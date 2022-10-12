ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Much cooler air is moving in as a cold front moves across the state; the first freeze of the season is on the way

By Chris Wright - Chief Meteorologist
cbs4indy.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4indy.com

Freezing weather forecasted across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Ready for the cold blast? Temperatures drop below freezing in our latest forecast!. Enjoy mild temperatures in the low to mid 60s on Sunday. Because right at the top of the week, cold air rushes in and will chill down Indiana to below freezing temperatures in some cases!
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Another dry, breezy day; red flag warnings issued

INDIANAPOLIS – We are starting off this morning cold and dry with temperatures in the upper 30s! Winds will pick up out of the south gusting anywhere between 25 to 35 mph this afternoon. With that in mind, there are concerns over fire dangers for the day. Red flag...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

A cool weekend ahead; a taste of November’s chill brings frost next week

For the second day this week a Red Flag Warning will be in effect Friday from 11am until 8pm. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions will occur. The combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures that we will have Friday, are the perfect mix to contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any fire will spread quickly, so open burning is discouraged.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Indiana State
korncountry.com

Red Flag Warning in effect on Friday

INDIANAPOLIS — UPDATE: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Indianapolis has issued a Red Flag Warning for critical fire weather conditions, which is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. The Fire Weather Watch, previously issued for Friday, is no longer in effect and has been upgraded...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

When does leaf pickup begin in Indianapolis?

INDIANAPOLIS — Autumn has arrived in earnest in Central Indiana which means it’s time to bust out the rakes. But when exactly does leaf collection begin in Indianapolis?. On Friday, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works announced that leaf pickup in Indianapolis will begin on Monday, November 7.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4indy.com

PICS: Car hits east side gas pump, catches fire

INDIANAPOLIS — A car caught fire on Indy’s east side Friday night after being hit by a pickup truck and pushed into a gas pump. Police were called around 9:30 p.m. to the intersection of E. Washington and Sadler Avenue, near Washington and I-465, for a “personal injury accident”. Upon arrival, they found a fire near a car that crashed into a Thorntons gas pump.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King. Rents expected to be behind September consumer prices. Rising rents and shelter costs are expected to have been a big factor behind the jump in September consumer prices. Numbers on consumer prices and inflation...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Christmas Market event to feature unique gifts, home décor, vintage goods, more from Midwest businesses

If you’re already looking forward to holiday shopping, this event is for you!. Mel McMahon, Indiana Owned founder, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Karla Gosche-Williams, co-owner of Midwest Marketplace and Indiana Owned member, to discuss the purpose behind the Midwest Marketplace, their upcoming Christmas Marketplace and more.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
cbs4indy.com

Abandoned log cabin burns to ground on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — An abandoned cabin sat on a remote patch of land on Indy’s northwest side burned to the ground on Wednesday, causing smoke to billow onto Interstate 74. According to the Pike Township Fire Department, the remote cabin was located in the woods off Salt Lake Road near I-74. Multiple fire crews including Wayne Township and Indianapolis Fire Department responded to assist in fighting the fire but had difficulties reaching the cabin due to its secluded location.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Semi hauling grain crashed and turned over in western Rush Co.

The Posey Township VFD and Morristown Volunteer Fire Department responded to 1000 West and U.S. 52 just before 10:00 am Tuesday. Fire personnel found a single semi-truck that had left the roadway and overturned with a single victim trapped. Photo by Posey Township Volunteer Fire Dept. Morristown and Posey Township...
RUSH COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Large fire breaks out at Center Point Apartments’ clubhouse

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters were called to Center Point Apartment Homes near midnight on Saturday after a large fire broke out in the clubhouse. The Wayne Township Fire Department said there were no reports of injuries to either civilians or firefighters. Eagle Creek Parkway between 38th and 34th streets was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Indiana resident dies from the flu, IDOH encourages vaccination

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported the first death from the flu this season. According to the state's weekly flu report, the person was 65-years-old or older. No other information about them has been released. During the 2021-22 flu season, IDOH says 82 Hoosiers died after getting...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Inflation hitting Hoosier budgets hard

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers are having to adjust how they spend and save money. "I have to budget for spending more on regular gasoline and now I have to budget more on heating my home," said Diane Moore of Indianapolis. Moore says she just learned her Citizens Energy bill would...

Comments / 0

Community Policy