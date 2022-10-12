42% of Tesla Autopilot Users Treat Their Cars as Fully Self Driving

Read full article on original website
A recent study has revealed something unsurprising but still disappointing. As it turns out, drivers who use advanced driver assistance systems like General Motors’ Super Cruise or Tesla’s Autopilot often treat their cars as self-driving vehicles. This was despite their vehicles warning them about the systems’ limitations.
Drivers of partly automated vehicles often treat them as fully self-driving, according to a new study. The study, conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), found that 53% of Cadillac Super Cruise users, 42% of Tesla Autopilot users and 12% of Nissan/Infiniti ProPILOT Assist users said that they were “comfortable treating their vehicles as fully self-driving.”
People Think Their Cars Are Self-Driving Even Though They’re Not, Study Finds
Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. A new survey of about 600 owners of cars with advanced driving assist features like Tesla Autopilot and GM Super Cruise found that even the people who own these cars are confused about what they are technologically capable of. The survey, conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), found 53 percent of Super Cruise drivers, 42 percent of Autopilot users, and 12 percent of Nissan ProPILOT Assist drivers “were comfortable treating their vehicles as fully self-driving” even though they are not.
Volkswagen makes huge investment in Chinese chip manufacturer
Volkswagen has announced that it will invest a total of $2 billion into Horizon Robotics, a Chinese computer chip and robotics company. Volkswagen has been attempting to improve its computing and software chops significantly over the past year. Foremost, the auto group had a significant leadership shift to better focus on software improvement. But Volkswagen has also created partnerships with American chip manufacturer Qualcomm, as well as European chip maker STMicroelectronics. Now, according to Reuters, the company has continued its partnership push, acquiring 60% of Horizon Robotics.
