Bryan Hibdon
2d ago
perhaps you should first investigate...I dunno...energy policies coming out of D.C. that affect us?
United Prison States
2d ago
When you are paying triple the price of last year for everything this christmas on top of 10 dollars a gallon to fuel up thank a democrat and congratulate them on all the wars they have started.😁
Ramona Ringer
3d ago
its PFD time in Alaska, perfect opportunity for a little price jacking on necessities.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Plan approved for electric vehicle charging stations around Alaska
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - In order to expand Alaskans’ ability to use electric vehicles (EVs) in the state, the Alaska Energy Authority (AEA) developed a plan for expanding the state’s EV infrastructure. According to Curtis Thayer, Executive Director of AEA, “Literally, you are starting with nothing, and within...
alaskasnewssource.com
Company touts benefits of micro nuclear reactors for rural Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskans looking for clean, safe energy sources should consider nuclear power, according to a company that is working on developing a micro nuclear reactor it says will be particularly suited for rural Alaska. Westinghouse Electric President Eddie Saab made a presentation Friday in front of Word...
Notes from the trail: Registered voters in Alaska now exceed 600,000, according to Division of Elections
That’s a lot of registered voters: According to the Division of Elections, there are 600,894 registered voters in a state that has 732,000 residents. It’s never been so high, but this is because everyone who files for a Permanent Fund dividend is automatically registered. For the record, for the 2021 dividend, there were 674,454 dividend applications and 636,895 were paid. The population last year was, according to the state, 732,670.
alaskalandmine.com
Investigation finds House candidate Jennie Armstrong ineligible to hold legislative office
Jennie Armstrong, a Democrat running for the open West Anchorage House seat, is not eligible to hold legislative office in Alaska, according to an investigation by the Alaska Landmine. The investigation found she lacked the constitutionally-required minimum three years of residency in the state when she registered to be a candidate. Article II, Section 2 of the Alaska Constitution states:
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report October 13, 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KMXT’s Kirsten Dobroth reports on the snow crab closure, KDLL’s Riley Board on the fish that makes fat bears fat, and a story from her colleague Sabine Poux on Cook Inlet closures ordered back open.
Gubernatorial candidates spar over gas pipeline, fiscal plans and other issues at Anchorage debate
Gov. Mike Dunleavy tangled with his challengers Tuesday in an Anchorage debate that featured the first joint appearance of all four gubernatorial candidates on the ballot. At the debate, held by the Resource Development Council for Alaska, sparks flew over several issues. One was the long-desired but never-built pipeline shipping massive reserves of North Slope […] The post Gubernatorial candidates spar over gas pipeline, fiscal plans and other issues at Anchorage debate appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Ben Stevens dies at 63
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ben Stevens, a former chief of staff to the governor and son of a prominent Alaskan politician, died Thursday, according to ConocoPhillips Alaska, where he worked. He was 63 years old. Alaska State Troopers wrote in an online dispatch that they received a report that a...
kinyradio.com
Alaska Division of Banking and Securities issue temporary cease and desist order against unregistered investment firm
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Division of Banking and Securities has issued an interim temporary cease and desist order against Tycoon Trading LLC and Garrett Elder. Tycoon Trading LLC, an unregistered firm, and Garrett Elder, an unregistered investment advisor, are alleged to have defrauded Alaskans, engaged in selling unregistered securities, and acted as an investment advisor to Alaskans.
montanarightnow.com
Ben Stevens, former Alaska Senate president, dies at age 63
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Ben Stevens, a former Alaska Senate president and a son of the late U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens, has died. He was 63. The Alaska State Troopers say they responded to a report Thursday evening of a hiker having a medical emergency on the Lost Lake Trail near Seward. The hiker was later identified as Stevens. The troopers’ said air ambulance services reached the scene around 6:40 p.m. and that lifesaving measures were unsuccessful. Stevens worked at ConocoPhillips Alaska. He joined the company in early 2021 after working as chief of staff to Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy. Stevens is survived by his wife and their children.
Tshibaka has best fundraising quarter of campaign to date
Alaska Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka, pictured above with neighborhood moose in Anchorage, enjoyed her best fundraising quarter of the campaign to date, raising nearly $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, bringing her cash-on-hand total to over $1 million at the end of the quarter. Tshibaka has raised a...
alaskasnewssource.com
In Depth Alaska: COLA increase and what it means for Alaskans
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Social Security Administration announced an 8.7% increase in the Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) to begin in January of 2023. According to Cristina Martin Firvida, Vice President of Government Affairs with AARP, that means on average, Alaskans receiving social security benefits will get an additional $129 each month.
A brother seeks answers over Alaska deaths in custody
Ever since his brother, 31-year-old James Rider, became the 12th person to die while in Alaska Department of Corrections custody, Mike Cox has been trying to get the department to answer his questions. “I want to know what their procedures are and how they intend on fixing them, so this doesn’t keep happening,” Cox said. […] The post A brother seeks answers over Alaska deaths in custody appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
kinyradio.com
Catholic Social Services Alaska, UAF receive new grant funding from USDA
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday $1.4 million in grants coming to two Alaskan organizations, as part of a program to bolster underserved communities. Funding is made possible through two key USDA programs, one being USDA’s 2501 Program and the American Rescue Plan Technical Assistance...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Blood Bank of Alaska is in critical need of O-negative and O-positive blood
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Blood Bank of Alaska says it’s in critical need of both O-negative and O-positive blood types. CEO Bob Scanlon says during this time of year, the blood bank tends to see fewer donors come in and donate because people are busy preparing for the winter. That’s shortly followed by the decline of donors during the holiday season which creates a double whammy impact on the bank’s blood supplies.
alaskasnewssource.com
Lost on the trail? You’re probably going to meet the Alaska National Guard
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Crisp, vivid glacier ice and and an endless cascade of mountains are just a snippet of what Alaska Army National Guard members see as they fly above the Alaskan terrain searching for a missing person. Often, the guard searches for a hiker, snowmachiner or hunter that...
akbizmag.com
New Technique for Heavy Oil Recovery
New research by the Petroleum Development Lab at the UAF Institute for Northern Engineering demonstrates the potential for commercial production of heavy crude at existing North Slope oil fields. Polymer Flood. UAF engineers and Hilcorp Alaska have successfully deployed an enhanced oil recovery method using a process known as polymer...
kinyradio.com
Alaska Task Force on Food Security seeks comment on draft report
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development announced Tuesday the start of a public comment period for the Food Security and Independence Task Force Report draft. The task force was established with Administrative Order 334 with the goal to deliver a report that addresses...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, October 14, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Alaska State Troopers receive new information about a missing person’s case...
alaskasnewssource.com
US Treasury awards Alaska nearly $60M in small business funding
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced Tuesday that Alaska is among 11 states to be approved for the most recent round of State Small Business Credit Initiative funding. According to a press release from the treasury, Alaska is set to receive $59.9 million in SSBCI...
aircargonews.net
Alaska Air Cargo pulls off sky high beer hop
Alaska Air Cargo said it has delivered the industry’s first and biggest fresh hops run to breweries in Maui and Anchorage within 24 hours of harvest. The airline delivered more than 1,200 pounds of fresh hops – made from fresh-plucked, undried hops that are typically rushed straight from the fields to the breweries – to Maui Brewing Co. in Hawaii and 49th State Brewing in Alaska.
