Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
Parents, educators raise concerns following Barnesville swatting situation
BARNESVILLE, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Sending his three elementary-aged kids to school Friday morning was a little unnerving for Matt Savageau. “To experience something like that is terrifying,” he said. Law enforcement surrounded Barnesville schools Thursday, after several fake threats of school violence were made across the region,...
valleynewslive.com
Student behind school threat in Barnesville released by police
BARNESVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The student who sent a threatening e-mail forcing Barnesville students into lockdown Thursday was taken into custody, then released back to his parents. The Barnesville superintendent shared the news of an arrest with families via e-mail Thursday evening. The e-mail does not name the...
kvrr.com
A Number of North Dakota High Schools Targeted by “Swatting Calls”
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo Davies High, West Fargo High, and other schools across North Dakota are the targets of “swatting calls”: the reporting of a fake emergency to authorities, including threats of active shooters. Dispatch received a call that there was an active shooter at Davies...
valleynewslive.com
Locker rooms are set to close for PE classes at Horizon Middle East campus for “safety and privacy concerns”
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Lockers at Horizon Middle’s East campus will close starting October 17th “due to ongoing safety and privacy concerns.”. Moorhead Area Public Schools officials say Horizon East has transitioned from a six-period day to an eight-period day, which shortens each class period to 43 minutes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valleynewslive.com
“I don’t feel safe in school anymore”: Mom speaks out after daughter was jumped by students at school
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo mom is speaking out. She says her daughter was jumped by two other students at ben franklin middle school, last week. “I don’t feel safe in school anymore,” said Albris Jaquez. Albris says her school life has become traumatizing after...
valleynewslive.com
New program working to cut down on assaults among Sanford healthcare workers, patients
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After a steep increase in workplace violence during the peak of COVID times, Sanford Health has deployed a new program throughout its campuses in an effort to de-escalate issues before nurses and other staffers get hurt. Sanford says in 2021, Fargo’s campuses saw 750...
valleynewslive.com
Family of 12-year-old killed in hunting incident speak out
CASS COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A family is speaking out after a 12-year-old was shot and killed by his uncle in a hunting incident near Motley, Minnesota last weekend. Family members have now identified the victim as Jeremy Her of St. Paul, Minn., who was on the squirrel hunting trip with his father, uncle and aunt.
valleynewslive.com
Workers and community members celebrate as Fargo Elim holds grand opening
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was the beginning of a new chapter in Fargo, as staff, residents and the community celebrated the grand re-opening of Fargo Elim, a living center and senior living facility. It was a long time coming after the previous facility tragically burnt to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsdakota.com
Initial Court Appearance for Brandt Held Thursday
WAHPETON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – An initial court appearance for Shannon Brandt was held Thursday morning virtually through the Richland County Courthouse in Wahpeton. Brandt, 41, was arrested after police say he fatally hit 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson with an SUV on Sept. 18 during the early morning hours. After investigation, he was charged with murder, a class AA felony.
valleynewslive.com
WFPD: Fargo man and Moorhead woman arrested on numerous charges after chase
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man and a Moorhead woman was arrested Friday night after leading West Fargo PD on a chase. 29-year-old Aaron Charette of Fargo and 24-year-old Bethany Morin were taken into custody after law enforcement utilized a PIT maneuver and were charged with numerous charges.
valleynewslive.com
$50,000 worth of damage after Fargo Fire takes down garage blaze
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire dept. took down a garage blaze Saturday morning in the 700 Block of 2nd Street N. According to the report, the fire was taken down within five minutes. There were no injuries and none of the other buildings were damaged. However,...
voiceofalexandria.com
Man sentenced in connection to major fire in Detroit Lakes
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--A man from western Minnesota has been sentenced after sparks from a fire bowl on his apartment balcony caused a major fire in downtown Detroit Lakes on Sept. 10, 2021. According to court records, Taylor James Davis, 27, of Detroit Lakes, was charged in Becker County District Court...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
valleynewslive.com
NDSU receives $14 million grant for Great Plains Innovation Hub
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State University has been awarded a $14 million grant over five years from the National Science Foundation to establish a multi-institutional Great Plains Innovation Corps (I-Corps) Hub to provide immersive, entrepreneurial training. The goal is to move ideas of scientists and engineers to commercialization.
kvrr.com
Empting among 37 Minnesota sheriffs endorsing Schultz for attorney general
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting is among a growing number of Minnesota sheriffs who are endorsing Republican state attorney general candidate Jim Schultz. Schultz is challenging Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is wrapping up his first term. Schultz recently announced that the number of...
valleynewslive.com
‘There needs to be more resources’: Suicidal related calls are on the rise in the FM area
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Since September 1, there have been more than 190 calls that are suicidal related according to the dispatch logs for the Fargo Police Dept. Only a small percentage of those calls resulted in a complete suicide. “There needs to be more resources to be...
valleynewslive.com
Ulen community rallying behind teen badly hurt in crash
ULEN, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Six surgeries in less than three weeks are now under Carson Fuglie’s belt, and more are likely in the future. “It’s good days and bad. He’s frustrated he can’t do anything,” Carson’s dad, Brady said. The 14-year-old spent...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Murder suspect taken into custody during SWAT operation
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police and the Red River Valley SWAT Team have arrested a man they say was involved in a drive-by shooting in August of 2020. Jesse James Burnett, 29, of Fargo, was arrested during the execution of a high-risk search warrant at a home in the 1900 block of 53rd Avenue South at approximately 9:51 a.m. on Friday, October 14.
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Lakes Adds New Firefighter
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes Fire Department added a new member, Tuesday. John Cervantes was sworn in during the City Council meeting after completing a one-year probationary period with the Department. The addition is much needed, as the Department has been struggling to recruit new firefighters, “We’re...
valleynewslive.com
NDSU cuts ribbon on new indoor practice facility
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - NDSU athletics, administration, coaches and student athletes held a ribbon cutting for the Nodak Insurance Company Football Performance Complex. The new indoor practice facility will be utilized by NDSU football, women’s soccer, baseball, softball and men’s and women’s golf programs this winter and spring....
valleynewslive.com
Police on scene of possible shooting in south Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There is a large police presence outside Mezzo Apartments at 47th St S and 28th Ave S in Fargo after a reported shooting. A medical emergency was called in at 9:46 PM. Our crew on the scene witnessed police putting up crime scene tape around 10:30 PM. We are awaiting information from Fargo Police. Stick with Valley News Live at we follow this developing story.
Comments / 4