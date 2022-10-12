ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
42% of Tesla Autopilot Users Treat Their Cars as Fully Self Driving

By Unit 202 Productions, Eric Sorensen, Anna Wells
designdevelopmenttoday.com
 3 days ago
teslarati.com

Tesla Autopilot and GM Super Cruise users treat their cars as autonomous vehicles: study

A recent study has revealed something unsurprising but still disappointing. As it turns out, drivers who use advanced driver assistance systems like General Motors’ Super Cruise or Tesla’s Autopilot often treat their cars as self-driving vehicles. This was despite their vehicles warning them about the systems’ limitations.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Many drivers treat their partially automated cars as fully self-driving, study finds

Drivers of partly automated vehicles often treat them as fully self-driving, according to a new study. The study, conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), found that 53% of Cadillac Super Cruise users, 42% of Tesla Autopilot users and 12% of Nissan/Infiniti ProPILOT Assist users said that they were “comfortable treating their vehicles as fully self-driving.”
insideevs.com

Tesla Autopilot Likely Saved This Woman's Life

This Tesla Model 3 owner is confident that her car saved her life. She claims the car actually took control on its own after the 70 mph crash, stabilizing the situation and bringing the EV to a safe stop. If a car's advanced driver-assist system either fails to work as...
#Tesla Autopilot#Vehicles#Self Driving Cars#Driving#Cadillac Super Cruise
Motor1.com

BMW M Decides Against Making Three- Or Four-Cylinder Performance Cars

The switch to EVs is already happening, and emissions regulations are tightening for combustion-powered cars. Some automakers have downsized engines to three- and four-cylinder units in their performance vehicles. However, not every automaker is taking this path, and one holdout will be BMW M. During a media preview for the...
Vice

People Think Their Cars Are Self-Driving Even Though They’re Not, Study Finds

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. A new survey of about 600 owners of cars with advanced driving assist features like Tesla Autopilot and GM Super Cruise found that even the people who own these cars are confused about what they are technologically capable of. The survey, conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), found 53 percent of Super Cruise drivers, 42 percent of Autopilot users, and 12 percent of Nissan ProPILOT Assist drivers “were comfortable treating their vehicles as fully self-driving” even though they are not.
US News and World Report

Lyft Testing New Pay Algorithm to Lure Drivers

(Reuters) -Ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc said on Tuesday it was testing an earnings algorithm that will allow drivers in 18 U.S. cities to see destination and pay details before accepting a request. The test follows a similar move by bigger rival Uber Technologies Inc and underlines how the companies are...
torquenews.com

Consumer Reports Most Discounted New Cars and Trucks Right Now

Despite the vehicle shortage and inflated new car pricing, Consumer Reports’ analysts recently found 10 models that right now are now selling below their MSRP sticker price---two of which include trucks!. New Car Deals 2-7% Below MSRP. According to Consumer Reports, discounts are not a thing of the past---you...
teslarati.com

Volkswagen makes huge investment in Chinese chip manufacturer

Volkswagen has announced that it will invest a total of $2 billion into Horizon Robotics, a Chinese computer chip and robotics company. Volkswagen has been attempting to improve its computing and software chops significantly over the past year. Foremost, the auto group had a significant leadership shift to better focus on software improvement. But Volkswagen has also created partnerships with American chip manufacturer Qualcomm, as well as European chip maker STMicroelectronics. Now, according to Reuters, the company has continued its partnership push, acquiring 60% of Horizon Robotics.
