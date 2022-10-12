Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury, high school football scores & highlights, October 14th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores and highlights from Friday night. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
cbs19news
NCV Church FNE Game of the Week Preview: Western Albemarle at Louisa County
MINERAL, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Even with seasons going in different directions, when Louisa County and Western Albemarle meet up the Jefferson District clash is typically entertaining. "It doesn't matter what records are, it doesn't matter who's supposed to win who's not supposed to win," Louisa head coach Will Patrick...
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 8: Wilson Memorial vs. Riverheads
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Wilson Memorial and Riverheads meet in a Shenandoah District showdown.
WHSV
Crash caused backup on I-81 S
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle crash near Harrisonburg caused delays in the south-bound lane near MM 238 earlier this evening. Backups were as far back as 3 miles at one point, but the crash has since been cleared. Stay tuned to WHSV for traffic updates and alerts.
cbs19news
City to install bleacher pads next to park basketball court
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People visiting Tonsler Park will see construction work taking place for about two weeks. The Charlottesville Department of Parks and Recreation says it will be installing two concrete bleacher pads next to one of the basketball courts. The work is scheduled to begin on Oct....
timesvirginian.com
Appomattox's Jonathan Pennix announces Virginia Tech as his college football choice
Appomattox Raiders senior football player Jonathan Pennix will be the wearing the Burnt Orange and Chicago Maroon uniform colors of the Virginia Tech Hokies beginning in the fall of 2023. Pennix made the announcement tonight at the Appomattox County High School gymnasium at the conclusion of the Raiders' Senior Night...
cbs19news
Greene County school teacher contributes to publication
GREENE COUNTY, Va (CBS19 News) -- A Greene County history teacher was recently chosen to contribute to a new publication. Stephanie Hammer, a teacher at William Monroe Middle School, has added a chapter to a publication titled "Finding, Analyzing, and Constructing History: A Research Guide for Students." She says it...
UVA Football Commit Upgraded to Four-Star in Recruiting Rankings
One of Virginia's football commits is now a four-star linebacker in the class of 2023
cbs19news
Stay Local, Play Local: Virginia Wine Month
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Stay Local, Play Local segment, hear from Tasha Durette, with Black Women Who Wine. She discusses some local winery events that are coming in Charlottesville as a part of the blended vineyard universe. For more information, click here.
Hanover County woman wins $279k playing Virginia Lottery online games
Martha Kroupa, from the Rockville area, said she was having trouble getting to sleep and decided to log onto the Virginia Lottery app and play the Lucky Golden Multiplier.
Augusta Free Press
Update: A Street road closure in Waynesboro pushed back to Oct. 24
The A Street culvert replacement in project in Waynesboro will result in a total road closure beginning on Oct. 24. The road closure is expected to run through Nov. 14. The project is located on the 1700 block of A Street. The road is open to thru traffic through Oct....
WHSV
Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An era has come to an end. Bob Grebe said his goodbye’s Friday evening, and is off to a new career and new adventures. Bob started at WHSV in 2015, and served as the Daybreak co-anchor and anchor/producer of the News at Noon. More recently, he began serving as the Evening news co-anchor while maintaining his position as anchor/producer of the News at Noon.
cbs19news
VDOT crews finish culvert project, Nelson County road reopens
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County road has reopened now that crews have been able to finish a project on it. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, Glade Road near James River Road reopened to traffic on Friday. It closed following heavy rainfall in August, and...
Police investigate five-vehicle crash on Goochland I-64 that sent one person to hospital, caused seven-mile backup
Police are continuing to investigate a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Goochland County that sent one person to the hospital on Friday.
cbs19news
City council plans to hire more bus drivers and create routes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- City council is hoping to hire new school bus drivers and create new routes no later than November 9th. The schools currently have eight drivers but hope to add four more soon. They say there need to be 40 drivers to be fully staffed. Driver...
cbs19news
Familiar restaurant named on national list
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based staple has been recognized as Virginia’s best fast food. Food and Wine magazine posted its list of the Best Fast Food in Every State on Thursday. This list includes 50 locally owned and loved restaurants across the country. For Virginia, Bodo’s Bagels...
WHSV
Students feeling uneasy about Mary Baldwin University’s response to Saturday’s bomb threat
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - There is a feeling of concern days before Mary Baldwin University’s fall break starts. While MBU has a standard bomb threat protocol, students have different experiences from the incident Saturday morning. Staunton Police responded to a 12:30 a.m. call regarding a threat to the campus...
cbs19news
Local school divisions exceed state on-time graduation rate
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The school divisions in Charlottesville and Albemarle County are both reporting graduation rates above the state average. For Albemarle County Public Schools, the on-time graduation rate for the Class of 2022 was 94.3 percent. Charlottesville City Schools says 93 percent of its Class of 2022...
cbs19news
Beyond the Headlines – Oct. 14
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Beyond the Headlines, News Anchor, Ashley Brooks, and Jim Spencer the editorial page editor at the Daily Progress, discuss the events surrounding the Madison County School. Board’s decision to ban sexually explicit books. Comments? Email beyondtheheadlines@cbs19news.com.
cbs19news
C'ville Images announces passing of legendary photographer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A legendary photographer in Charlottesville has passed away. According to a post on C’ville Images’ Facebook page, Edwin S. Roseberry died Thursday morning in California. He was 97. Roseberry was born in 1925 and his photographs cover decades of Charlottesville’s history. His...
