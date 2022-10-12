Davante Adams has reportedly been charged with a city ordinance violation after he was caught on camera shoving a cameraman upon leaving the field and now has a court date.. NFL.com reports that a Kansas City, Missouri Municipal Court public information officer said the update clarifies an earlier filing from the Kansas City Police Department, which stated that the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver had been charged with misdemeanor assault.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO