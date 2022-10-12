Read full article on original website
How Much Shannon Sharpe Thinks Davante Adams Will Have To Pay For Shove
Las Vegas wide receiver Davante Adams became the subject of negative headlines after he shoved a credentialed media worker to the ground after Monday night's narrow loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders superstar was charged with misdemeanor assault after the man, Ryan Zebley, filed a police report the...
Aaron Rodgers Speaks Out About Former Teammate Davante Adams Shoving Camera Guy
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has chimed in on the charges surrounding Davante Adams after shoving a photographer. After losing to the Kansas City Chiefs on NFL Monday Night Football last week, Adams let loose on a photographer. The man was walking through the tunnel entrance when the star receiver came through and pushed him down.
BET
Davante Adams To Appear In Court After Shoving Cameraman During Postgame
Davante Adams has reportedly been charged with a city ordinance violation after he was caught on camera shoving a cameraman upon leaving the field and now has a court date.. NFL.com reports that a Kansas City, Missouri Municipal Court public information officer said the update clarifies an earlier filing from the Kansas City Police Department, which stated that the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver had been charged with misdemeanor assault.
Packers.com
Lambeau Field ready for Packers-New York Jets game Sunday
Lambeau Field is set to welcome fans for Sunday afternoon's Packers-Jets game, which will revisit the Packers' storied past as the team wears their historic 50s Classic alternate uniform. Returning for a second straight season, the uniform is inspired by the team's uniforms from 1950-53, which was the second time...
Tennessee makes case for No. 1 ranking with long-awaited victory over Alabama | Opinion
Tennessee secured its first win over Alabama since 2006 and should receive real consideration as the best team in the country, Blake Toppmeyer writes.
NASCAR holds 2nd driver safety meeting, vows more
NASCAR held a second consecutive meeting with its Cup drivers to discuss their safety concerns with the new Next Gen car and promised to continue the sessions for the remaining month of the season. Saturday’s meeting at Las Vegas Motor Speedway lasted 75 minutes, the same length as last week’s...
A USC-Utah breakdown and prediction on a huge playoff race weekend: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are breaking down four major games Saturday that will affect the college football playoff race. It’s Alabama-Tennessee, Penn State-Michigan, Oklahoma State-TCU and USC-Utah that will have ramifications on the playoff mix. Seven...
Mariners beat writer Ryan Divish on Seattle’s postseason breakthrough: Sports By Northwest podcast
In 15 seasons covering the Mariners for the Seattle Times, Ryan Divish has covered seven different managers, three general managers and exactly zero playoff games. Until this season. Divish, a Montana native, is usually back in his hometown of Havre by this time of year. Except a magical run by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Random Observations: Arkansas at BYU
Poop emojis, defensive body language and fears of a broken neck highlight Saturday's win over Cougars
Atlanta vs Philadelphia Phillies Game 3 NLDS free live stream, odds (10/14/2022)
The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta are tied up at 1-1 in these 2022 MLB playoffs. So, which team will take home a crucial win today? Game 3 of the NLDS gets underway on Friday, October 14 at 1:37 p.m. PT/4:37 p.m. ET (3:37 p.m. CT) with a live broadcast on FS1.
