FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Family Movie at Local Drive-In Will Be a Night of Festive Fun!Dianna CarneyTaunton, MA
This Rhode Island Hotel is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Save The Date: Free Farmers Market Announces Petting Zoo Day!Dianna CarneyAttleboro, MA
Spooky Fun For One Night Only! Rockland Announces Haunted "Terror on the Trails" EventDianna CarneyRockland, MA
Foxborough's Free Fall Harvest Celebration Announces Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More Family Fun!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
Turnto10.com
Lost in Translation: Educator knows from experience challenges of multilingual learners
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Depending on the time of day, you can find Mount Pleasant High School Assistant Principal Vilai Or in his office working. He's an educator, family man, and a Cambodian refugee. "How I get here, our country was in the middle of the civil war. When...
Turnto10.com
Pumpkins with a purpose in Peace Dale
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Thousands of pumpkins of all shapes and sizes are ready to be picked in front of the Peace Dale Congregational Church in South Kingstown. "The last two years I've had none left," Wally Young, a member of Peace Dale Congregational Church said. "We are busy doing what we can do to help our community."
Turnto10.com
'I need help' Pawtucket mother seeks answers, help with apartment damage
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Pawtucket mother is frantically looking for answers and help, as she says her apartment has developed mold that she says is sickening her family. Taylor Kunar, 23, and her boyfriend have lived in their apartment on Dexter Court in Pawtucket since April 2021. The couple has since welcomed a daughter, Capri, who's eight months old.
Turnto10.com
Westerly community mourns radio station owner Chris DiPaola
WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) — Westerly radio station WBLQ on Friday announced the death of its owner, Chris DiPaola. DiPaola died suddenly on Thursday night at his home of apparent heart failure. He was 49 years old. His family, friends and everyone at the radio station is stunned by the...
Turnto10.com
RIPTA announces service disruptions to Providence high schools on Thursday
(WJAR) — Bus routes that serve some Providence Public Schools again experienced service disruptions on Thursday morning, according to the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority. Thursday’s disruption is the fifth such disruption in a couple of weeks. The routes disrupted serve five high schools: Central High School, Classical...
Turnto10.com
Providence seeks input on vacant lands that could be developed into affordable housing
(WJAR) — The City of Providence is creating a neighborhood land bank to help create affordable housing. The city is looking for residents to nominate vacant land to become part of the program. Officials say this is the first time something like this has been done in the capital...
Turnto10.com
Smithfield police chief explains why department passed on body cameras
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — Out of all of the cities and towns in the state of Rhode Island, only one police department didn’t join the Statewide Body-Worn Camera Program. Smithfield Police Chief Richard Saint Sauveur said the department isn’t obligated to join the program. He said an internal investigation showed the program isn’t necessary because his department is transparent and has a great relationship with the community.
Turnto10.com
Fall River, New Bedford residents to vote on South Coast Rail service
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall River and New Bedford have the chance to join the MBTA. The two cities would be connected to Boston by a rail line that passes through communities like Taunton, Bridgewater and Lakeville. The Yes for Rail campaign says this is an amazing opportunity...
Turnto10.com
Woman, 93, dies in Providence house fire
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A 93-year-old woman was killed early Friday morning when fire swept through a home in Providence. Firefighters responded to the house on Hazael Street at about 4:40 a.m. Officials said Marie Guglielmino was the only person home at the time. She died at Rhode Island...
Turnto10.com
Displaced animals from Hurricane Ian flown to New England
(WJAR) — More animals impacted by Hurricane Ian arrived to New England on Wednesday. The 31 cats and nine dogs were transported from Florida and arrived by plane at Bradley International Airport on Wednesday. The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter are...
Turnto10.com
Providence men convicted in drive-by killing
Rhode Island prosecutors said Thursday that two men were convicted in the killing of a third man in a drive-by shooting in Providence. Attorney General Peter Neronha said Chandanoeuth Hay, 32, and Jaythan Hang, 23, both of Providence, were convicted of murder, conspiracy, and gun counts last week. Investigators said...
Turnto10.com
Cranston East girl uses football to prepare for the U.S. Army
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — From being the only girl on the football team, a captain on the wrestling team and helping student-athletes with special needs, a Cranston East senior is making the most out of her senior year before she ships off to basic training in the U.S. Army this summer.
Turnto10.com
Smithfield takes the win against Tiverton
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — Smithfield hosted Tiverton on Friday night for week six of high school football. The Smithfield Sentinels secured the win against the Tiverton Tigers with a final score of 41-6.
Turnto10.com
Lincoln no longer undefeated after Chariho takes the win
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — Previously undefeated Lincoln hosted Chariho for week six of high school football. Lincoln's winning streak was broken after Chariho secured the win with a final score of 7-6.
Turnto10.com
Police: Bomb threat aimed Cumberland High School was not credible
(WJAR) — The Cumberland Police Department investigated a bomb threat aimed at Cumberland High School on Thursday and found it was not credible. Police say the school administration became aware of a threat made through social media and contacted the department. The police department says an investigation into the...
Turnto10.com
Massachusetts State Police investigating Mansfield crash
Massachusetts State Police are investigating an early morning crash on Route 495 Southbound. State Troopers responded to calls of a crash at the 29.8 mile marker in Mansfield involving five vehicles around 4:00 a.m. on Saturday. Three vehicles were in the right breakdown lane and two vehicles were in the...
Turnto10.com
Moses Brown stays undefeated in NBC 10's Game of the Week
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Mt. Hope took on Moses Brown for NBC 10's Game of the Week on Friday night. Moses Brown maintained their perfect season record, defeating Mt. Hope with a final score of 34-13.
Turnto10.com
Police capture 2 suspects in home invasion, 1 suspect still at large
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Cranston police said two people are in custody after an armed home invasion in Cranston Friday afternoon, while a third suspect is still at large. Police identified the second suspect in custody as 19-year-old Daevon Silva of Pawtucket, who was previously arrested in connection with a brawl on the Block Island ferry in August. He was later arrested in August on stolen vehicle and ghost gun possession charges.
Turnto10.com
Replay: La Salle meets Bishop Hendricken in Division I showdown on 'Friday Night Rivals'
It was a heavyweight Division I matchup in Week 6 of Rhode Island high school football. Hendricken took the win against La Salle with just a one point lead for a final score of 10-9 in this week's featured "Friday Night Rivals," game. Hendricken took the win against La Salle...
