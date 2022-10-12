Much cooler air is moving in as a cold front moves across the state; the first freeze of the season is on the way

Read full article on original website
Sunny, windy and cool this weekend; temperatures plunge below freezing next week
Indianapolis saw it’s first precipitation of the month with .02″ of rain falling Thursday. This has been a dry fall so far with only two inches of rain since Sept. 1. The US drought monitor was updated on Thursday and we have abnormally dry soil conditions across most of central Indiana.
Freezing weather forecasted across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Ready for the cold blast? Temperatures drop below freezing in our latest forecast!. Enjoy mild temperatures in the low to mid 60s on Sunday. Because right at the top of the week, cold air rushes in and will chill down Indiana to below freezing temperatures in some cases!
Another dry, breezy day; red flag warnings issued
INDIANAPOLIS – We are starting off this morning cold and dry with temperatures in the upper 30s! Winds will pick up out of the south gusting anywhere between 25 to 35 mph this afternoon. With that in mind, there are concerns over fire dangers for the day. Red flag...
A cool weekend ahead; a taste of November’s chill brings frost next week
For the second day this week a Red Flag Warning will be in effect Friday from 11am until 8pm. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions will occur. The combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures that we will have Friday, are the perfect mix to contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any fire will spread quickly, so open burning is discouraged.
Red Flag Warning in effect on Friday
INDIANAPOLIS — UPDATE: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Indianapolis has issued a Red Flag Warning for critical fire weather conditions, which is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. The Fire Weather Watch, previously issued for Friday, is no longer in effect and has been upgraded...
Storm Track 8’s Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown announces pregnancy with second child
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The WISH-TV family will be welcoming a new addition coming this spring!. Our very own Storm Track 8’s Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown announced Friday on “All Indiana” that she and her husband are expecting their second child!. Ashley’s first child, Nina, poses in...
Car crashes into water at Monroe Dam Friday morning before being spotted by UPS driver
A UPS driver spotted a sedan in the water of Lake Monroe near Monroe Dam Friday morning, according to the Monroe Fire Protection District. The driver of the sedan was still in the vehicle, and had to be helped out of the vehicle by firefighters. “If not noticed by the...
When does leaf pickup begin in Indianapolis?
INDIANAPOLIS — Autumn has arrived in earnest in Central Indiana which means it’s time to bust out the rakes. But when exactly does leaf collection begin in Indianapolis?. On Friday, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works announced that leaf pickup in Indianapolis will begin on Monday, November 7.
PICS: Car hits east side gas pump, catches fire
INDIANAPOLIS — A car caught fire on Indy’s east side Friday night after being hit by a pickup truck and pushed into a gas pump. Police were called around 9:30 p.m. to the intersection of E. Washington and Sadler Avenue, near Washington and I-465, for a “personal injury accident”. Upon arrival, they found a fire near a car that crashed into a Thorntons gas pump.
Thursday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King. Rents expected to be behind September consumer prices. Rising rents and shelter costs are expected to have been a big factor behind the jump in September consumer prices. Numbers on consumer prices and inflation...
City of Bloomington Utilities issues precautionary boil water advisory for 26 addresses
BLOOMINGTON – On Wednesday, October 12, City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) crews were dispatched to repair a broken water main at Sare & McCartney. Water service was shut off for 26 addresses; those customers are now under a precautionary Boil Water Advisory until 5 p.m. Thursday, October 13. The...
Christmas Market event to feature unique gifts, home décor, vintage goods, more from Midwest businesses
If you’re already looking forward to holiday shopping, this event is for you!. Mel McMahon, Indiana Owned founder, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Karla Gosche-Williams, co-owner of Midwest Marketplace and Indiana Owned member, to discuss the purpose behind the Midwest Marketplace, their upcoming Christmas Marketplace and more.
Abandoned log cabin burns to ground on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — An abandoned cabin sat on a remote patch of land on Indy’s northwest side burned to the ground on Wednesday, causing smoke to billow onto Interstate 74. According to the Pike Township Fire Department, the remote cabin was located in the woods off Salt Lake Road near I-74. Multiple fire crews including Wayne Township and Indianapolis Fire Department responded to assist in fighting the fire but had difficulties reaching the cabin due to its secluded location.
Semi hauling grain crashed and turned over in western Rush Co.
The Posey Township VFD and Morristown Volunteer Fire Department responded to 1000 West and U.S. 52 just before 10:00 am Tuesday. Fire personnel found a single semi-truck that had left the roadway and overturned with a single victim trapped. Photo by Posey Township Volunteer Fire Dept. Morristown and Posey Township...
Large fire breaks out at Center Point Apartments’ clubhouse
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters were called to Center Point Apartment Homes near midnight on Saturday after a large fire broke out in the clubhouse. The Wayne Township Fire Department said there were no reports of injuries to either civilians or firefighters. Eagle Creek Parkway between 38th and 34th streets was...
Two Indy hotels named to 15 best hotels in the Midwest
IronWorks Hotel and The Alexander make the list of the best hotels in the Midwest from CondeNast Traveler.
Indiana resident dies from the flu, IDOH encourages vaccination
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported the first death from the flu this season. According to the state's weekly flu report, the person was 65-years-old or older. No other information about them has been released. During the 2021-22 flu season, IDOH says 82 Hoosiers died after getting...
Crossing a milestone, Parke County Covered Bridge Festival celebrates 65th year
ROCKVILLE, Ind. — Friday Oct. 14, one of Indiana’s largest festivals begins in Parke County – the 65th annual Covered Bridge Festival!. What began in 1956 was only halted once, in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, marking this year’s rendition of the event, the festivals 65th running.
Inflation hitting Hoosier budgets hard
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers are having to adjust how they spend and save money. "I have to budget for spending more on regular gasoline and now I have to budget more on heating my home," said Diane Moore of Indianapolis. Moore says she just learned her Citizens Energy bill would...
