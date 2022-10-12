ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

Crash caused backup on I-81 S

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle crash near Harrisonburg caused delays in the south-bound lane near MM 238 earlier this evening. Backups were as far back as 3 miles at one point, but the crash has since been cleared. Stay tuned to WHSV for traffic updates and alerts.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

City to install bleacher pads next to park basketball court

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People visiting Tonsler Park will see construction work taking place for about two weeks. The Charlottesville Department of Parks and Recreation says it will be installing two concrete bleacher pads next to one of the basketball courts. The work is scheduled to begin on Oct....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Greene County school teacher contributes to publication

GREENE COUNTY, Va (CBS19 News) -- A Greene County history teacher was recently chosen to contribute to a new publication. Stephanie Hammer, a teacher at William Monroe Middle School, has added a chapter to a publication titled "Finding, Analyzing, and Constructing History: A Research Guide for Students." She says it...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Stay Local, Play Local: Virginia Wine Month

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Stay Local, Play Local segment, hear from Tasha Durette, with Black Women Who Wine. She discusses some local winery events that are coming in Charlottesville as a part of the blended vineyard universe. For more information, click here.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An era has come to an end. Bob Grebe said his goodbye's Friday evening, and is off to a new career and new adventures. Bob started at WHSV in 2015, and served as the Daybreak co-anchor and anchor/producer of the News at Noon. More recently, he began serving as the Evening news co-anchor while maintaining his position as anchor/producer of the News at Noon.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

VDOT crews finish culvert project, Nelson County road reopens

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County road has reopened now that crews have been able to finish a project on it. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, Glade Road near James River Road reopened to traffic on Friday. It closed following heavy rainfall in August, and...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

City council plans to hire more bus drivers and create routes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- City council is hoping to hire new school bus drivers and create new routes no later than November 9th. The schools currently have eight drivers but hope to add four more soon. They say there need to be 40 drivers to be fully staffed. Driver...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Familiar restaurant named on national list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based staple has been recognized as Virginia's best fast food. Food and Wine magazine posted its list of the Best Fast Food in Every State on Thursday. This list includes 50 locally owned and loved restaurants across the country. For Virginia, Bodo's Bagels...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Local school divisions exceed state on-time graduation rate

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The school divisions in Charlottesville and Albemarle County are both reporting graduation rates above the state average. For Albemarle County Public Schools, the on-time graduation rate for the Class of 2022 was 94.3 percent. Charlottesville City Schools says 93 percent of its Class of 2022...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Beyond the Headlines – Oct. 14

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Beyond the Headlines, News Anchor, Ashley Brooks, and Jim Spencer the editorial page editor at the Daily Progress, discuss the events surrounding the Madison County School. Board's decision to ban sexually explicit books. Comments? Email beyondtheheadlines@cbs19news.com.
MADISON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

C'ville Images announces passing of legendary photographer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A legendary photographer in Charlottesville has passed away. According to a post on C'ville Images' Facebook page, Edwin S. Roseberry died Thursday morning in California. He was 97. Roseberry was born in 1925 and his photographs cover decades of Charlottesville's history. His...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

