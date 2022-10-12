Read full article on original website
W.Va. Capitol Police are looking for new officers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Capitol Police are hiring. The organization which provides security to the state capitol complex as well as other state offices in Kanawha County has about eight openings. Kevin Foreman, Director of the Capitol Police, said they typically look for former or current law...
BASE jumpers ‘super stoked’ for return of Bridge Day
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — When the first of dozens of BASE jumpers leave the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayette County Saturday for the 876-foot drop to the New River below it will be an historic event. It’s been two years since an in-person Bridge Day because of the pandemic...
Elk River communities team with Heart Association to promote walking
CLENDENIN, W.Va. — The mayors of four communities along the Elk River Trail gathered earlier this week to sign a proclamation dedicating their communities to fitness and providing access to outdoor areas to exercise. “It’s a beautiful trail and people are starting exercise programs,” said Kay Summers, the Mayor...
