Finalists for 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year announced, five are in Green Country

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
State Superintendent and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister has shared the 12 finalists for the 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year.

“These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.”

The winner will be named in March and will begin full-time Teacher of the Year duties in July.

The reigning Teacher of the Year, Rebecka Peterson, teaches math at Union High School in Tulsa.

Five of the 12 finalists teach in Green Country.

  • Kelsee Arnold, Spring Creek Elementary and Aspen Creek Elementary School (Broken Arrow Public Schools)
  • Marcy Boudreaux-Johnson, Prairie Vale Elementary School (Deer Creek Public Schools)
  • Emily Boyett, Frontier Elementary School (Edmond Public Schools)
  • Rob Bradshaw, Longfellow Middle School (Norman Public Schools)
  • Julie Cryer, Jenks Middle School (Jenks Public Schools)
  • Traci Manuel, Booker T. Washington High School (Tulsa Public Schools)
  • Rexanne McCrary, Union High School (Union Public Schools)
  • Tenille Mehl, Pioneer Elementary School (Noble Public Schools)
  • Julie Osburn, Lincoln Elementary School (Pryor Public Schools)
  • William Peeper, Cushing High School (Cushing Public Schools)
  • Steven Smith, Life Ready Center (Lawton Public Schools)
  • Alona Whitebird, Southmoore High School (Moore Public Schools)

