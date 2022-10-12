ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For First Time, Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services

By Kaley Roshitsh
 3 days ago
Manhattan Vintage Show is one of the premier vintage shopping destinations, and in its latest edition, running Oct. 14 to 15, the show is getting a helping hand.

For the first time, the Manhattan Vintage Show is partnering with repair start-up Alternew to make repairs even easier. Tailors will be available on-site at the event to help customers make their visions become reality.

“Partnering with Alternew provides our Manhattan Vintage community with a unique opportunity to discover, fall in love with and customize their vintage finds,” Amy Abrams, who is one of the owners of the Manhattan Vintage Show (under parent company Shop Extraordinary Enterprises), said in a press statement.

Some of the arguments against shopping secondhand come in the form of wrong sizing or minor mends — but bringing repair to the doorstep of one of the largest vintage accessory, apparel and textile shows gives the advantage to customers.

The event is open to the public at $15 a ticket and returns to the Metropolitan Pavilion at 125 West 18th Street. During the show, shoppers can visit the Alternew table, located next to the fitting rooms to alter and repair their new vintage finds. Well-worn or unfitted garments get the star treatment with prices varying, depending on the need. Alternew aims to keep things affordable by replacing buttons for $3.75, adding elbow patches for $12, hemming pants for $10 (per 10-minute job), fixing a tear on a garment for $20, and so on. Larger alterations can be dropped off and will be delivered or shipped back to the customer by Alternew.

Nancy Rhodes, founder and chief executive officer of Alternew, said the partnership gives the start-up a runway for new growth acting as the “ultimate value proposition” by supporting repair, fit and customization on-site. One of the companies in residence at women-led networking hub Luminary, Rhodes said the partnership is the first of many in store for this year. A pilot program with trend-forward minimalist fashion house Reiss is set to launch later this month.

