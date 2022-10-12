ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two accused of selling crack cocaine out of Knoxville apartment

By Hope McAlee
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Two men are facing charges after a Knoxville Police Department investigation found an apartment was allegedly being used to distribute crack cocaine, according to KPD.

A search warrant was executed on Oct. 5 at an apartment in the 100 block of South Hall of Fame Drive by the KPD Organized Crime Unit with assistance from the Special Operations Squad personnel.

Darnell Bergman
James Howell

The warrant was executed after an ‘extensive’ investigation that included controlled buys, police said. Along with the drug, investigators said items for manufacturing and distribution were also found.

James Anthony Howell , 32, and Darnell Cortez Bergman, 39, were charged with the sale and delivery of cocaine. Investigators seized $745 in cash from Howell.

Investigators are still working to identify the others involved in the distribution from the apartment, according to KPD spokesperson Scott Erland. A release said the investigation was based on information from patrol officers as well as citizen complaints concerning drug sales

A preliminary hearing for Bergman was set for Oct. 31. Howell is expected to appear in court on Nov. 4.

