‘Escanaboo’ craft fair comes to Escanaba Saturday
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaboo is coming to Escanaba on Saturday. It’s the third craft show in the Civic Center this year. Children are encouraged to show up in costume for the costume contest. There will be a scavenger hunt for the kids and craft vendors throughout the building.
UPCM hosts Spooky Science Costume Party
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum’s Second Thursday Creative Series is back. This month, the theme was Spooky Science. Kids of all ages experienced hands-on science activities, snacks, live music and Culver’s frozen custard. Most kids even came dressed in costumes. Organizers say Second...
Care Clinic banquet sees strong turnout
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Care Clinic held its annual banquet this evening. Inside NMU’s Northern Center, supporters, donors and volunteers gathered for the banquet. The event is a fundraiser for the Care Clinic which helps to provide support to pregnant women and new parents. Care Clinic Staff...
Brookridge Heights giving back to first responders as they strive for 4,044 good deeds
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brookridge Heights Assisted Living is keeping its residents connected to the community by giving back. It’s part of the center’s grateful giveback campaign, in which the goal is to have residents, team members and visitors do 2,022 good deeds in the community this year.
GINCC announces annual award winners
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce (”GINCC”) has announced its 2022 Annual Awards winners. Winners are nominated by the community and then voted on by the GINCC board of directors and staff. Nominations are based on community contributions, actions and involvement in the economic health of the area.
Lake Superior Performance Rally off to a somber start
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Performance Rally rolled onto the racing stages Friday. The rally is the final event in the 2022 American Rally Association’s series. It hosts some of the biggest names in the sport, including Ken Block, Travis Pastrana, and Brandon Semenuk, all vying for the championship.
New jewelry line at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique helps keep beaches clean
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a new jewelry line at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique and it’s helping keep Lake Superior clean. Cindy Silva and Karen Pringle are collaborating with “Lake Superior Litter Bits” and donating proceeds to BEACHES. Pringle uses pop cans and other...
Marquette Symphony Orchestra kicks off 2022-2023 season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2022-2023 season starts for the Marquette Symphony Orchestra. Their first concert will be held on October 15 at the Kaufman Auditorium. The concert will feature music from composers Beethoven and Mozart, with the latter featuring a solo from guest flute player Adam W. Sadberry. Those...
Delta Chamber of Commerce hosts annual award dinner
HARRIS, Mich. (WLUC) - The sounds of live music and laughter could be heard on Thursday night as the Delta Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual award dinner at the Island Resort and Casino. This organization has been going strong for over 100 years. Executive Director Vickie Micheau expressed how...
Negaunee City Fire Department responds to electrical burn
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Negaunee City Fire Department, there were no injuries after an electrical burn Thursday night. Crews were dispatched to west Peck Street around 10:30 p.m., after a report of a smell of an electrical burn. Upon arrival firefighters found that an appliance had malfunctioned, causing wiring to burn. There were no flames or further damage as a result.
City of Escanaba to replace 4,000 lead service lines in the next two decades
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Since spring started, the city of Escanaba has been making repairs to roads and underground pipes. “It’s something we need to focus on. We need to focus on our hydrants and make sure our hydrants are turning properly. We’ve been replacing hydrants as we go along as well,” said Patrick Jordan, the city of Escanaba’s manager.
NMU’s Rural Heath Essay Contest open to UP high school seniors
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU Center for Rural Health is hosting an essay competition for high school seniors in the U.P. Seniors who intend to pursue a healthcare career are invited to participate in the contest. The deadline to enter is this Sunday, Oct. 16. The U.P. will be split...
U.P. firefighters battling paper mill blaze for almost a week receives help from Metro Detroit departments [VIDEO]
A fire that roared to life last Thursday has tested firefighters in the Upper Peninsula who have been working tirelessly to control the blaze – now help from around the state is on the way.
wcsx.com
Michigan’s First Snowfall of the Season Just Happened
It’s only mid-October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course,...
abc12.com
Semi crashes into U.P. gas station, killing man pumping gas
L'ANSE, Mich. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula man died after a semitrailer driven by a suspected drunk driver crashed into a gas station, striking the pumps and starting a fire, Michigan State Police said. The 43-year-old man from Baraga was pumping gas in L’Anse around 11 p.m. Thursday when...
Historic statue restoration project completes in Dickinson County
VULCAN, Mich. (WLUC) - A historic Dickinson County statue has a new face. The restoration project of a 62-year-old wooden statue of a miner is now complete. As cars drive through Vulcan on US-2, the statue of a miner towers over the highway at the Iron Mountain Iron Mine. “Big...
Menominee High School students should be in the classroom after winter break, superintendent says
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Menominee Area Public Schools superintendent says high schoolers should be back in the classroom after winter break. This comes after the school was flooded and staff found asbestos in the building. “Where we’ve been at and what we’ve been going through, we’re finally starting to see...
Whitmer declares state of emergency for Menominee paper mill fire
The City Manager for Menominee said the emergency declaration won’t only help with fighting the fire but will help the city survive the financial hit dealt by the blaze.
Door County Pulse
Electrical Fire Forces Restaurant Evacuation
It was the height of the dinner hour at The English Inn in Fish Creek on Sunday, Oct. 9, when smoke pouring out of the attic caused the evacuation of all diners. “I had 30 tables with guests on the patio, another 40 tables inside,” said Randy Daubner, owner of the restaurant at 3813 Hwy 42.
thebaycities.com
Tentative dates for re-opening and the possibility of a new location for Menominee Junior and Senior High School Students
Menominee School Board President Derek Butler addressed the school board earlier this week at their Committee of the Whole meeting with updates regarding the status of the Junior and Senior High School. “Cleaning is going very well,” says Butler. ServPro is in working ten-hours a day, seven-days a week, and they are moving through the building. It’s a daunting task, but the entire building has to be cleaned from the east end to the west end. They’ve set a target date of October 27th to have the cleaning finished and so far, they are on schedule.”
