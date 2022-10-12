ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

tri-statedefender.com

Council sets up vote on national search for next MLGW chief

Seeking to slow down the nomination process, Memphis City Council members cobbled together enough votes to approve a resolution 5-0 calling for a national search for a new MLGW CEO and president. The council action came during Tuesday’s (Oct. 11) meeting of the Personnel & Governmental Affairs Committee. The...
Chalkbeat

Tennessee charter official recommends against two Memphis schools

The executive director of the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission has recommended against approving two proposed charter schools in Memphis, siding with a school board that found the charter applications failed to meet state standards.Tess Stovall’s recommendations uphold the Memphis-Shelby County School board’s unanimous decision in April and again in July to reject the applications for the proposed Binghampton Community School and Tennessee Volunteer Military Academy. Leaders of both schools had...
Tennessee Lookout

Memphis hospital declines participation in city’s violence intervention program

An intervention program aimed at curbing violence in Memphis by speaking to shooting victims and their families encountered resistance from one of Memphis’ largest hospitals, prompting city officials to intervene.  On Tuesday, Memphis City Council members voted to pass a resolution requesting the Shelby County government help facilitate an agreement between Regional One Health Hospital […] The post Memphis hospital declines participation in city’s violence intervention program appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
wknofm.org

BTH: What it Means to be an MPD Officer

The City of Memphis has long suffered from a shortage of police officers, especially since the rise of crime during the pandemic. Memphis Police Association Chief Steward John Covington says that the Memphis Police Academy is about to have one of its largest graduating classes of "about 80 to 90 students."
localmemphis.com

South Memphis residents fear homes are sinking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in South Memphis believe their neighborhood is slowly sinking. They say this has been an ongoing issue for nearly a decade. “This part of the sidewalk that started to collapse in front of Ms. Sue’s house was a part of the original sidewalk that started to collapse in 2014," longtime resident Frank Johnson said. “The city came out and they repaired everything. "They repaired our sidewalks; they never gave us a reason as to why the sidewalks collapsed; right after that we begin to notice, like erosion. If you look up the street around mailboxes, our mailboxes are sinking—the ground around our mailboxes is eroding away; you can look down and see like a deep hole.”
WREG

Raleigh church cited for dumping; pastor says he’s not the problem

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Raleigh church continues to deal with issues of illegal dumping from a nearby neighborhood, but this time they are being threatened with legal action. James Holmes, the pastor at Egypt Baptist Church, said he spends 20 to 30 hours of his own time each week trying to clean up the property. But he […]
WREG

Student loan forgiveness application now open

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The application to apply for student loan forgiveness is now available. The application for one-time student loan debt relief went live Friday night. The application is available here. Single borrowers who received a Pell Grant in college and make less than $125,000 are eligible for up to $20,000 in debt relief. Married […]
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested for taking funds from Tennessee program even though he wasn’t eligible

A Mississippi man is charged with taking thousands of dollars in Tennessee Medicaid funds after he was no longer eligible, investigators said. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office today announced the arrest of 49-year-old Perles Wesson. He’s charge with TennCare fraud and theft of property after he continued to use TennCare when he was no longer eligible for the program. As a result, TennCare paid more than $13,809 in fees and claims on his behalf.
