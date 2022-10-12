Read full article on original website
Missouri freshman Mekhi Miller has prepared for his chance for years
Mizzou freshman wide receiver Mekhi Miller’s stat line won’t pop out to you and say that he is Missouri’s next breakout wide receiver, but try telling that to Missouri sophomore wide receiver Dominic Lovett. Entering the week seven bye, Lovett is second in both receptions (31) and...
Pick’em: Week 7 Auburn Tigers football
Ole Miss 38-13 I’ve basically run out of things to say about this team without being absolutely brutal, so going to keep this short. Ole Miss’ improved defense will torture Robby Ashford and the Tigers and the Rebels will pull away in the second half because Bryan Harsin assumedly thinks the game ends at halftime.
Pitt commit Bass working on a legacy
In the first decade of this century, there might not have been a more successful high school football team in Virginia than Phoebus. Now Pitt commit Jordan Bass is hoping to make the Phantoms the most successful team in the 2020’s, too. From 2001-11, the school in Hampton won...
Rivals Roundtable: Questions surrounding the high school season
With the high school basketball season approaching and players in three classes jostling for rankings positions, this week’s Rivals Rountable addresses what’s to come as schools across the country prepare to take the court. National analysts Rob Cassidy and Travis Graf tackle three questions related to prospects they’ll...
No. 6 Tennessee beats No. 3 Alabama 52-49 on late FG
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) â€” After 15 years of being a rival to Alabama in name only, Tennessee snapped a humbling losing streak, stamped itself a championship contender and celebrated in spectacular fashion. Chase McGrath made a 40-yard field goal as time expired to give No. 6 Tennessee a 52-49 victory over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday. As soon as the kick knuckle-balled through the uprights, some of the more than 100,000 fans stormed the field to join the party as the Volunteers (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) ended a 15-game drought to the Crimson Tide (6-1, 3-1). Fireworks went off over Neyland Stadium and it glowed orange as the song â€œDixieland Delightâ€� by the band Alabama â€” a Crimson Tide favorite â€” blared over the stadium speakers.
Lakers to waive Shaquille Harrison, Nate Pierre-Louis and Jay Huff
With the Los Angeles Lakers’ preseason schedule complete, they can now get down to the business of preparing for their regular season opener, which is Tuesday versus the Golden State Warriors. One task for every NBA team at this point of the year is making final cuts and trimming...
