RMNP ends timed entry permit system for 2022

By Anna Maria Basquez
 3 days ago

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The days of timed entry into Rocky Mountain National Park are over, at least temporarily.

Rocky Mountain National Park continues entry permit reservations

“Beginning today, Oct. 11, Timed Entry Permits are no longer required to enter #RMNP,” the park said in a Tweet.

They are telling visitors to keep in mind to prepare for long lines and traffic congestion when planning to go into the park, especially on weekends. Also, valid park passes are required for entry.

Video: Hikers capture large rockfall in Rocky Mountain National Park

For the past two years between May and October, visitors were required to have timed entry permits that allowed them to get into the park during a designated two-hour window. These permits were designed to help control the flow of visitors during the park’s busiest months.

There were two timed entry options. The first allowed visitors access to the entire park, including the highly popular Bear Lake Road corridor, while the second allowed visitors to travel everywhere except the Bear Lake Road corridor.

The timed entry permits often sold out well ahead of time, although 30 permits were held for release until 5 p.m. the day prior to them being valid.

A similar timed entry system is expected for 2023, although the park said it will have more information in January.

#Rmnp
