterans Day
Shenandoah University, in collaboration with its esports programs, SU’s Veterans, Military and Families Center (VMFC) and the Warrior GMR Foundation, is hosting a two-day esports event in honor of Veterans Day. The event centers around the Warrior GMR Veterans Day Valorant Invitational and Smash Bros Open, which will be...
Valley Health files suit to recoup millions in past due reimbursement owed by Anthem
“We will continue to do our part to serve our community and ensure patients have access to the providers and services of our health system. But we must hold Anthem—one of the nation’s largest health insurers and responsible for a large portion of Valley Health’s revenue—accountable for the harmful effects of their payment delays that ultimately impact our ability to sustain quality community healthcare services,” Nantz explained. “We will not accept Anthem’s continued avoidance of the payments owed to our health system, which limits our resources to deliver the care our patients and their members pay for, expect, and deserve.”
Fairfax County chairman wants new Virginia background check system expedited
FAIRFAX, Va. — Officials in Fairfax County hope the Commonwealth will expedite the process to improve how arrests of school employees are reported. Chairman Jeff McKay drafted a letter for Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera to request several changes to the system months after Fairfax County Public Schools learned a middle school counselor remained on the job despite his sex conviction and arrest.
Soros-backed Virginia prosecutor inadvertently freed suspect accused of murder
A Virginia prosecutor who received hundreds of thousands of dollars from George Soros-backed political action committees accidentally freed a suspect accused of murder.
Ruckersville man pleads to drug, firearm charges in federal court
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Greene County has pleaded to drug and firearm charges in a case connected to a drug-overdose death. According to a release, 41-year-old Michael Watkins Hayer of Ruckersville was in federal court on Friday. He waived his right to be indicted and pleaded...
Valley Health sues Anthem over ‘egregious’ reimbursement delays
Valley Health, the largest health system in the northern Shenandoah Valley, is suing Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia over what it calls “egregious delays” in some of the insurer’s reimbursements for medical services. According to the lawsuit, which was filed in Winchester Circuit Court...
Police: Virginia inmate charged after throwing water on officer
It was determined that an inmate, identified as 28-year-old Alexander McCadden, threw a cup of water at an officer. The officer was not injured and McCadden was charged and is still in custody at the Adult Detention Center.
Video: Accused carjackers surround man, attack him in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking for five people who surrounded a man then attacked him as part of carjacking that took place in Silver Spring on Oct. 11. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the man was walking to his car in the 3700 block of Bel […]
Prince William Co. sued for allegedly desecrating cemetery of former enslaved, indigenous people
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A lawsuit filed against several parties, including Prince William County, alleges the desecration of a cemetery occupied by indigenous, formerly enslaved people and their descendants. The lawsuit names Prince William County Board of Supervisors, County Executive Elijah Johnson, and International Investments, LLC (also known...
Loudoun Co. School Board member Andrew Hoyler pledges to continue to be a 'bridge builder'
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November election is less than a month away and two seats on the Loudoun County School Board are up for grabs. 7News has interviewed all six candidates running for Loudoun County School Board this year. Voters in Leesburg, Va. will have the opportunity...
Martinsburg woman guilty of a firearms straw purchase
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Rachel Lee Flynn, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, has admitted to a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Flynn, 38, pleaded guilty today to one count of “False Statements During Purchase of a Firearm.” Flynn admitted to falsifying paperwork to purchase a firearm, stating the 9mm pistol was for her when, in fact, was meant for someone else. The crime took place in March 2022 in Morgan County.
