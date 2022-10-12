Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Charges Up For Widespread Adoption of Electric Vehicles
Electric vehicles will soon be more commonplace on the roadways. In preparation, PennDOT is making it easier for entities to apply for funding when it comes to expanding the electric vehicle network.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Turnpike makes it easier for customers to pay tolls
If you travel the Pennsylvania Turnpike, how you pay tolls may be easier. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has upgraded the Toll By Plate invoice to include a scan-to-pay option. A QR code takes you right to the Toll By Plate website, where you can pay or convert to E-ZPass to...
Bay Journal
Pennsylvania's elk herd a testament to conserving wide open spaces
Many miles from the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, the early morning air of northcentral Pennsylvania is cool. Fog hangs low in the valleys, and the grass is wet with dew. As the sun begins to rise, the Allegheny mountains take shape, framing the river valleys in dawn light. Cold, clear streams run through the mountains, carrying their contents downstream.
Fall Foliage at peak or getting close: weekly fall foliage report for Pennsylvania
For those who enjoy an annual fall-foliage drive into and through the northern reaches of Pennsylvania, the upcoming weekend and next week may be the best period of 2022. Autumn colors are at their peak throughout counties north of the Appalachian Mountains, except for McKean, Potter, Susquehanna and Wayne counties, where the leaves have moved past peak, according to the Pennsylvania Weekly Fall Foliage Report” for October 13-19 from the Bureau of Forestry in the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
abc27.com
You can nominate Pennsylvania’s 2023 Trail of the Year!
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Every year, Pennsylvanians get a chance to choose a Trail of the Year. On Monday, Cindy Adams Dunn, Secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced nominations are open for the trail for 2023. The final selection will be made by the...
Forecasting peak foliage in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — At an elevation of more than 2,000 feet, Pine Hill Vista is one of the tallest points you can get to in the southern part of Lackawanna County. Located in the Pinchot State Forest, you can see as far north as Elk Mountain and as far south past Interstate 80 on a clear day.
WOLF
PA school bus safety poster contest
PA (WOLF) — PennDOT, Pennsylvania State Police, and school bus safety advocates honored nine students today for submitting posters for this year's School Bus Safety Poster Contest. Students in Kindergarten through eighth grade were recognized for their winning entries. State Police also took the opportunity to remind drivers of...
abc27.com
Electricity outages in Pa. could become more common due to severe weather
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Major weather-related power outages are becoming more common across the U.S. because of climate change, and Pennsylvania is part of that trend. A new report from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission reveals that there were a record number of “reportable power outage events” during 2021.
Can severe weather in Pennsylvania happen during the fall
(WHTM) — When fall comes around, many know that winter is not too far behind. Fall means cooler temperatures, shorter daylight hours, and beautiful fall foliage. You may not think of damaging winds, large hail, flooding rains, or even tornadoes during the fall months. So, can severe weather impact us in the fall? Absolutely! Severe […]
pa.gov
Governor Wolf Announces 327 New Manufacturing Jobs Coming to Huntingdon County with Expansion of Cabinetworks Group
DCED Acting Secretary Neil Weaver to hold press conference and tour company at 10:00 AM today, 11823 Lenape Drive, Mount Union, PA 17066. Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Cabinetworks Group, a national kitchen cabinet manufacturing company, will create and retain 1,694 total jobs in multiple Pennsylvania counties as part of a planned expansion at the company’s Mount Union facility in Huntingdon County.
Fairfield Sun Times
Pennsylvania’s Suburbs Are Not OK
For families living in Pennsylvania’s suburbs, things are not OK. The prosperity enjoyed by suburbanites is in peril, and they know it. Soccer field small talk has moved beyond gas prices. Polite conversation has moved into something more urgent: survival. Two recent studies help explain why suburbanites feel they...
wtae.com
What is Delta-8 THC?
PITTSBURGH — You may have seen signs advertising Delta 8 at CBD and vape shops. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has heard from viewers with concerns about what it is, what it can do and if it's legal. What is Delta-8? Watch the report above. "Delta-9 THC is the main...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania’s Top 10 Most Burglarized Cities
If you’re looking to buy a home or rent an apartment, perhaps crime is on your mind. So, what Pennsylvania cities are the most burglarized in the state?. The crew at GVLock.com has put together a study to determine the top 10 most burglarized cities in Pennsylvania. They have some positive things to say about Pennsylvania law enforcement. “If you feel safer as a homeowner in Pennsylvania these days, the truth is that you are,” they state. “Police and law enforcement have focused on bringing the rate of violence in the state down. In recent years, like the national trend, violent crime in Pennsylvania has dropped; this is especially true for the western part of the state.” The article adds, “Since 2017, non-violent crimes, however, seem to be on the rise in many areas. An increase in burglary, theft and property crimes in some cities has been blamed on drug problems and the opioid epidemic which is currently affecting the entire nation. Using the latest statistics, we have updated our list to show the top 10 most burglarized and crime-ridden cities in Pennsylvania in 2019.”
Daylight saving time 2022: When do I set my clocks back?
With the coming of fall also comes days that are getting darker earlier. You know what that means: daylight saving time is nearly over. SIMILAR STORIES: Why do we still have daylight saving time?. Folks will have to turn back clocks for daylight saving time 2022 on Sunday, Nov. 6....
On 2nd anniversary, Pennsylvania’s ‘Move Over’ law applauded by drivers
The side of the highway makes for a pretty scary office. “You could be hit and killed at any point,” explained John Townsend, a tow truck driver for Tow-Tegrity. For Townsend and fellow driver Matthew Vogt, setting up shop on the side of the road is how they make a living every day.
therecord-online.com
USDA sends $2M to Pennsylvania to aid rural health care
HARRISBURG, PA – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced $110 million in grants for rural health care, and Pennsylvania will receive almost $2 million to replace lost revenue and supply other needs. The three grants for $1.8 million will go to two health care groups and a food...
ehn.org
See where toxic PFAS have been used in Pennsylvania fracking wells
PITTSBURGH—Toxic “forever chemicals”, also known as PFAS, have been used in at least eight oil and gas wells in Pennsylvania, but the exact location of those wells has never been publicly disclosed — until now. Experts say it’s possible that communities where PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl...
therecord-online.com
Statewide Bear Season About To Kick Off
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania isn’t offering a bear hunting season in 2022. As was the case last year, it’s essentially offering three. Properly licensed hunters can take black bears in multiple ways – with bows, muzzleloaders and, in cases, even rifles – in what can be considered the early bear season.
Both westbound lanes of I-78 open following multi-truck crash just west of Lehigh Valley, police say
UPDATE: One lane of Interstate 78 West in Greenwich Township, Berks County, reopened just before noon Friday after being closed since just after 7:30 a.m. due to a multi-vehicle crash in that direction near Exit 35. The right lane westbound then reopened about 40 minutes after the left, Pennsylvania State Police said. The eastbound lanes, which were initially shut, reopened earlier.
Wind, thunderstorms expected to soak NEPA
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Plan for a wet and windy day in northeastern and central PA on Thursday. Cloud cover will continue to increase on Wednesday out ahead of our next storm system. Overnight Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with an isolated shower. Periods of rain will develop by Thursday morning and continue off and […]
