Miami Dolphins players help distribute goods to Hurricane Ian victims

Photo: Getty Images

North Fort Myers, FL - Several Miami Dolphins players made the trip across Alligator Alley this week to help those recovering from Hurricane Ian.

Zaquandre White, a former player for the North Fort Myers Red Knights and current Dolphins player, arrived Tuesday morning in Lee County to hand out goods and supplies to those in need.

The Dolphins, in a partnership with Lee County Schools, sent White and Raheem Mostert to the area to aid in recovery efforts.

Hundreds of residents from Lee and Collier Counties arrived at North Fort Myers High School throughout the day looking for food, water, toiletries, and generators.

White told NBC 2 News "it makes me feel great. Me being able to set people up, people in need, and give back to my community that means a whole lot to me."

Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert told NBC 2 News "you know it was very important that we all stick together, especially at a time like this for the state because it is state-wide."