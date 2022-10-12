Read full article on original website
tri-statedefender.com
Council sets up vote on national search for next MLGW chief
Seeking to slow down the nomination process, Memphis City Council members cobbled together enough votes to approve a resolution 5-0 calling for a national search for a new MLGW CEO and president. The council action came during Tuesday’s (Oct. 11) meeting of the Personnel & Governmental Affairs Committee. The...
actionnews5.com
Leader of Shelby County legislative delegation discusses sit-down with Governor Lee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Senator London Lamar, also the chair of the Shelby County Legislative Delegation, said legislators brought up a number of topics during the delegation’s sit-down with Governor Bill Lee on Wednesday. Violent crime in Memphis has sparked strong responses from state leaders, including increased funding...
Local leader advocating to take Shelby County out of permitless gun carry
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New details are emerging about the shooting that left a little girl dead on Thursday morning in Northeast Memphis. The youngest of three shooting victims was just 10 years old. Neighbors have told us they were shocked when they heard the news about the child who...
Tennessee charter official recommends against two Memphis schools
The executive director of the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission has recommended against approving two proposed charter schools in Memphis, siding with a school board that found the charter applications failed to meet state standards.Tess Stovall’s recommendations uphold the Memphis-Shelby County School board’s unanimous decision in April and again in July to reject the applications for the proposed Binghampton Community School and Tennessee Volunteer Military Academy. Leaders of both schools had...
Memphis hospital declines participation in city’s violence intervention program
An intervention program aimed at curbing violence in Memphis by speaking to shooting victims and their families encountered resistance from one of Memphis’ largest hospitals, prompting city officials to intervene. On Tuesday, Memphis City Council members voted to pass a resolution requesting the Shelby County government help facilitate an agreement between Regional One Health Hospital […] The post Memphis hospital declines participation in city’s violence intervention program appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
‘A pain in the neck’: Residents, city of Memphis react to collapsed sidewalk
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People in the Alcy-Ball neighborhood in South Memphis say they were stunned to see their sidewalk collapse for the second time in the last 10 years. This time, they say they’re making sure the city of Memphis fixes the problem for good. For the last...
MLGW leaders update City Council on outage improvements, service priorities
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Tuesday, MLGW leadership updated the Memphis City Council - and customers - on the ongoing improvements in the Outage Improvement Advisory Team. The utility formed the group following the February ice storm, the fourth worst in MLGW history. 234,000 customers lost power at some point, some for more than a week.
Gov. Bill Lee launches $100 million in new violent crime intervention fund
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee launched a $100 million violent crime intervention fund that, according to him, will provide local law enforcement with the financial resources that they need to keep communities in Tennessee safe. "Every Tennessean deserves to feel safe in their community, and our local law...
wknofm.org
BTH: What it Means to be an MPD Officer
The City of Memphis has long suffered from a shortage of police officers, especially since the rise of crime during the pandemic. Memphis Police Association Chief Steward John Covington says that the Memphis Police Academy is about to have one of its largest graduating classes of "about 80 to 90 students."
No, Millington isn't 10 days away from becoming a sanctuary city
MILLINGTON, Tenn. — When it's political season, one thing we know for sure is when we open our mail, there's bound to be a mailer asking us to donate money to a cause or candidate. However, a mass mailing landing in mailboxes in Millington is raising questions. It claims...
MATA needs more workers| Public transportation returning to West Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MATA is scheduled to host a job fair Wednesday, Oct., 12 at the West Memphis Library located at 500 E. Broadway, West Memphis, Arkansas from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Onsite interviews will be available. Those who are interested can also submit an application online. The...
wkms.org
A small town in West Tennessee has a mayor’s race many outsiders are watching
The small West Tennessee town that nearly lost its ability to govern its own finances will soon elect its next mayor. Four candidates are campaigning to lead Mason in what has become an increasingly heated mayoral race, which has seen one lawsuit and accusations of vandalism. One of the most...
localmemphis.com
South Memphis residents fear homes are sinking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in South Memphis believe their neighborhood is slowly sinking. They say this has been an ongoing issue for nearly a decade. “This part of the sidewalk that started to collapse in front of Ms. Sue’s house was a part of the original sidewalk that started to collapse in 2014," longtime resident Frank Johnson said. “The city came out and they repaired everything. "They repaired our sidewalks; they never gave us a reason as to why the sidewalks collapsed; right after that we begin to notice, like erosion. If you look up the street around mailboxes, our mailboxes are sinking—the ground around our mailboxes is eroding away; you can look down and see like a deep hole.”
Raleigh church cited for dumping; pastor says he’s not the problem
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Raleigh church continues to deal with issues of illegal dumping from a nearby neighborhood, but this time they are being threatened with legal action. James Holmes, the pastor at Egypt Baptist Church, said he spends 20 to 30 hours of his own time each week trying to clean up the property. But he […]
Prayer for violent crime in Memphis held at Whitehaven Catholic school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday, October 12th, Memphians came together to pray for the city in the wake of recent violent crimes. The prayer took place on the front lawn of St. Paul Catholic School in Whitehaven, and the group received remarks from Mayor Lee Harris and various community leaders and clergy members.
Need help paying utilities, rent or prescriptions through the middle of December? This Shelby County agency can pitch in
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County government organization is offering to help people around the county find out how to use their services, which could include assistance on regular expenses like utilities, rent and prescriptions. The Shelby County Community Services Agency said Wednesday they will be setting up a...
actionnews5.com
Shelby County awards Habitat for Humanity of Memphis $977K grant for senior home repairs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis received a big award from Shelby County Government Thursday. A total of $977,000 is set to go towards home repairs for low-income seniors. The grant will be used for participants in the “Aging In Place” program which serves older homeowners...
ACT announce lowest test scores in 30 years
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Wednesday, ACT announced that the scores from the class of 2022 declined to the lowest level in more than 30 years. It’s an announcement that DeSoto County parent Tracy Chambers said does not necessarily come as a surprise. She said her two daughters, Jada...
Student loan forgiveness application now open
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The application to apply for student loan forgiveness is now available. The application for one-time student loan debt relief went live Friday night. The application is available here. Single borrowers who received a Pell Grant in college and make less than $125,000 are eligible for up to $20,000 in debt relief. Married […]
Mississippi man arrested for taking funds from Tennessee program even though he wasn’t eligible
A Mississippi man is charged with taking thousands of dollars in Tennessee Medicaid funds after he was no longer eligible, investigators said. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office today announced the arrest of 49-year-old Perles Wesson. He’s charge with TennCare fraud and theft of property after he continued to use TennCare when he was no longer eligible for the program. As a result, TennCare paid more than $13,809 in fees and claims on his behalf.
