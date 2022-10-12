ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davante Adams To Appear In Court After Shoving Cameraman During Postgame

Davante Adams has reportedly been charged with a city ordinance violation after he was caught on camera shoving a cameraman upon leaving the field and now has a court date.. NFL.com reports that a Kansas City, Missouri Municipal Court public information officer said the update clarifies an earlier filing from the Kansas City Police Department, which stated that the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver had been charged with misdemeanor assault.
Packers.com

Lambeau Field ready for Packers-New York Jets game Sunday

Lambeau Field is set to welcome fans for Sunday afternoon's Packers-Jets game, which will revisit the Packers' storied past as the team wears their historic 50s Classic alternate uniform. Returning for a second straight season, the uniform is inspired by the team's uniforms from 1950-53, which was the second time...
The Oregonian

NASCAR holds 2nd driver safety meeting, vows more

NASCAR held a second consecutive meeting with its Cup drivers to discuss their safety concerns with the new Next Gen car and promised to continue the sessions for the remaining month of the season. Saturday’s meeting at Las Vegas Motor Speedway lasted 75 minutes, the same length as last week’s...
The Oregonian

A USC-Utah breakdown and prediction on a huge playoff race weekend: College Football Survivor Show

COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are breaking down four major games Saturday that will affect the college football playoff race. It’s Alabama-Tennessee, Penn State-Michigan, Oklahoma State-TCU and USC-Utah that will have ramifications on the playoff mix. Seven...
